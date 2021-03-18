Prep sports: Delaney McIntosh leads Verona volleyball team past Janesville Parker

Delaney McIntosh delivered 28 assists and 11 kills to lead the Verona volleyball team to its third consecutive Big Eight Conference victory 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 at Janesville Parker on Thursday.
Ashley Quinn had 12 digs for the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 3-0 Big Eight).
The Vikings (1-6, 1-4) got nine kills and three aces from Jada Schober and 13 assists from Jenna Gackstatter.
McFarland 3, Edgerton 0
The Spartans (6-0, 5-0 Rock Valley) beat the Crimson Tide (6-3, 4-2) 27-25, 25-18, 25-12. Avery Pennekamp led Mcfarland with 18 kills and 16 digs. Maddy Fortune contributed 25 assists and four service aces. For Edgerton, Carly Rebman totaled 16 kills and Kate Gunderson tallied 27 assists and three aces.
DeForest 3, Milton 0
The Norskies (3-2) swept the Red Hawks (6-2) 25-11, 25-11, 25-13, halting Milton’s streaks of four consecutive victories and 12 consecutive sets won.
DeForest senior Natalie Compe led the way with 15 kills, and senior Megan Elvekrog led the defense with 20 digs. McKenna Bladl had nine digs for Milton.
Waunakee 3, Stoughton 0
The host Warriors (4-1) took a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 victory over the Vikings (0-4). For Waunakee, Chloe Larsen tallied 14 kills and three service aces and Mariah Best contributed 24 assists. Olivia Anderson totaled five kills and three blocks for Stoughton.
Monona Grove 3, Oregon 1
The Silver Eagles (2-4) took a 25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17 victory over the Panthers (1-3). Monona Grove junior Jada Braun had 29 assists, 15 digs and two service aces, and senior Ana Brennan delivered nine kills and three blocks. For Oregon, senior Olivia Peotter had seven kills and senior Lizzie Konop had 15 assists.
Fort Atkinson 3, Monroe 0
The Blackhawks (4-1) earned a 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 victory against the Cheesemakers (0-4), extending their win streak to four after an opening-night loss. Senior Katie Hayes led Monroe with 16 assists.
Abundant Life 3, Deerfield 2
The Challengers (4-2 Trailways) won a seesaw match over the Demons (3-3) 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 24-26, 15-9. It was Abundant Life/St. Ambrose’s second win over Deerfield this season. Junior Maria Pfeil produced 38 digs for Abundant Life and sophomore Emily Quam added eight kills and four service aces. For Deerfield, senior Hailey Eickhoff had eight kills and sophomore Grace Brattlie totalled 25 assists.
Poynette 3, New Glarus 1
The visiting Pumas earned a 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18 victory over the Glarner Knights. Rachel Yelk scored 15 kills and seven aces and Liv Radewan had 28 digs for the winners. Grace Nommensen had 14 kills, 14 assists and four service aces for New Glarus.
Girls tennis
McFarland 7, Columbus 0
The host Spartans topped the Cardinals, winning six of the seven matches in straight sets. Laura Maudlin won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and the pairing of Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields won at No. 2 doubles.
The host Vikings took down the Eagles 130-34. Amber Schoville anchored for the winning teams in both 200 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay as well as winning 100 freestyle herself.
Sturgeon Bay co-op 108, Lodi/Wis. Heights 61
Junior Ella Puls won both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke to pace Lodi/Wisconsin Heights in a 108-61 home loss to the Sturgeon Bay co-op. Edie Bollenbach and Grace Ryan added runner-up finishes in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle, respectively, for the Blue Devils.