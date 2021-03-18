Prep sports: Delaney McIntosh leads Verona volleyball team past Janesville Parker

Delaney McIntosh delivered 28 assists and 11 kills to lead the Verona volleyball team to its third consecutive Big Eight Conference victory 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 at Janesville Parker on Thursday.

Ashley Quinn had 12 digs for the Wildcats (3-1 overall, 3-0 Big Eight).

The Vikings (1-6, 1-4) got nine kills and three aces from Jada Schober and 13 assists from Jenna Gackstatter.

McFarland 3, Edgerton 0

The Spartans (6-0, 5-0 Rock Valley) beat the Crimson Tide (6-3, 4-2) 27-25, 25-18, 25-12. Avery Pennekamp led Mcfarland with 18 kills and 16 digs. Maddy Fortune contributed 25 assists and four service aces. For Edgerton, Carly Rebman totaled 16 kills and Kate Gunderson tallied 27 assists and three aces.

DeForest 3, Milton 0

The Norskies (3-2) swept the Red Hawks (6-2) 25-11, 25-11, 25-13, halting Milton’s streaks of four consecutive victories and 12 consecutive sets won.

DeForest senior Natalie Compe led the way with 15 kills, and senior Megan Elvekrog led the defense with 20 digs. McKenna Bladl had nine digs for Milton.

Waunakee 3, Stoughton 0