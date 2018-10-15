GIRLS SWIMMING
WISCONSIN INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
TEAMS
Note: Team rankings are based on comparing the performances of swimmers and relay teams, scoring them as if they were in the same meet.
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, points, (Last week)
1, Middleton, 522 (1)
2, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 380 (3)
3, Hartland Arrowhead, 386 (2)
4, Sun Prairie, 361 (4)
5, Madison West, 345 (5)
6, Cedarburg, 324 (6)
7, Brookfield East, 295 (7)
8, Verona/Mount Horeb, 287 (8)
9, Germantown, 284 (9)
10, Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton, 237 (10)
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, points, (Last week)
1, Madison Edgewood, 601 (1)
2, Baraboo, 474 (2)
3, Whitefish Bay, 439 (NR)
4, Tomahawk, 374 (3)
5, McFarland, 367 (4)
6, Sauk Prairie, 303 (7)
7, Hales Corners Whitnall, 294 (5)
8, Ashwaubenon, 295 (6)
9, Merrill, 229 (NR)
10, Monona Grove, 228 (8)
INDIVIDUALS
Note: Listed are the No. 1-ranked performances statewide in each event, along with other top-five performances recorded by area swimmers (one entry per swimmer).
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: 1, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, 23.64 seconds; 2, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :23.72; 4, Zaria Terry, so., Madison La Follette, :24.12.
100 freestyle: 1, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, :51.80.
200 freestyle: 1, Cassie Stegner, jr., Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton, 1:51.87; 4, Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton, 1:54.39.
500 freestyle: 1, Abby Carlson, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 5:02.61; 4, Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton, 5:08.73.
200 individual medley: 1, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 2:06.53; 4, Ally Silvestri, so., Middleton, 2:08.83.
100 backstroke: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :56.47; 2, Danielle Cramer, so., Milton, :57.37; 3, Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West, :57.37; 5, Gabriela Pierobon Mays, jr., Middleton, :57.77.
100 breaststroke: 1, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:04.27; 2, Ally Silvestri, so., Middleton, 1:05.23; 5, Alexandra Anagnostopoulos, jr., Middleton, 1:07.19.
100 butterfly: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :56.15; 3, Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West, :57.77.
200 medley relay: 3, Sun Prairie, 1:47.95; 4, Middleton, 1:48.68; 5, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:48.82.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Middleton, 1:37.85; 2, Sun Prairie, 1:38.09; 3, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:38.52; 4, Madison West, 1:39.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sun Prairie, 3:31.26; 2, Middleton, 3:33.20.
Diving: 1, Av Osero, jr., Neenah 540.70.
DIVISION 2
50 freestyle: 1, Alex Moderski, jr., McFarland, :23.51; 2, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, :24.64; 3, Maeve O'Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood, :24.79; 4, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, :24.91.
100 freestyle: 1, Alex Moderski, sr., McFarland, :52.06; 2, Mara Freeman, fr., McFarland, :54.36; 3, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, :54.46; 4, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, :54.59; 5, Maeve O’Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood, :55.03.
200 freestyle: 1, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:55.23; 3, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, 1:58.95.; Sofia Bormett, so., Stoughton, 1:59.93.
500 freestyle: 1, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 5:10.75; 4, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, 5:27.21.
200 individual medley: 2, Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood, 2:15.32; 3, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, 2:15.40; 4, Mekenzie Hammer, so., Monroe/New Glarus, 2:16.04; 5, Ella Lohr, fr., Baraboo, 2:16.32.
100 backstroke: 1, Mara Freeman, jr., McFarland, :58.36; 2, Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood, :59.22; 5, Mekenzie Hammer, so., Monroe/New Glarus, 1:00.96.
100 breaststroke: 1, Taylor Bradley, sr., Baraboo, 1:09.11; 2, Ella Lohr, fr., Baraboo, 1:09.63; 3, Natalie Gneiser, fr., Baraboo, 1:10.63; 5, Ella Weaver, jr., McFarland, 1:10.88.
100 butterfly: 1, Sofia Bormett, so., Stoughton, :55.59; 2, Claire Schultz, fr., Merrill, :55.63; 3, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, :58.56; 5, Kirby Tock, sr., Baraboo, 1:00.25.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:50.71; 2, McFarland, 1:50.97; 3, Baraboo, 1:52.87.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:39.05; 3, Sauk Prairie, 1:44.21; 5, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:44.94.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 3:36.92; 2, McFarland, 3:43.28; 5, Baraboo, 3:49.47.
Diving: 1, Bella Smith, so., Hales Corners Whitnall, 406 points; 2, Trinity McNall, so., Monona Grove, 393.95.