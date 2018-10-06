Senior Carter Hendrickson scored two goals Friday night as the Oregon boys soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to 13 games — and its consecutive shutout streak to 10 games — with a 5-0 victory over visiting Madison Memorial in non-conference play.
The Panthers (13-2-1), ranked fifth in Division 2 by the state coaches, have outscored opponents 55-2 during their 13-game unbeaten stretch and 44-0 over the last 10 games.
Collin Bjerke netted a goal and had three assists for Oregon.
Madison Memorial (7-4-3) has lost three of its last four outings after a 6-1-3 start.
McFarland 4, Edgerton 0
Ethan NIchols scored twice in the first half to help the Spartans (12-3-0, 6-0-0 Rock Valley) pull away from the visiting Crimson Tide (0-12-1, 0-4-1). Jack McGinn added a goal and two assists for McFarland.
Cross country
Madison City Meet
Lake Farm County Park is on the southeast edge of Madison, but on Friday afternoon, Madison West reigned in the five-team city meet. The Regents won the boys and girls team titles and crowned the two individual champions.
Senior Erik Nuenninghoff won the boys race with a 5,000-meter time of 16:28, and West’s Kaleb Kohn, Luke Treiber, Ryan Reed and Julian Gary finished among the top eight. Runner-up Madison La Follette had junior Chris Wolfe take second (16:38) and senior Nick Hellrood finish third (16:40).
West freshman Genevieve Nashold won the girls race in 18:45, and teammates followed closely behind: Senior Andi Bowman was second, junior Kristina Rohrer third and freshman Cecily Greblo fourth. Team runner-up Madison Memorial was led by junior Gabri Gaines (fifth, 20:08).
Shorewood Invitational
Senior Jacob Burgener finished second overall, covering the 5,000-meter course in 16:38, to lead DeForest to a third-place finish in the 16-team meet at Lincoln Park in Milwaukee.
In the girls meet, DeForest senior Katelyn Fox finished seventh (21:17) to lead the Norskies to a fourth-place team finish. The host Greyhounds swept the boys and girls team titles.
Girls swimming
Middleton 104, Sun Prairie 66
Defending state butterfly champion Gabriela Pierobon Mays won both the 100 butterfly (58.88) and 100 backstroke (58.82) as state top-ranked Middleton cruised by No. 2-ranked Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference dual.
Madison Memorial 123, Janesville Parker/Evansville 47
Seven different Spartans won individual events as the Spartans cruised by the Vikings in Big Eight conference action. Kailee Sitter was the only swimmer to take an event for Janesville Parker/Evansville, winning the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:26.27.
Verona/Mount Horeb 134, Beloit Memorial 36
The Wildcats won all 11 events and also took second place in 10 of them. Sydney Prowse was the lone Purple Knight to finish second in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.03). For Verona, Kaitlyn Zuehl took first in the 200 freestyle (2:01.50), 50 freestyle (26.19) and 100 butterfly (1:02.52).