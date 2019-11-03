Junior Janelle Schulz won the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.54) and the 100 breaststroke (1.06.44), and also swam on the first place 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams, to help lead Sun Prairie to a team victory in Saturday's Big Eight conference meet at Beloit Memorial.
Sun Prairie junior Sophie Fiske won the 50 freestyle (:23.94) and 100 freestyle (:51.77) and anchored the winning 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams as the Cardinals totaled 539 points, beating Madison West's second-place total of 490 and third-place Middleton's 464.5.
Senior Gabriela Pierobon Mays won the 100 butterfly (:58.48) and 100 backstroke (:58.27) for Middleton.
Verona/Mount Horeb freshman Peyton Drexler took first place in the 200 freestyle (1:55.83) and the 500 freestyle (5:09.38), helping the Wildcats finish fifth in the team standings.
Badger South Conference
Sophomore Abby Reid won the 50 freestyle (:24.12) and the 100 freestyle (:53.05) to help lead Madison Edgewood to the team championship in the Badger South Conference meet at Stoughton.
Edgewood swept the three relay races, winning the 200 medley (1:48.86), the 200 freestyle (1:38.51) and the 400 freestyle (3:36.66).
Senior DeeDee Walker won the individual 200 freestyle (1:55.45) and 500 freestyle (5:17.57) for Edgewood.
Milton senior Danielle Cramer won the 100 butterfly (57.34) and 100 backstroke (57.30), helping her Red Hawks finish third behind Edgewood and McFarland.
Badger North Conference
Waunakee took the Badger North Conference meet at Baraboo with 475 points, with DeForest taking second (375) and Baraboo third (336).
Waunakee won the 200 medley relay (1:49.89), anchored by Grace Blitz, and the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.36), anchored by Abi Schmeiser. Schmieser also won the 100 butterfly (:57.30) and 200 individual medley (2:09.24).
River Valley/Richland Center’s Beverly Harper won the 50 freestyle (25.30) and the 100 freestyle (54.33).
Southern Lakes Conference
Edgerton took fifth in the conference meet as sophomore Ruby Schieldt took third in the 200 freestyle (2:04.01) and 500 freestyle (5:28.76), freshman Jenna Schmitt took third in the 200 individual medley (2:18.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.62), and both swam with the second-place 200 medley relay (1:54.86) and 400 freestyle relay (3:46.91) teams. Ella Gorski took second in the 100 backstroke (1:02.28) and Gaby de Moya-Cotter took second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.13).
Junior Josie Peterson won the 50 freestyle (:24.88) and swam on the third-place 200 freestyle relay (1:44.94) for Jefferson/Cambridge, which placed sixth with 212 points. Burlington won the team title.