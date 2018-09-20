GIRLS SWIMMING
WISCONSIN INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
TEAMS
Note: Team rankings are based on comparing the performances of swimmers and relay teams, scoring them as if they were in the same meet.
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, points (Last week)
1, Middleton, 684 (1)
2, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 487 (NR)
3, Verona/Mount Horeb, 483 (3)
4, Madison West, 481 (NR)
5, Sun Prairie, 449 (2)
6, Brookfield East, 366 (4)
7, De Pere, 227 (6)
8, Mequon Homestead, 15)
9, Neenah, 192 (20)
10, Appleton North, 186 (7)
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, points (Last week)
1, Hales Corners Whitnall, 621 (4)
2, Madison Edgewood, 601 (1)
3, Tomahawk, 441 (22)
4, Sauk Prairie, 350 (10)
5, Seymour, 326 (2)
6, New Berlin Eisenhower, 236 (3)
7, Ashwaubenon, 164 (NR)
8, Monona Grove, 163 (5)
9, Jefferson/Cambridge, 140 (6)
10, Edgerton, 140 (7)
INDIVIDUALS
Note: Listed are the No. 1-ranked performances statewide in each event, along with other top-five performances recorded by area swimmers.
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: 1, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, 23.64 seconds; 2, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :23.72; 4, Gabriela Pierobon Mays, jr., Middleton, :24.45.
100 freestyle: 1, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, :51.80; 3, Janelle Schulz, so., Sun Prairie, :52.74.
200 freestyle: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, 1:54.27; 2, Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton, 1:54.39; 4, Hannah Aegerter, sr., Middleton, 1:54.62.
500 freestyle: 1, Abby Carlson, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 5:02.61; 3, Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton, 5:08.73; 4, Hannah Aegerter, sr., Middleton, 5:13.49.
200 individual medley: 1, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 2:06.53; 3, Ally Silvestri, so., Middleton, 2:09.51; 4, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, 2:10.61; 5, Evy Laursen, sr., Madison West, 2:10.84.
100 backstroke: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :56.47; 2, Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West, :57.37; 3, Gabriela Pierobon Mays, jr., Middleton, :57.77; 5, Sara Stewart, fr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :59.51.
100 breaststroke: 1, 1, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:04.27; 2, Ally Silvestri, so., Middleton, 1:06.21; 3, Alexandra Anagnostopoulos, jr., Middleton, 1:07.19; 4, Janelle Schulz, so., Sun Prairie, 1:07.59.
100 butterfly: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :56.15; 4, Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West, :57.96.
200 medley relay: 1, Brookfield East, 1:47.84; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:48.82; 3, Middleton, 1:48.84; 4, Madison West, 1:49.12; 5, Sun Prairie, 1:49.26.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 1:38.34; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:38.52; 3, Middleton, 1:39.25; 5, Madison Memorial, 1:39.63.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 3:31.26; 2, Middleton, 3:33.20; 5, Madison Memorial, 3:38.48.
Diving: 1, Av Osero, jr., Neenah, 481.7 points; no area performers in top 25.
DIVISION 2
50 freestyle: 1, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, :24.64; 2, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, :25.01; 5, Mariah Chao, sr., Sauk Prairie, :26.37.
100 freestyle: 1, Issy Peterson, sr., Madison Edgewood, :55.62; 4, Mariah Chao, sr., Sauk Prairie, :58.02; 5, Cora Dunnum, so., Sauk Prairie, :58.89.
200 freestyle: 1, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:55.23.
500 freestyle: 1, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 5:10.75; 4, Kassandra Miller, fr., Sauk Prairie, 5:46.56; 5, Tatum Torgerson, fr., Madison Edgewood, 6:01.24.
100 backstroke: 1, Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood, :59.55; 5, Claire Sweeney, fr., Madison Edgewood, 1:03.02.
100 breaststroke: 1, Anna Oleniczak, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower, 1:10.85; 3, Mallory Todd, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:11.34.
100 butterfly: 1, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, :58.78; 5, Mallory Todd, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:02.97.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:50.71; 3, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:57.73; 5, Fort Atkinson, 1:59.78.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:40.32; 3, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:45.61; 4, Fort Atkinson, 1:46.13; 5, Sauk Prairie, 1:46.23.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 3:37.41; 3, Monona Grove, 3:52.29; 4, Edgerton, 3:53.45; 5, Monroe/New Glarus, 3:54.22.
Diving: 1, Bella Smith, so., Hales Corners Whitnall, 406.00 points; 2, Trinity McNall, so., Monona Grove, 369.10.