Prep sports: Delaney McIntosh helps Verona girls pull off 5-set upset victory at Sun Prairie

The Purple Knights had a strong showing in their home pool, winning each of the 11 events. They had three swimmers win multiple individual events. Sydney Prowse won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, Kori Burnett won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and Faith Sill won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Sill’s backstroke time of 57.96 seconds is the 20th fastest in the state this season, according to WISCA.net. All three swimmers contributed to the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay wins as well.