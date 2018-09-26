GIRLS SWIMMING
WISCONSIN INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
TEAMS
Note: Team rankings are based on comparing the performances of swimmers and relay teams, scoring them as if they were in the same meet.
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, points, (Last week)
1, Middleton, 631 (1)
2, Madison West, 407 (4)
3, Sun Prairie, 405 (5)
4, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 400 (2)
5, Verona/Mount Horeb, 397 (5)
6, Brookfield East, 324 (6)
7, Madison Memorial, 313 (NR)
8, Germantown, 274 (NR)
9, Bay Port, 268 (NR)
10, Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton, 268 (NR)
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, points, (Last week)
1, Madison Edgewood, 592 (2)
2, Hales Corners Whitnall, 580 (1)
3, Tomahawk, 425 (3)
4, McFarland, 405 (13)
5, Sauk Prairie, 381 (4)
6, Seymour, 307 (5)
7, New Berlin Eisenhower, 233 (6)
8, Ashwaubenon, 155 (7)
9, Monona Grove, 155 (8)
10, Jefferson/Cambridge, 138 (9)
INDIVIDUALS
Note: Listed are the No. 1-ranked performances statewide in each event, along with other top-five performances recorded by area swimmers.
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: 1, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, 23.64 seconds; 2, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :23.72; 4, Gabriela Pierobon Mays, jr., Middleton, :24.45.
100 freestyle: 1, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, :51.80; 3, Janelle Schulz, so., Sun Prairie, :52.74.
200 freestyle: 1, Cassie Stegner, jr., Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton, 1:51.87; 3, Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton, 1:54.39; 5, Hannah Aegerter, sr., Middleton, 1:54.62.
500 freestyle: 1, Abby Carlson, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 5:02.61; 3, Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton, 5:08.73; 5, Hannah Aegerter, sr., Middleton, 5:13.49.
200 individual medley: 1, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 2:06.53; 3, Ally Silvestri, so., Middleton, 2:09.51; 4, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, 2:10.61; 5, Evy Laursen, sr., Madison West, 2:10.84.
100 backstroke: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :56.47; 2, Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West, :57.37; 3, Gabriela Pierobon Mays, jr., Middleton, :57.77.
100 breaststroke: 1, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:04.27; 2, Ally Silvestri, so., Middleton, 1:06.21; 3, Alexandra Anagnostopoulos, jr., Middleton, 1:07.19; 4, Janelle Schulz, so., Sun Prairie, 1:07.59.
100 butterfly: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :56.15; 4, Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West, :57.96.
200 medley relay: 1, Brookfield East, 1:47.84; 3, Sun Prairie, 1:48.1; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:48.82; 5, Middleton, 1:48.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 1:38.34; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:38.52; 3, Middleton, 1:39.25; 5, Madison Memorial, 1:39.63.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 3:31.26; 2, Middleton, 3:33.20; 5, Madison Memorial, 3:38.48.
Diving: 1, McKenzie Sanchez, sr., Racine Case, 491.15 points; no area performers in top 25.
DIVISION 2
50 freestyle: 1, Alexandra Moderski, jr., McFarland, :23.51; 2, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, :24.64; 4, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, :25.01; 5, Mariah Marowsky, sr., Fort Atkinson, :25.27.
100 freestyle: 1, Alexandra Moderski, sr., McFarland, :52.06; 2, Mara Freeman, fr., McFarland, :54.36; 3, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, :54.446; 4, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, :54.49; 5, Maeve O’Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood, :55.03.
200 freestyle: 1, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:55.23; 3, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, 1:58.95.
500 freestyle: 1, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 5:10.75; 4, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, 5:27.21; 5, Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood, 5:29.14.
200 individual medley: 1, Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Eddgewood, 2:15.32; 2, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, 2:15.40; 4, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, 2:18.02.
100 backstroke: 1, Mara Freeman, jr., McFarland, :58.36; Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood, :59.22.
100 breaststroke: 1, Anna Oleniczak, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower, 1:10.85; 2, Ella Weaver, jr., McFarland, 1:10.88; 4, Mallory Todd, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:11.34; 5, Emily Landwehr, jr., McFarland, 1:11.42.
100 butterfly: 1, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, :58.56; 4, Mallory Todd, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:01.92; 5, Mikayla Pennewell, so., Fort Atkinson, 1:02.58.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:50.71; 2, McFarland, 1:50.97; 4,, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:57.73.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:39.05; 3, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:45.61; 4, McFarland, 1:45.74; 5, Fort Atkinson, 1:46.13.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 3:37.41; 2, McFarland, 3:43.28; 4, Monona Grove, 3:52.29; 5, Edgerton, 3:53.45.
Diving: 1, Bella Smith, so., Hales Corners Whitnall, 406.00 points; 2, Trinity McNall, so., Monona Grove, 369.10.