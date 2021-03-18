 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Delaney McIntosh leads Verona volleyball team past Janesville Parker
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Delaney McIntosh leads Verona volleyball team past Janesville Parker

Delaney McIntosh delivered 28 assists and 11 kills to lead the Verona volleyball team to its third consecutive Big Eight Conference victory 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 at Janesville Parker on Thursday.

Ashley Quinn had 12 digs for the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 3-0 Big Eight).

The Vikings (1-6, 1-4) got nine kills and three aces from Jada Schober and 13 assists from Jenna Gackstatter.

McFarland 3, Edgerton 0

The Spartans (6-0, 5-0 Rock Valley) beat the Crimson Tide (6-3, 4-2) 27-25, 25-18, 25-12. Avery Pennekamp led Mcfarland with 18 kills and 16 digs. Maddy Fortune contributed 25 assists and four service aces. For Edgerton, Carly Rebman totaled 16 kills and Kate Gunderson tallied 27 assists and three aces.

DeForest 3, Milton 0

The Norskies (3-2) swept the Red Hawks (6-2) 25-11, 25-11, 25-13, halting Milton’s streaks of four consecutive victories and 12 consecutive sets won.

DeForest senior Natalie Compe led the way with 15 kills, and senior Megan Elvekrog led the defense with 20 digs. McKenna Bladl had nine digs for Milton.

Waunakee 3, Stoughton 0

The host Warriors (4-1) took a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 victory over the Vikings (0-4). For Waunakee, Chloe Larsen tallied 14 kills and three service aces and Mariah Best contributed 24 assists. Olivia Anderson totaled five kills and three blocks for Stoughton.

Monona Grove 3, Oregon 1

The Silver Eagles (2-4) took a 25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17 victory over the Panthers (1-3). Monona Grove junior Jada Braun had 29 assists, 15 digs and two service aces, and senior Ana Brennan delivered nine kills and three blocks. For Oregon, senior Olivia Peotter had seven kills and senior Lizzie Konop had 15 assists.

Fort Atkinson 3, Monroe 0

The Blackhawks (4-1) earned a 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 victory against the Cheesemakers (0-4), extending their win streak to four after an opening-night loss. Senior Katie Hayes led Monroe with 16 assists.

Abundant Life 3, Deerfield 2

The Challengers (4-2 Trailways) won a seesaw match over the Demons (3-3) 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 24-26, 15-9. It was Abundant Life/St. Ambrose’s second win over Deerfield this season. Junior Maria Pfeil produced 38 digs for Abundant Life and sophomore Emily Quam added eight kills and four service aces. For Deerfield, senior Hailey Eickhoff had eight kills and sophomore Grace Brattlie totalled 25 assists.

Poynette 3, New Glarus 1

The visiting Pumas earned a 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18 victory over the Glarner Knights. Rachel Yelk scored 15 kills and seven aces and Liv Radewan had 28 digs for the winners. Grace Nommensen had 14 kills, 14 assists and four service aces for New Glarus.

Girls tennis

McFarland 7, Columbus 0

The host Spartans topped the Cardinals, winning six of the seven matches in straight sets. Laura Maudlin won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and the pairing of Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields won at No. 2 doubles.

The host Vikings took down the Eagles 130-34. Amber Schoville anchored for the winning teams in both 200 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay as well as winning 100 freestyle herself.

Sturgeon Bay co-op 108, Lodi/Wis. Heights 61

Junior Ella Puls won both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke to pace Lodi/Wisconsin Heights in a 108-61 home loss to the Sturgeon Bay co-op. Edie Bollenbach and Grace Ryan added runner-up finishes in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, respectively, for the Blue Devils.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s area summaries

Badger Conference

DeFOREST 3, MILTON 0

DeForest*25*25*25

Milton*11*11*13

DeFOREST (leaders) — Kills: Compe 15. Assists: Doucette 16; Rauls 15. Blocks: Czarneski 2. Aces: Ronez 5. Digs: Elvekrog 20.

MILTON — Kills: Stuckey 4. Assists: Davis 6. Blocks: Baker 3. Aces: Baker 1; Emerson 1. Digs: Bladl 9.

FORT ATKINSON 3, MONROE 0

Fort Atkinson*25*25*25

Monroe*18*22*15

MONROE — Kills: Pond 5; Ziolkowski 5; Jacobson 5. Assists: Hayes 16. Blocks: Wild 1; Broge 1; Ziolkowski 1. Aces: Broge 3. Digs: Maurer 8.

MOUNT HOREB 3, BEAVER DAM 2

Mount Horeb*23*17*25*25*15

Beaver Dam*25*25*23*20*8

MOUNT HOREB (leaders) — Kills: Holman 22. Assists: Norton 38. Blocks: Magnuson 2; Murchegler 2. Aces: Norton 5. Digs: Steinhauer 42.

BEAVER DAM — Kills: Allen 15. Assists: Ashley 17. Blocks: Wittnebel 5. Aces: Nampel 5. Digs: Allen 30.

MONONA GROVE 3, OREGON 1

Oregon*15*12*25*17

Monona Grove*25*25*22*25

OREGON (leaders) — Kills: Peotter 7. Assists: Konop 15. Blocks: Vondra 3. Aces: Hayde 3.

MONONA GROVE — Kills: Brennan 9; Potter 6. Assists: Braun 29. Blocks: Brennan 3. Aces: Braun 2. Digs: Melde 19; Havertape 18; Braun 15.

WAUNAKEE 3, STOUGHTON 0

Stoughton*16*15*20

Waunakee*25*25*25

STOUGHTON (leaders) — Kills: Anderson 5; Tangeman 5. Assists: Perkins 9. Blocks: Anderson 3; Tangeman 3. Aces: Albers 3. Digs: Albers 14.

WAUNAKEE — Kills: Larsen 14. Assists: Best 24. Blocks: Ryan 1; Jordan 1. Aces: Larsen 3; Best 3. Digs: Grigg 13.

Big Eight Conference

VERONA 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Janesville Parker*22*19*23     

Verona*25*25*25     

JANESVILLE PARKER (leaders) — Kills: Schober 9, Skrzypchak 7. Assists: Gackstatter 13, Williams 11. Blocks: Pajerski 5, Payne 4. Aces: Schober 3. Digs: Perry 16.

VERONA — Kills: McIntosh 11. Assists: McIntosh 28. Blocks: Stremlow 2. Aces: Bobb 4. Digs: Quinn 12.

Capitol Conference

POYNETTE 3, NEW GLARUS 1

Poynette*25*25*17*25

New Glarus*22*22*25*18

POYNETTE (leaders) — Kills: Yelk 15, Kingsland 6. Assists: Romack 17. Aces: Yelk 7. Digs: Radewan 28, Kingsland 14.

NEW GLARUS — Kills: Nommensen 14, Marty 5, Tollakson 4. Assists: Schadewalt 16, Nommensen 14. Aces: Nommensen 4, Tollakson 4. Digs: Bainbridge 13, Marty 9.

LODI 3, BELLEVILLE 1

Belleville*19*23*25*22

Lodi*25*25*20*25

BELLEVILLE (leaders) — Kills: Smith 9, Everson 8. Assists: Latorre 12, Edge 5. Blocks: Everson 8, Smith 3. Aces: Humke 3, Foley 2. Digs: Humke 14, Foley 14.

LODI — Kills: Jelinek 8, Klann 8. Assists: Hesselberg 14, Edge 11. Blocks: Klann 2, Edge 2, Jelinek 2. Aces: Ness 4, Harrington 3. Digs: Ness 15, Harrington 13.

COLUMBUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 0

Columbus*25*25*25

Cambridge*19*14*14

COLUMBUS (leaders) — Kills: Bruss 4; Raley 4. Assists: Bruss 9. Aces: Fox 3; Henry 3. Digs: Bruss 9; Fox 7.

CAMBRIDGE — Kills: Houz 6. Assists: Stenklyft 18. Blocks: Roidt 1. Aces: Freeland 1. Digs: Kieler 7.

Rock Valley Conference

McFARLAND 3, EDGERTON 0

McFarland*27*25*25

Edgerton*25*18*12

McFARLAND (leaders) — Kills: Pennekamp 18. Assists: Fortune 25. Blocks: Crull 5. Aces: Fortune 4. Digs: Pennekamp 16.

EDGERTON — Kills: Rebman 16. Assists: Gunderson 27. Blocks: Gunderson 1. Aces: Gunderson 3. Digs: Blum 20.

Trailways Conference

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 3, DEERFIELD 2

Deerfield*25*13*19*26*9

Madison Abundant Life*19*25*25*24*15

DEERFIELD (leaders) — Kills: Eickhoff 8. Assists: Brattlie 25. Blocks: Ballmoos 5. Aces: Ballmoos 2; Ament 2. Digs: Higgins 20.

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE — Kills: Quam 8; Manke 8. Assists: Kramar 15. Blocks: Rose 3. Aces: Quam 4. Digs: Pfeil 38.

Non-conference

BELOIT MEMORIAL 3, CLINTON 0

Beloit Memorial*25*25*25

Clinton*21*11*21

BELOIT MEMORIAL (leaders) — Kills: DeKok 9, Pabst 5. Assists: Arn 10, Franks 10. Blocks: Pabst 3. Aces: DeKok 3. Digs: Powell 16.

CLINTON — Kills: Nortier 6, Johanson 4. Assists: E. Teubert 9. Blocks: Johnson 3. Aces: Bobolz 2. Digs: F. Teubert 12.

GIRLS TENNIS

Thursday’s area summary

Rock Valley Conference

McFARLAND 7, COLUMBUS 0

Singles: Maudlin, M, def. Theilen, 6-2, 6-0; Kopp, M, def. Benisch, 6-0, 6-0; Curtis, M, def. Baerwolf, 6-0, 6-0; Komro, M, def. Damm, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Bartzen/Kohn, M, def. Ab. Olson/As. Olson, 6-1, 1-6 , 6-3; Pournik/Shields, M, def. Giese/Smith, 6-3, 6-2; Johnson/Babcock, M, def. C. Borreson/H. Borreson, 6-0, 6-1. At McFarland.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

JANESVILLE PARKER/EVANSVILLE 130,

RACINE CASE 34

200-yard medley relay: Janesville (McCann, Sitter, Philipps, Schoville), 2:05.54. 200 freestyle: Beyerl, J, 2:30.34. 200 individual medley: Sitter, J, 2:24.64. 50 freestyle: McCann, J, :27.05. 100 butterfly: Sitter, J, 1:06.27. 100 freestyle: Schoville, J, 1:01.99. 500 freestyle: Christens, J, 6:36.97. 200 freestyle relay: Janesville (Evans, Sitter, McCann, Schoville), 1:51.66. 100 backstroke: Leach, J, 1:12.15. 100 breaststroke: McCann, J, 1:19.38. 400 freestyle relay: Janesville (Rickman, Christens, Schumacher, Leach), 4:24.77. At Janesville Parker.

STURGEON BAY CO-OP 108, LODI/WIS. HEIGHTS 61

200-yard medley relay: Sturgeon Bay co-op (Ripp, Wienke, Schauske, Michalski), 2:04.94. 200 freestyle: Rankin, SB, 2:08.80. 200 individual medley: Puls, LWH, 2:23.16. 50 freestyle: Neville, SB, :28.79. 100 butterfly: Bissen, SB, 1:07.26. 100 freestyle: Wienke, SB, 1:02.68. 500 freestyle: Schauske, SB, 6:08.61. 200 freestyle relay: Sturgeon Bay co-op (Schauske, Strege, Michalski, Neville), 1:53.22. 100 backstroke: Ripp, SB, 1:08.63. 100 breaststroke: Puls, LWH, 1:15.61. 400 freestyle relay: Sturgeon Bay co-op (Rankin, Neville, Wienke, Bissen), 4:05.37. At Lodi.

