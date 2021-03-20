Prep roundup: Natalie Charles leads Middleton swimmers past Verona/Mount Horeb

The Middleton girls swimming team took victories in 10 of 11 events Friday to defeat Verona/Mount Horeb, 130-40, in a dual meet between Big Eight Conference teams.

Middleton’s Natalie Charles won the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.70) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.84) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay team (1:51.58). Middleton swept all three relays.

Verona/Mount Horeb's only win came from Kenzie Zuehl in the 50 freestyle (:25.11).

Girls tennis

Oregon 5, Stoughton 2

The Panthers won five of seven matches against the Vikings. Annika Goetz won at No. 1 singles and the pair of Jordan Streiff and Stephanie Lo won at No. 1 doubles.

Milton 5, Monroe 2

The Red Hawks beat the Cheesmakers as Natalie Niemeyer won at No. 1 singles and Alie Suchanek and Ella Davis won at No. 1 doubles.

Jefferson 7, Columbus 0

The host Eagles swept the Cardinals, winning six of seven matches in straight sets. Gracie Niebler won at No. 1 singles and Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey won at No. 1 doubles.