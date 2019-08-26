Prep girls swimming preview: Middleton and Edgewood aim to drown out the competition

2018 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
Badger North: Waunakee (fourth consecutive title).
Badger South: McFarland.
Big Eight: Middleton.
Southern Lakes: Lake Geneva Badger.
2018 STATE RECAP
Division 1: Middleton took home the gold for the third consecutive year, scoring 249.5 points to runner-up Cedarburg’s 188. Sun Prairie took third, Verona/Mount Horeb fourth, Madison West eighth and Madison Memorial ninth.
Division 2: Madison Edgewood clobbered the field, scoring 328.5 points to win its fourth consecutive title. McFarland scored 209 points to finish second for the third time in four years. Baraboo took fifth, Monroe/New Glarus was sixth, Stoughton and Sauk Prairie tied for 11th and Monona Grove was 14th.
THINGS TO WATCH
Dane County domination: Graduation losses have stripped some top area teams of their best performers, but Madison-area teams remain the most dominating force in Wisconsin high school swimming. The Big Eight Conference claimed five of the top nine spots in last year’s Division 1 state team standings, led by third-time champion Middleton. In Division 2, Madison Edgewood won a fourth consecutive title and teams from the Badger Conference earned seven of the top 14 spots. The six state relay races were won by Edgewood (all three in Division 2), Verona/Mount Horeb (two) and Sun Prairie (one).
A historic goal: Middleton is gunning for a fourth consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championship this season, which would make it the fifth time (and the third school) to achieve that feat. Madison West won four in a row on three separate occasions (1980 to 1983, 1989 to 1992, and 1995 to 1998), and Hartland Arrowhead won five in a row, from 2002 and 2006.
Postseason field shifting: Monona Grove has made the enrollment jump to Division 1 competition this fall, and will compete in the Beloit Memorial sectional. That sectional previously was held in Middleton, but will move south this season. DeForest has dropped to Division 2 and will compete in the Baraboo sectional. And Jefferson now will play host to the D2 sectional for Milwaukee-area teams, with the Jefferson/Cambridge co-operative program and Fort Atkinson shifting to that sectional.
SWIMMERS TO WATCH
Sophie Fiske, jr., Sun Prairie: Was the state’s fastest sprinter last year, winning WIAA Division 1 titles in the 50 freestyle (:23.20) and 100 freestyle (:50.35), and also swimming on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:26.55) and third-place 200 freestyle relay teams. Won Big Eight titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle and 200 free relay.
Mara Freeman, so., McFarland: Won the Division 2 state title in the 100 backstroke (:56.50) and swam on the Spartans’ winning 200 medley relay (1:45.78) and runner-up 400 freestyle relay.
Mekenzie Hammer, jr., Monroe/New Glarus: Won a second consecutive Division 2 state title in the 200 individual medley (2:08.37), took third in the 100 bacskstroke (:57.88) and swim on two placewinning relays.
Trinity McNall, jr., Monona Grove: Won the WIAA Division 2 state diving championship, scoring 468.80 points.
Bree Moericke, sr., Sun Prairie: Swam on the Division 1 state championship 400 freestyle relay (3:26.55) and also on the third-place 200 freestyle relay and the seventh-place 200 medley relay.
Gabriela Pierobon Mays, sr., Middleton: Swam on the Division 1 state champion 200 freestyle relay and the second-place 200 medley relay, and took fourth in both the 100 butterfly (:55.28) and 100 backstroke (:55.78). Pierobon Mays was two-time champ in the 100 butterfly entering last season, but skipped the event following shoulder surgery.
Abi Schmieser, sr., Waunakee: Was a four-time champion in the Badger North meet, taking the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Ally Silvestri, jr., Middleton: Swam to second place in the Division 1 state 100 breaststroke (1;02.41), fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:05.29) and was part of the runner-up 200 medley relay.
Sara Stewart, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb: Swam on the winning 200 medley relay with returning teammates Josie McCartney and Kenzie Zuehl (1:43.34), and took sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Bridget Sullivan, jr., Madison West: Took fifth at Division 1 state in the 50 freestyle (:23.97) and eighth in the 100 free (:52.46) and swam on two placewinning relays.
Anna teDuits, so., Madison Edgewood: Won the Division 2 state championship in the 100 backstroke (:57.11) and swam on the winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
DeeDee Walker, sr., Madison Edgewood: Won the Division 2 state 500-yard freestyle championship (5:04.88) and anchored the Crusaders’ winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Won Badger South individual titles in the 200 and 500 free, as well as the 200 freestyle relay.
CONFERENCE CAPSULES
BADGER NORTH
Waunakee, the four-time defending conference champion, returns five swimmers who combined to win five championships in last year’s Badger North Conference meet. Senior Abi Schmieser was a four-time champ, sophomore Makenzie Wallace swam on two winning relays and junior Ella Graf swam on the 200 medley relay. The Warriors opened the season with a convincing victory in an invitational at Wisconsin Rapids last week, as Schmieser won two events and swam on two winning relays.
The Sauk Prairie co-op rose to 11th place in the Division 2 state meet last year, and hopes hold high for coach Melani Guentherman as the Eagles return 11 of the 14 letterwinners from that team and have larger numbers overall. The coach said that while there are no superstars, there is enough talent to expect a finish in the top half of the league. Back are senior state qualifier Giulia Brickl in the breaststroke, senior Alexa Judd (freestyle and backstroke), junior Cora Dunnum (state qualifier in butterfly and freestyle) and sophomore state qualifier Kassandra Miller.
Portage coach Tammy Tollefson has a small roster but returns senior three-year letterwinner Brooklyn Miller in the distance freestyle races. She qualified for state last year and broke two school records in this season’s opener. Leisha Andraschko (breaststroke) also has earned three letters, and junior Rubie-Ann Kohn (butterfly) has earned two.
DeForest returns senior Haley Willis, who won the Badger North title in the 200 individual medley last year, and some conference coaches pick the Norskies for second place in the conference.
Baraboo is on a high after last year’s fifth-place finish at Division 2 state, and returns sophomore Ella Lohr, who took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.34) and seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:11.41) at state and won the conference 100 breaststroke title. Sophomore Natalie Gneiser swam on the third-place 200 medley relay, surrounded by three swimmers who have since graduated. Junior Mattie Letendre took 10th in the 100 butterfly.
BADGER SOUTH
Madison Edgewood was large and in charge at Division 2 state, winning with the third-highest point total in D2 meet history (the top two came from Edgewood in 2017 and 2016). Out of the 328.5 points scored last year, the Crusaders return swimmers who had a hand in 272 of those points. The Crusaders swept all three relays for the second consecutive year, racking up 120 points there. Among those back are senior Dee Dee Walker, who won the 500 free and was second in the 200 free and swam on two relays last year, sophomore Anna teDuits, the 100 backstroke winner who swam on two relays; seniors Maeve O’Driscoll and Mallory Todd and sophomore Claire Sweeney.
McFarland lost double Division 2 record-breaker Alexandra Moderski to the University of Missouri, but return seven individual placewinners and most of the swimmers from three relays, including the championship 200 medley relay. The returning placewinners are led by sophomore Mara Freeman, who won the 100 backstroke last year and swam on the winning medley relay. Also back are seniors Ella Weaver, Emily Landwehr and Bella Dettmers and sophomores Adriana Nickels, Laura Billmann and Emily Schoenbrodt. McFarland beat Edgewood in the Badger South Conference meet, but couldn’t overcome the Crusaders’ relays sweep at state.
Monroe/New Glarus had the best season in school history last fall, taking sixth at state after finishing eighth last year. This year, Kendra Kalvin takes over for coach Linda Moser and has 10 letterwinners back after losing only two from last year’s team. The leader of the senior-less team will be two-time state 200 individual medley champ Mekenzie Hammer, a junior, with support from sophomore Morgan Erstad, juniors Anna Newcomer, Francesca Schiro and Kendra Wagner, and sophomores Katie Elgin, Karley Michels, Alyssa Roelli, Samantha Schiro and Peyton Yaun.
Stoughton is led by junior Sofia Bormett, who shaved 1.1 seconds off her seed time and beat Edgewood’s Walker by a hundredth of a second in the 200 freestyle final. She also took third in the 100 freestyle and swam on two placewinning relays. Also back from those relay crews are juniors Savy Boroughs and Ava Schigur and senior Leire Begona.
Monona Grove expects back junior Trinity McNall, the defending Division 2 state diving champion (468.80 points), and one other state placewinner in junior freestyler Brianna Back.
Milton brings back senior Danielle Cramer, fifth last year at Division 1 state in the 100 backstroke (:56.11).
BIG EIGHT
Middleton is just plain loaded with talent as coach Lauren Cabalka’s Cardinals shoot for a fourth straight WIAA Division 1 title. The leader will be senior Gabriela Pierobon Mays, a veteran of three state championship teams with two titles in the 100 butterfly (2016 and 2017). Last year, she was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay and the runner-up 200 medley relay. Seniors Berkley Smith (sixth in the 50 freestyle) and Alex Anagnostopoulos are back, as is junior Ally Silvestri, who was second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley. Sophomore 500 freestyler Amanda George competed at state last year, and other top returnees are sophomore Serena Haack and junior Brianna Acker. Freshmen Sophie Benson, Eva Anagnostopoulos, Abby Ensenberger and Natalie Charles join the program.
Sun Prairie coach Nancy Harms enters her 19th year with the Cardinals hoping what is “likely our strongest and largest team” will develop what it takes “to chase down the conference and state championship” after reaching program bests in both meets last year. The superstar is junior sprinter Sophie Fiske, a triple champ last year (50 and 100 free, 400 free relay), senior Bree Moericke, junior Janelle Schulz and seniors Hannah Marshall and Cassidy Carey. “I am looking for all three relays to place top three or better in state,” Harms said. “Our team is deep and in good shape. They simply need to stay focused on their goals and work as a team. I suspect this will be a very successful year for this team.”
Verona/Mount Horeb, under 16th-year head coach Bill Wuerger, gave the Big Eight three of the top four finishers in the state team standings. However, graduation hit the Wildcats’ lineup fairly hard. “We had a very strong senior class last year, and we have a smaller freshman class this year,” Wuerger said. Five 2018 state qualifiers return, including seniors Sara Stewart and Josie McCartney and sophomore Kenzie Zuehl from the championship 200 medley relay and Kenzie Zuehl, senior Kaitlyn Zuehl and sophomore Tola Klabough from the winning 200 free relay. McCartney and Stewart also placed in individual events.
Madison West is gunning to finish in the top four or better in the league race, led by junior Bridget Sullivan, who placed in two individual events and two relays at state last year, best of which was a fifth in the 50 freestyle. Junior Evy Laursen and sophomore Bella Granetzke also return after qualifying in relays. Sophomore Rian Wells won the Big Eight diving title last year, and junior Natalie Schick won the 100 backstroke.
Madison Memorial has a deep lineup that could pose a threat to Middleton and Sun Prairie atop the conference standings. Senior Carly McKeon earned state places in the 200 and 500 free, and the 200 and 400 relays. Also returning after swimming in a couple of placewinning relays were senior Ella DeFever and junior Kiara Bissen. Junior Jackie House and sophomore Izzie Anderson also swam on placewinning relays last season.
Madison La Follette returns junior Zaria Terry, who tied for sixth at state in the 50 freestyle last season.
SOUTHERN LAKES
Edgerton has returned senior Gaby de Moya-Cotter, who took sixth at Division 2 state in the 100 butterfly after winning conference titles in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke. Sophomore Ruby Schieldt won the 500 free at conference last fall.