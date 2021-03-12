 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Delaney McIntosh helps Verona girls pull off 5-set upset victory at Sun Prairie
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Delaney McIntosh helps Verona girls pull off 5-set upset victory at Sun Prairie

The Verona girls volleyball team made a major statement in the Big Eight Conference on Thursday night, rallying for a 28-26, 25-27, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16 victory over host Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie (0-2, 0-1 Big Eight) won the conference title in 2019 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Verona was looking at a rebuilding year after graduating six seniors in 2020 but improved to 2-1, 2-0.

Delaney McIntosh totaled 15 kills for the Wildcats, with Reagan McIntosh delivering 33 assists. Kimmy Quinn added 36 digs for Verona.

For Sun Prairie, Payton Addink provided 16 kills, Lily Schellpfeffer had 44 assists and Schellpfeffer and Haley Winter had three service aces each.

Middleton 3, Beloit Memorial 0

The Cardinals (1-1) earned a 25-11, 26-24, 26-21 victory against the Purple Knights (0-4). Jordan Lascala powered Middleton with 30 kills and six service aces, and Evin Jordee had 11 assists. Jackie Pabst had seven blocks and five kills for Beloit Memorial.

Janesville Craig 3, Janesville Parker 0

The visiting Cougars (1-1 overall) took down the Vikings (1-2, 1-1 Big Eight) 25-18, 25-11, 29-27. Parker’s Kylee Skrzypchak racked up eight kills and 11 digs, and Jenna Gackstatter tallied three aces and eight assists.Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 0

In Badger South play, the visiting Silver Eagles (1-2, 1-0 Badger South) scored a 25-16, 25-15, 25-22 win against the Vikings (0-2, 0-1). Anabelle Vesperman finished with 10 kills and Jada Braun had 28 assists for Monona Grove. Ava Perkins had 19 assists for Stoughton.

Milton 3, Beaver Dam 0

The visiting Red Hawks (4-1) earned a 27-25, 25-18, 25-19 triumph against the Golden Beavers (1-2). Juliet Karlen totalled 10 kills and Jordan Karlen had 28 assists for Milton.

New Glarus 3, Cambridge 0

The visiting Glarner Knights (3-2, 3-2 Capitol) earned a 25-17, 25-19, 25-9 win over the Blue Jays (0-4, 0-4). Cambridge got eight assists from Taylor Stenklyft.Poynette 3, Columbus 2

In a back-and-forth affair, the visiting Pumas (2-1, 2-1 Capitol) outlasted the Cardinals (2-2, 1-2) 19-25, 25-19, 25-17, 10-25, 17-15. Rachel Yelk finished with 15 kills. Columbus got 11 kills from Molly Kahland 20 assists from Mckenzye Bruss.

Evansville 3, Clinton 0

The visiting Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 1-2 Rock Valley) rolled to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-23 victory as Skye McDermott notched nine kills and two service aces, Adison Etringer had 17 assists and Josey Rinehart had eight kills and four blocks. Felicia Teubert had 15 digs for Clinton.Edgerton 3,

Walworth Big Foot 0

Shannon Rusch delivered 13 kills and Carly Rebman nine to lead the host Crimson Tide (4-1, 3-1 Rock Valley) to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 win versus the Chiefs (2-2, 2-2). Kate Gunderson produced 27 assists and five service aces for Edgerton. Morgan Rego had 12 assists for Big Foot.

Montello 3, Deerfield 0

The Hilltoppers (3-0, 3-0 Trailways) defeated the Demons (1-2, 1-2) 25-21, 25-23, 25-22. Senior Emme Urbaniak led Montello with 10 kills, and senior Abby Bond led both sides with 16 digs. Senior Ashlee Ballmoos led the way for Deerfield with 11 kills, three aces and two blocks.Horicon 3, Abundant Life 0

The visiting Marshmen swept the Challengers (2-2 overall), 25-13, 15-17, 25-20. Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose got six kills from Abby Rose and seven assists from Claire Kramar.Boys volleyball

Middleton 3,

Madison Edgewood 0

The host Cardinals took a 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 victory over the Crusaders behind 16 assists from Nick Ulfig and seven kills from Cole Sweitzer. Ethan Hallick had 15 assists for Edgewood.

Girls swimming

Beloit Memorial 127, Racine Case 17

The Purple Knights had a strong showing in their home pool, winning each of the 11 events. They had three swimmers win multiple individual events. Sydney Prowse won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, Kori Burnett won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and Faith Sill won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Sill’s backstroke time of 57.96 seconds is the 20th fastest in the state this season, according to WISCA.net. All three swimmers contributed to the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay wins as well.

Jefferson/Cambridge 99, Lodi/Wis. Heights 71

The host Eagles had tough competition against the Blue Devils, but they managed to edge them out in the end. Josephine Peterson won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and was a member of the winning relay teams for both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay for Jefferson/Cambridge. Ella Puls brought home a victory in the 100 breaststroke in addition to Anna Crary winning in the 200 freestyle for Lodi/Wisconsin Heights.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Badger South Conference

MONONA GROVE 3, STOUGHTON 0

Monona Grove*25*25*25*     

Stoughton*16*15*22*     

MONONA GROVE (leaders) — Kills: Vesperman 10. Assists: Braun 28. Blocks: Lang 2. Aces: Havertape, Braun 2. Digs: Guastella 11. 

STOUGHTON — Kills: Jemilo 7. Assists: Perkins 19. Blocks: Tangeman 2. Aces: Moe 3. Digs: Jensen 9.

Big Eight Conference

VERONA 3, SUN PRAIRIE 2

Verona*28*25*21*25*18     

Sun Prairie*26*27*25*22*16     

VERONA (leaders) — Kills: D. McIntosh 15. Assists: R. McIntosh 33. Blocks: Valitschka 9. Aces: Bobb 8. Digs: Quinn 36. 

SUN PRAIRIE — Kills: Addink 16. Assists: Schellpfeffer 44. Blocks: Antony 3. Aces: Winter 3; Schellpfeffer 3. Digs: Winter 20.

MIDDLETON 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Middleton*25*26*25     

Beloit Memorial*11*24*21     

MIDDLETON (leaders) — Kills: Lascala 30. Assists: Jordee 11. Blocks: Pertzborn 4. Aces: Lascala 6. Digs: Cerniglia 7. 

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Kills: Pabst 5; De Kok 5. Assists: Arn 7; Franks 7. Blocks: Pabst 7. Aces: Arn 3; Churchill 3. Digs: De Kok 12; Caro 11.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Janesville Craig*25*25*29   

Janesville Parker*18*11*27     

JANESVILLE PARKER — Kills: Skrzypchak 8; Schober 6. Assists: Williams 15; Gackstatter 8. Blocks: Pajerski 3; Payne 1. Aces: Gackstatter 3. Digs: Perry 12; Skrzypchak 11.

Capitol Conference

NEW GLARUS 3, CAMBRIDGE 0

New Glarus*25*25*25     

Cambridge*17*19*9     

CAMBRIDGE (leaders) — Kills: Evans 4, Holzhueter 3. Assists: Stenklyft 8. Blocks: Roidt 1. Aces: Evans 2. Digs: Kieler 13, Lehmann 10.

POYNETTE 3, COLUMBUS 2

Poynette*19*25*25*10*17

Columbus*25*19*17*25*15    

POYNETTE (leaders) — Kills: Yelk 15. Assists: Bruchs 24. Blocks: Hutchinson 4. Aces: Yek, Radewan, Kingsland 4. Digs: Radewan 24. 

COLUMBUS — Kills: Kahl 11. Assists: Bruss 20. Blocks: Priem, Hayes 3.5. Aces: Fox 4. Digs: Henry 12.

Rock Valley Conference

EVANSVILLE 3, CLINTON 0

Evansville*25*25*25*     

Clinton*12*11*23*     

EVANSVILLE (leaders) — Kills: McDermott 9, Rinehart 8. Assists: Etringer 17. Blocks: Rinehart 4. Aces: McDermott 2. Digs: Bettenhausen 17; Miller 10. 

CLINTON — Kills: Nortier 4, Roehl 4. Assists: Marino 5. Blocks: Johanson 3. Aces: Teubert 2. Digs: Teubert 15, Nortier 10.

EDGERTON 3, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 0

Walworth Big Foot*13*10*11     

Edgerton*25*25*25     

WALWORTH BIG FOOT (leaders) — Kills: Burdick 4, Wilson 3. Assists: Rego 12, Lettenberger 9. Blocks: Burdick 3. Aces: Ries 1, Lettenberger 1. 

EDGERTON — Kills: Rusch 13, Rebman 9. Assists: Gunderson 27, Blum 11. Blocks: Crandall 1, Zeimet 1. Aces: Gunderson 5, Rebman 2.

Trailways Conference

HORICON 3, MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 0

Horicon*25*25*25     

Madison Abundant Life*13*17*20     

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE (leaders) — Kills: Rose 6. Assists: Kramar 7. Blocks: A. Quam 2, E. Quam 2, Rose 2. Aces: A. Quam 1. Digs: Pfeil 7, Manke 7.

MONTELLO 3, DEERFIELD 0

Montello*25*25*25     

Deerfield*21*23*22     

MONTELLO (leaders) — Kills: Urbaniak 10. Blocks: Fluker 4. Aces: Fluker 2. Digs: Bond 16. 

DEERFIELD — Kills: Ballmoos 11. Assists: Brattlie 18. Blocks: Ballmoos 2. Aces: Ballmoos 3. Digs: Higgins 9.

Non-conference

MILTON 3, BEAVER DAM 0

Milton*27*25*25*    

Beaver Dam*25*18*19*     

MILTON (leaders) — Kills: Ju. Karlen 10. Assists: Jo. Karlen 28. Blocks: Baker 2. Aces: Karlen 5. Digs: Kuglitsch 12. 

BEAVER DAM — Kills: Allen 12. Assists: Ashley 10. Blocks: Wittnebel 2. Aces: Salettel 2. Digs: Allen 15.

MOUNT HOREB 3, OREGON 0

Mount Horeb*25*25*25    

Oregon*17*18*22   

MOUNT HOREB (leaders) — Kills: Parker 8. Assists: Kittoe 17. Blocks: Magnuson 2. Aces: Steinhauer 3. Digs: Steinhauer 15. 

OREGON — Kills: Gilbertson 6. Assists: Konop 10. Blocks: Vondra 2. Aces: Hayde 10. Digs: Konop 10.

FORT ATKINSON 3, WAUNAKEE 1

Waunakee*22*21*25*16     

Fort Atkinson*25*25*18*25     

WAUNAKEE (leaders) — Kills: Jordan 9. Assists: Best 24. Blocks: Jordan 5.5. Aces: Pierner 5. Digs: Gregg 13. 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Big Eight Conference

MIDDLETON 3,  MADISON EDGEWOOD 0

Madison Edgewood*15*14*20     

Middleton*25*25*25     

MADISON EDGEWOOD(leaders) — Kills: Thompson 5. Assists: Hallick 15. Blocks: Thompson 1. Aces: Hallick 3. Digs: Wheeler 3. 

MIDDLETON — Kills: Sweitzer 7, Emmerich 4. Assists: Ulfig 16. Blocks: Emmerich 3.5. Aces: McCall 4, Sweitzer 2, Ulfig 2.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Non-conference

BELOIT MEMORIAL 127, RACINE CASE 17

200-yard medley relay: Beloit Memorial (Sill, Prowse, Saladar, Burnett), 1:59.78. 200 freestyle: Prowse, BM, 2:13.24. 200 individual medley: Sill, BM, 2:13.81. 50 freestyle: Burnett, BM, :26.79. 100 butterfly: Saladar, BM, 1:11.21. 100 freestyle: Burnett, BM, :59.39. 500 freestyle: Rooney, BM, 6:43.18. 200 freestyle relay: Beloit Memorial (Jacobson, Thomas, Landon, Jackson), 1:58.95. 100 backstroke: Sill, BM, :57.96. 100 breaststroke: Prowse, BM, 1:16.32. 400 freestyle relay: Beloit Memorial (Sill, Burnett, Jacobson, Prowse), 4:00.80. At Beloit Memorial HS.

JEFFERSON/CAMBRIDGE 99, LODI/WIS. HEIGHTS 71

200-yard medley relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Davis, Jo. Peterson, Rank, So. Peterson), 1:59.14. 200 freestyle: Crary, L, 2:50.79. 200 individual medley: Rank, J, 2:16.55. 50 freestyle: Jo. Peterson, J, :25.12. 100 butterfly: Davis, J, 1:00.80. 100 freestyle: Jo. Peterson, J, :56.84. 500 freestyle: Rank, J, 5:44.71. 200 freestyle relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Davis, Rank, So. Peterson, Jo. Peterson), 1:45.27. 100 backstroke: Davis, J, 1:02.93. 100 breaststroke: Puls, L, 1:14.75. 400 freestyle relay: Jefferson/Cambridge (Gehl, Fox, Peterson, Whiting), 4:24.52.

At Jefferson HS.

