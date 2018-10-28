Middleton continued their bid for their third straight Division 1 state title by taking first in the Big Eight Conference meet Saturday held at Middle High School, defeating runner-up Sun Prairie by 98.
Led by senior Makenna Licking, the Cardinals also took first in two of the three relays, and missed out on winning the 200 freestyle relay by less than a second. Middleton lost only three letter winners over the summer, with 18 returning, including Junior Gabriela Pierobon Mays who is the repeat Division 1 state champion in the 100 butterfly and member of the state-winning 200 medley relay.
Runner-up Sun Prairie kept it relatively close Saturday, taking second in two relay events and winning the 200. But that was not enough to overcome Middleton’s depth, as senior Hannah Aegerter came in second behind Licking in both the 200 and 500 freestyle.
Madison West took third place, anchored by senior Katrina Marty and sophomore Natalie Schick. Madison Memorial came in fourth, and Verona/Mount Horeb rounded out the top five.
Southern Lakes conference meet
Southern Lakes Conference
The Jefferson/Cambridge girls scored a third-place finish with 273 points in the nine-team meet at Delavan-Darien, behind champion Lake Geneva Badger (445) and Burlington (405).
Edgerton placed sixth with 229 points.
Jefferson/Cambridge’s 200-yard medley relay squad, consisting of sophomore Josie Peterson and seniors Megan Duffy, Olivia Gallardo and Hallie Peterson, led the pack with a time of 1 minute, 55.36 seconds.
The school also took first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.08), swum by from Josie Peterson, Halle Peterson, Sophie Peterson and Megan Duffy.