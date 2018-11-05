GIRLS SWIMMING
WISCONSIN INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
TEAMS
Note: Team rankings are based on comparing the performances of swimmers and relay teams, scoring them as if they were in the same meet.
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, points, (Last week)
1, Middleton, 490 (1)
2, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 459 (2)
3, Hartland Arrowhead, 441 (3)
4, Brookfield East, 391 (8)
5, Cedarburg, 324 (5)
6, Sun Prairie, 324 (4)
7, Madison West, 296 (6)
8, Stevens Point, 276 (7)
9, Verona Area-Mount Horeb, 245 (9)
10, Germantown, 204 (10)
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, points, (Last week)
1, Madison Edgewood, 541 (1)
2, McFarland, 443 (2)
3, Whitnall, 393 (3)
4, Greendale, 382 (4)
5, Tomahawk, 375 (7)
6, Baraboo, 352 (5)
7, Whitefish Bay, 331 (6)
8, Merrill, 219 (8)
9, Monroe/New Glarus, 211 (10)
10, Rice Lake, 205 (NR)
INDIVIDUALS
Note: Listed are the No. 1-ranked performances statewide in each event, along with other top-five performances recorded by area swimmers (one entry per swimmer).
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: 1, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, 23.64 seconds; 2, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :23.72; 4, Zaria Terry, so., Madison La Follette, :24.12.
100 freestyle: 2, Sophie Fiske, so., Sun Prairie, :51.80; 5, Emma Gatzke, so., Waukesha South-Mukwonago, :52.61.
200 freestyle: 4, Abby Carlson, so., Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 1:54.19; 5, Makenna Licking, sr., Middleton, 1:54.39.
500 freestyle: 1, Abby Carlson, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 5:00.07; 3, Emma Gatzke, so., Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 5:07.32.
200 individual medley: 2, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 2:05.45; 4, Abby Carlson, so., Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 2:06.64.
100 backstroke: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :55.00.
100 breaststroke: 1, Grace Bennin, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:04.01; 2, Ally Silvestri, so., Middleton, 1:05.01; 5, Alexandra Anagnostopoulos, jr., Middleton, 1:06.43.
100 butterfly: 1, Reilly Tiltmann, so., Brookfield East, :55.57; 4, Katrina Marty, sr., Madison West, :57.57.
200 medley relay: 5, Middleton, 1:47.85.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 1:36.92; 2, Middleton, 1:37.85; 3, Sun Prairie, 1:38.09; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:38.52; 5, Madison West, 1:39.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 3:29.99; 3, Sun Prairie, 3:31.26; 5, Middleton, 3:31.59.
Diving: 1, Av Osero, jr., Neenah 540.70.
DIVISION 2
50 freestyle: 1, Alex Moderski, jr., McFarland, :23.30; 3, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, :24.64; 4, Maeve O'Driscoll, jr., Madison Edgewood, :24.79; 5, Megan Duffy, sr., Jefferson/Cambridge, :24.84.
100 freestyle: 1, Alex Moderski, sr., McFarland, :51.65; 2, Sofia Bormett, so., Stoughton, :53.73; 3, Mara Freeman, fr., McFarland, :53.93; 4, Mariah Marowski, sr., Fort Atkinson, :54.46; 5, Abby Reid, fr., Madison Edgewood, :54.59.
200 freestyle: 2, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:55.23; 4, Sofia Bormett, so., Stoughton, 1:57.11.
500 freestyle: 2, DeeDee Walker, jr., Madison Edgewood, 5:10.75.
200 individual medley: 3, Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood, 2:14.02; 5, Ella Lohr, fr., Baraboo, 2:14.88.
100 backstroke: 1, Mara Freeman, jr., McFarland, :57.43; 2, Anna teDuits, fr., Madison Edgewood, :58.20; 3, Mekenzie Hammer, so., Monroe/New Glarus, :59.63.
100 breaststroke: 4, Ella Lohr, fr., Baraboo, 1:08.73; 5, Taylor Bradley, sr., Baraboo, 1:09.11.
100 butterfly: 2, Kaitlyn Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood, :58.56; 4, Kirby Tock, sr., Baraboo, 1:00.21.
200 medley relay: 1, McFarland, 1:49.01; 2, Madison Edgewood, 1:50.21; 3, Baraboo, 1:52.17.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:39.05; 5, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:43:08.
400 freestyle relay: 1, McFarland, 3:34.32; 2, Madison Edgewood, 3:34.88.
Diving: 1, Bella Smith, so., Hales Corners Whitnall, 435.10 points.