Sophie Fiske is looking for much, much more than a repeat of her WIAA Division 1 state swimming championships.
The junior is most hungry for an even better finish for her Sun Prairie team this fall.
As a sophomore last year, the Sun Prairie standout took home the gold in both the state 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle.
And her Sun Prairie team finished third in the team rankings — but behind Big Eight Conference rival Middleton, which won its third consecutive team championship.
When speaking with Fiske, you’d be quick to notice that the future Division I collegiate competitor doesn’t want to be viewed as an individual standout, but wants her team to maximize its potential.
That's possibly why Fiske says she's most looking forward to taking a leadership role in Sun Prairie's relay races. “Those are my favorites. I like racing for my teammates, racing against the other teams. It’s really fun.”
She is quick to use the word ‘we’ instead of ‘I’ when talking about swimming, and wants to give her teammates praise for their efforts. “We worked hard to get to state, we have a positive mindset, we stay focused on our goals and we really practice hard. ... (She's) very focused, very determined, and has very distinct goals, and she follows those goals.”
Sun Prairie’s 400 freestyle relay team gave Fiske another state gold medal last fall, and the 200-yard freestyle relay team finished third. Fiske anchored both races.
Overall, Sun Prairie finished third (170) in the team rankings, behind Middleton's 249.5 and Cedarburg's 188.
“We are hoping to do better next year and place higher at state," Fiske said, pointing out that only two swimmers were lost to graduation.
Coach Nancy Harms, in her 19th season with the Cardinals, attributes much of the team’s success and growth to Fiske's leadership.
“They love her," Harms said. "She’s not a kid that comes in and flaunts herself. She knows when to have fun, but she also knows how to lead by example. ... "(She) takes her training very seriously. She looks for the extra things to do. She's driven."
“I just want to do my best at every single race that I swim," said Fiske, who works year-round with the Madison Aquatic Club, competes in USA Swimming events and works with a personal trainer.
Harms has been impressed by Fiske’s ability to support her teammates, win or lose, and is thankful that her top swimmer shows just as much enthusiasm for a relay as an individual race. “She’s in it for the team," the coach said. "She isn’t trying to draw extra attention to herself.”
In fact, the coach said last year's third-place state finish only sparked a hunger to improve.
"Our intention is to chase down the conference and state championship," Harms said. "Our team is deep and in good shape. ... I suspect this will be a very successful year for this team.
“The whole team has a goal, to move up in the ranks. And there’s only two more places to go.”