Prep roundup: Natalie Charles leads Middleton swimmers past Verona/Mount Horeb

GIRLS TENNIS
Friday’s area summaries
Non-conference
OREGON 5, STOUGHTON 2
Singles: Goetz, S, def. Koopman, 6-0, 6-2; Peotter, O, def. Diede, 6-2, 7-6; Hark, S, def. Behad, 6-0, 6-2; Martin, O, def. Gibbons, 6-4, 7-6.
Doubles: Streiff/Lo, O, def. Wheeler/Jaskulke, 7-5, 6-4; Wirtz/Yeakley, O, def. Bergman/Model, 6-1, 6-3; Bennett/VanderWegen, O, def. Bellisle/Sankbei, 6-4, 6-3. At Four Lakes Athletic Club, Elkhorn.
MILTON 5, MONROE 2
Singles: Niemeyer, Mi, def. Miller, 6-4, 6-3; McNett, Mi, def. Burch, 6-3, 6-2; Ploszaj, Mi, def. Wunshel, 6-3, 6-3; Kueng, Mi, def. Brunton, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Suchanek/Davis, Mi, def. M. Brunton/B. Brunton, 6-4, 6-1; Giasson/Conway, Mo, def. Garber/Grossman, 6-2, 7-5; Wels/Johnson, Mo, def. Urbik/Bucklin, 6-3, 6-2. At Four Lakes Athletic Club, Elkhorn.
JEFFERSON 7, COLUMBUS 0
Singles: Niebler, J, def. Theilen, 6-3, 6-4; Traver, J, def. Woodward, 6-1, 6-1; Medina, J, def. Benisch, 6-0, 6-0; Dearborn, J, def. Baerwolf, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Magner/Dempsey, J, def. As. Olson/Ab. Olson, 6-4, 6-3; Carlson/Duddeck, J, def. Giese/Smith, 6-4, 5-7, 10-4; Mengel/Kolehouse, J, def. H. Borreson/C. Borreson, 6-1, 6-0. At Jefferson.
FOND DU LAC 7, SUN PRAIRIE 0
Singles: Petrinski, F, def. Katta, 6-2, 6-0; Haus, F, def. Brower, 6-3, 6-1; Steffes, F, def. Stein, 6-4, 6-2; Schibblehut, F, def. Kramschuster, 7-6, 6-2.
Doubles: Kleinke/Bahr, F, def. Mott/Schwartzer, 6-1, 6-1;Riley/Birschbach, F, def. Ayres/Wilson, 6-2, 6-4; Lange/Riley, F, def. Smith/Ayers, 6-4, 6-3. At Oshkosh YMCA.
OSHKOSH WEST 7, SUN PRAIRIE 0
Singles: Potter def. Katta, 6-0, 6-1; Nguyen def. Brower, 6-1, 6-0; Chung def. Stein, 6-2, 6-0; Larson def. Schroeder, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Bettcher/Carpenter def. Schwartzer/Mott, 6-4, 6-3; Conger/Ligntner def. Wilson/K. Ayers, 6-0, 6-0; Augustine/Steffen def. Smith/B. Ayers, 6-0, 6-1. At Oshkosh YMCA.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Friday’s area summary
MIDDLETON 130, VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 40
200-yard medley relay: Middleton (Martin, Charles, Peters, Needham), 1:51.58. 200 freestyle: Haag, M, 1:57.94. 200 individual medley: Charles, M, 2:14.70 . 50 freestyle: Zuehl, V/MH, :25.11. 100 butterfly: Peters, M, :59.79. 100 freestyle: Utter, M, :54.11. 500 freestyle: Haag, M, 5:14.79. 200 freestyle relay: Middleton (Lawn, Woodall, Haag, Needham), 1:41.03. 100 backstroke: Martin, M, 1:01.32. 100 breaststroke: Charles, M, 1:09.84. 400 freestyle relay: Middleton (Needham, Benson, Peters, Utter), 3:39.94. At Verona.