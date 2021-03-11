Prep sports: Delaney McIntosh helps Verona girls pull off five-set upset victory at Sun Prairie

The Verona girls volleyball team made a major statement in the Big Eight Conference on Thursday night, rallying for a 28-26, 25-27, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16 victory over host Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie (0-2, 0-1 Big Eight) won the conference title in 2019 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Verona was looking at a rebuilding year after graduating six seniors in 2020 but improved to 2-1, 2-0.
Delaney McIntosh totaled 15 kills for the Wildcats, with Reagan McIntosh delivering 33 assists. Kimmy Quinn added 36 digs for Verona.
For Sun Prairie, Payton Addink provided 16 kills, Lily Schellpfeffer had 44 assists and Schellpfeffer and Haley Winter had three service aces each.
Middleton 3, Beloit Memorial 0
The Cardinals (1-1) earned a 25-11, 26-24, 26-21 victory against the Purple Knights (0-4). Jordan Lascala powered Middleton with 30 kills and six service aces, and Evin Jordee had 11 assists. Jackie Pabst had seven blocks and five kills for Beloit Memorial.
Janesville Craig 3, Janesville Parker 0
The visiting Cougars (1-1 overall) took down the Vikings (1-2, 1-1 Big Eight) 25-18, 25-11, 29-27. Parker’s Kylee Skrzypchak racked up eight kills and 11 digs, and Jenna Gackstatter tallied three aces and eight assists.Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 0
In Badger South play, the visiting Silver Eagles (1-2, 1-0 Badger South) scored a 25-16, 25-15, 25-22 win against the Vikings (0-2, 0-1). Anabelle Vesperman finished with 10 kills and Jada Braun had 28 assists for Monona Grove. Ava Perkins had 19 assists for Stoughton.
Milton 3, Beaver Dam 0
The visiting Red Hawks (4-1) earned a 27-25, 25-18, 25-19 triumph against the Golden Beavers (1-2). Juliet Karlen totalled 10 kills and Jordan Karlen had 28 assists for Milton.
New Glarus 3, Cambridge 0
The visiting Glarner Knights (3-2, 3-2 Capitol) earned a 25-17, 25-19, 25-9 win over the Blue Jays (0-4, 0-4). Cambridge got eight assists from Taylor Stenklyft.Poynette 3, Columbus 2
In a back-and-forth affair, the visiting Pumas (2-1, 2-1 Capitol) outlasted the Cardinals (2-2, 1-2) 19-25, 25-19, 25-17, 10-25, 17-15. Rachel Yelk finished with 15 kills. Columbus got 11 kills from Molly Kahland 20 assists from Mckenzye Bruss.
Evansville 3, Clinton 0
The visiting Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 1-2 Rock Valley) rolled to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-23 victory as Skye McDermott notched nine kills and two service aces, Adison Etringer had 17 assists and Josey Rinehart had eight kills and four blocks. Felicia Teubert had 15 digs for Clinton.Edgerton 3,
Walworth Big Foot 0
Shannon Rusch delivered 13 kills and Carly Rebman nine to lead the host Crimson Tide (4-1, 3-1 Rock Valley) to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 win versus the Chiefs (2-2, 2-2). Kate Gunderson produced 27 assists and five service aces for Edgerton. Morgan Rego had 12 assists for Big Foot.
Montello 3, Deerfield 0
The Hilltoppers (3-0, 3-0 Trailways) defeated the Demons (1-2, 1-2) 25-21, 25-23, 25-22. Senior Emme Urbaniak led Montello with 10 kills, and senior Abby Bond led both sides with 16 digs. Senior Ashlee Ballmoos led the way for Deerfield with 11 kills, three aces and two blocks.Horicon 3, Abundant Life 0
The visiting Marshmen swept the Challengers (2-2 overall), 25-13, 15-17, 25-20. Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose got six kills from Abby Rose and seven assists from Claire Kramar.Boys volleyball
Middleton 3,
Madison Edgewood 0
The host Cardinals took a 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 victory over the Crusaders behind 16 assists from Nick Ulfig and seven kills from Cole Sweitzer. Ethan Hallick had 15 assists for Edgewood.
Girls swimming
Beloit Memorial 127, Racine Case 17
The Purple Knights had a strong showing in their home pool, winning each of the 11 events. They had three swimmers win multiple individual events. Sydney Prowse won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, Kori Burnett won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and Faith Sill won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Sill’s backstroke time of 57.96 seconds is the 20th fastest in the state this season, according to WISCA.net. All three swimmers contributed to the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay wins as well.
Jefferson/Cambridge 99, Lodi/Wis. Heights 71
The host Eagles had tough competition against the Blue Devils, but they managed to edge them out in the end. Josephine Peterson won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and was a member of the winning relay teams for both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay for Jefferson/Cambridge. Ella Puls brought home a victory in the 100 breaststroke in addition to Anna Crary winning in the 200 freestyle for Lodi/Wisconsin Heights.