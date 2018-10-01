GIRLS SWIMMING
WISCONSIN INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
TEAMS
Note: Team rankings are based on comparing the performances of swimmers and relay teams, scoring them as if they were in the same meet.
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, points, (Last week)
1, Middleton, 519 (1)
2, Sun Prairie, 388 (3)
3, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 382 (4)
4, Madison West, 370 (2)
5, Arrowhead, 352 (NR)
6, Cedarburg, 334 (NR)
7, Verona/Mount Horeb, 313 (5)
8, Brookfield East, 308 (6)
9, Germantown, 257 (8)
10, Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton, 252 (10)
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, points, (Last week)
1, Madison Edgewood, 639 (1)
2, Baraboo, 512 (NR)
3, Tomahawk, 384 (3)
4, McFarland, 375 (4)
5, Whitnall, 328 (NR)
6, Ashwaubenon, 316 (8)
7, Sauk Prairie, 310 (5)
8, Monona Grove, 285 (9)
9, Plymouth, 282 (NR)
10, Wausau East, 280 (NR)
INDIVIDUALS
Note: Listed are the No. 1-ranked performances statewide in each event, along with other top-five performances recorded by area swimmers.
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: 1, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, 23.64 seconds; 2, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :23.72; 4, Zaria Terry, so., Madison La Follette, :24.12.
100 freestyle: 1, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, :51.80.
200 freestyle: 1, Cassie Stegner, jr., Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton, 1:51.87; 3, Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton, 1:54.39; 4, Emma Gatzke, so., Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 1:54.50; 5, Hannah Aegerter, sr., Middleton, 1:54.62.
500 freestyle: 1, Abby Carlson, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 5:02.61; 2, Emma Gatzke, so, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 5:07.32; 4, Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton, 5:08.73.
200 individual medley: 1, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 2:06.53; 3, Ally Silvestri, so., Middleton, 2:09.51; 5, Abby Carlson, so., Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 2:09.67.
100 backstroke: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :56.47; 2, Danielle Cramer, so., Milton, :57.37. 3, Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West, :57.37; 5, Gabriela Pierobon Mays, jr., Middleton, :57.77.
100 breaststroke: 1, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:04.27; 2, Ally Silvestri, so., Middleton, 1:06.21; 5, Alexandra Anagnostopoulos, jr., Middleton, 1:07.19.
100 butterfly: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :56.15; 4, Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West, :57.96; 5, Abby Carlson, so., Waukesha South/Mukwonago, :58.17.
200 medley relay: 2, Brookfield East, 1:47.84; 3, Sun Prairie, 1:48.61; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:48.82; 5, Middleton, 1:48.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 1:38.09; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:38.52; 3, Middleton, 1:39.25; 4, Emma Gatzke, 1:54.50; 5, Brookfield East, 1:39.47
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 3:31.26; 2, Middleton, 3:33.20; 3, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 3:34.52.
Diving: 1, McKenzie Sanchez, sr., Racine Case, 491.15 points.
DIVISION 2
50 freestyle: 1, Alexandra Moderski, jr., McFarland, :23.51; 2, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, :24.64; 3, Maeve O'Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood, :24.79; 4, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, :25.00; 5, Mariah Marowsky, sr., Fort Atkinson, :25.27.
100 freestyle: 1, Alexandra Moderski, sr., McFarland, :52.06; 2, Mara Freeman, fr., McFarland, :54.36; 3, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, :54.46; 4, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, :54.59; 5, Maeve O’Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood, :55.03.
200 freestyle: 1, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:55.23; 3, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, 1:58.95.
500 freestyle: 1, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 5:10.75; 4, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, 5:27.21; 5, Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood, 5:29.14.
200 individual medley: 1, Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Eddgewood, 2:15.32; 2, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, 2:15.40.
100 backstroke: 1, Mara Freeman, jr., McFarland, :58.36; Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood, :59.22.
100 breaststroke: 3, Anna Oleniczak, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower, 1:10.85; 5, Ella Weaver, jr., McFarland, 1:10.88.
100 butterfly: 1, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, :58.56.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:50.71; 2, McFarland, 1:50.97; 3, Baraboo, 1:52.87.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:39.05; 3, Baraboo, 1:45.46; 4, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:45.61; 5, McFarland, 1:45.74.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 3:37.41; 2, McFarland, 3:43.28; 4, Baraboo, 3:49.47; 5, Monona Grove, 3:52.29.
Diving: 1, Bella Smith, so., Hales Corners Whitnall, 406 points; 2, Trinity McNall, so., Monona Grove, 393.95.