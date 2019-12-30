Prep boys swimming preview: Area has lots of challengers for Division 1 individual, team titles

AREA RANKINGS
1, Sun Prairie; 2, Middleton; 3, Madison Edgewood; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb; 5, Madison West, 6, Sauk Prairie; 7, Beloit Memorial; 8, Madison Memorial; 9, Monona Grove; 10, Baraboo; 11, McFarland.
SWIMMERS TO WATCH
DIVISION 1
Drew Bennett, so., Madison Memorial: Third in Division 1 state meet in diving (456.05 points).
Oscar Best, so., Verona/Mount Horeb: Took 12th in the Division 1 100 butterfly (:51.21), led off the sixth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:26.41), joined by returning senior Kyle Hoppe, and swam on the sixth-place 400 freestyle relay (3:11.17), joined by returning junior Ben Wellnitz.
Isaac Casey, sr., Madison West: The University of Wisconsin commit led off the state-meet record-setting 400 freestyle relay (3:02.24) and the runner-up 200 freestyle relay crew (1:23.68). Individually, took third in the 100 freestyle (:45.61) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:43.68).
Charlie Feller, sr., Madison West: The University of Iowa-bound Feller swam to a second-place finish in the Division 1 state 100 breaststroke (:56.72) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (1:54.71). Only returnee on last year’s state record-setting 200 medley relay (1:30.83). Swam the anchor leg on the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:23.68).
Andrew Fernandez, sr., Madison West: Swam on the Division 1 state-meet record-setting 400 freestyle relay (3:02.24) and the state runner-up 200 freestyle relay (1:23.68). Individually, took 10th in the 100 freestyle (:47.80).
Nathan Kim, sr., Middleton: Division 1 state runner-up in 200 individual medley (1:50.98) and seventh-place finisher in 100 butterfly (:50.16). Swam on state runner-up 400 freestyle relay (3:05.33) and the third-place 200 medley relay (1:34.92). Ranks first in the state in the 200 individual medley so far this year.
Nate Lamers, sr., Middleton: Swam on Division 1 state-meet record-setting 200 freestyle relay (1:23.12) and was part of the third-place 200 medley relay (1:34.92). Took eighth in the 100 butterfly (:50.38) and 12th in the 50 free (:21.28).
Forrest Peterson, sr., Middleton: Anchored the Division 1 state-meet record-setting 200 freestyle relay (1:23.12) and the runner-up 400 relay (3:05.33). Individually, took sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:42.43) and eighth in the 100 free (:46.97).
Cade Roggenbauer, sr., Sun Prairie: Took fifth at Division 1 state in the 100 freestyle (:46.42) and 11th in the 50 freestyle (:21.23). Swam on the fourth -place 200 freestyle relay (1:24.76), along with returning sophomore Ethan Braatz and junior Ben Wiegand.
James Werwie, jr., Sun Prairie: Took seventh in the Division 1 state 500 freestyle (4:48.06).
Ben Wiegand, jr., Sun Prairie: Took fourth in the Division 1 state 100 breaststroke (:57.84) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (:20.86). Ranks first both events, plus the 50 freestyle, so far this year.
You have free articles remaining.
DIVISION 2
Nate Frucht, sr., Madison Edgewood: The Boston University commit won the Division 2 state 200 freestyle (1:42.26). Led off the champion 400 freestyle relay (3:12.30) and anchored the runner-up 200 freestyle relay (1:28.15), joined by returning junior Chase Korb.
Truitt Landolt, sr., McFarland: Swam to seventh in the Division 2 state 500 freestyle (4:54.17) and 10th in the 200 freestyle (1:49.71).
Jacob Laux, jr., Baraboo: Swam to fifth place in the Division 2 state 100 butterfly (:53.78) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.41).
Aidan Lohr, sr., Baraboo: Earned runner-up honors in the Division 2 state 100 backstroke (:50.74) and swam on the seventh-place 400 freestyle relay (3:21.04), joined by returning senior Jakob Lemke and junior Mitchell Hamm. Lohr has committed to Iowa.
Alex Moen, sr., Madison Edgewood: Swam on the Division 2 state champion 400 freestyle reLAY (3:12.30). Individually, swam to a runner-up finish in the Division 2 state 100 freestyle (:47.89) and took third in the 100 backstroke (:51.41).
Ben Ramminger, sr., DeForest: Swam to sixth in the Division 2 state 200 freestyle (1:46.30). Ranks first in Division 2 in three events and second in two others so far this year.
Colin Senke, so., Madison Edgewood: Swam on the Division 2 champion 400 freestyle relay (3:12.30) and took fifth in the Division 2 state 100 backstroke (:53.74).
Alton Slane, sr., McFarland: Swam to sixth in the Division 2 state 500 freestyle (4:50.67) and tied for seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:46.64). Led off the eighth-place 400 freestyle relay (3:21.06), joined by returning seniors Bryce Thompson and Truitt Landolt.
Ben Stitgen, jr., Madison Edgewood: Won the Division 2 state diving championship with 458.65 points, his second state crown.
Truman teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood: The University of Wisconsin commit won the Division 2 state 100 breaststroke (:56.93) and 200 individual medley (1:51.84) and anchored the champion 400 freestyle relay (3:12.30). “Truman is a universal threat to compete in almost any event,” coach Daniel Lindstrom said.
Cameron Tejeda, so., Monona Grove: Swam to seventh place in the Division 2 state 100 backstroke (:55.17) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (:54.53). Swam on MG’s runner-up 400 freestyle relay (3:16.60). Ranks first in the state in the 100 backstroke so far this year.
THINGS TO WATCH
A new Cardinal rule? Although Sun Prairie has always been a solid contender in the talent-rich Big Eight Conference, the Cardinals have never taken first or second as a team in the WIAA Division 1 state meet. Last year, the Cardinals took sixth at state, the best finish in program history. And coach Joel Coyne has a lot of returnees from that team, led by junior sprinter Ben Wiegand, senior sprinter Cade Roggenbauer, junior distance freestyler James Werwie and a number of other returnees. The Cardinals’ rise in the conference will depend on how fast Coyne can develop team depth. “I expect Sun Prairie to have a breakout season and best in program history,” Coyne said. “We are returning a very strong class and are prepared to be in the mix at state.”
Edgewood on the march: Madison Edgewood dominated the Division 2 state field last year, beating runner-up Monona Grove by 105 points to end the Silver Eagles’ four-year run of championships. The Crusaders traditionally clean up in the three relay races (which score double points) and add big scores from a few superstar performers. That’s the formula again this year coach Daniel Lindstrom plans to follow, though the coach says “this will be a challenging year to repeat, with many teams improving over the past year.” Although only two letterwinners were lost, both were top, four-year contributors. Back are Truman teDuits, Nate Frucht, Alex Moen, Colin Senke and diving champ Ben Stitgen.
Making moves: Jacob Douberly has left the Monona Grove swimming program due to a family move to Florida. Last year, Douberly finished second in the Division 2 state 500 freestyle (4:42.89) and fourth in the 200 free (1:44.01) as a sophomore last year. Douberly also led off the state runner-up 400 freestyle relay (3:16.60) and anchored the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay (1:30.36) last year. … Watertown has picked up junior freestyle and butterfly specialist Jack Heier, a junior, in a transfer from Beaver Dam.
Conference races: According to an informal poll of coaches, four different teams are seen as favorites in the Big Eight race by different coaches. Tallying up the votes, the overall favorite is Middleton (with fewer graduation losses than most of the other league favorites), with top challenges from Sun Prairie, two-time defending state champ Madison West (which suffered heavy graduation losses but has a strong freshman class), Madison Memorial, Verona/Mount Horeb and Beloit Memorial. … Sauk Prairie is the up-and-coming program in the Badger North Conference, with always-strong McFarland, star-laden Baraboo and Waunakee expected to provide top challenges. … Madison Edgewood is the favorite in the Badger South once again, with Monona Grove, Stoughton and Oregon/Belleville seen as top challengers.