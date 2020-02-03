Prep boys swimming: Middleton's Nathan Kim turns his versatility into an asset for his team

The mark of a top swimmer in the individual medley event is the ability to excel at multiple strokes with innate focus.
Middleton swimmer Nathan Kim has hit that mark again and again in the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle strokes.
“He’s like the Swiss Army knife of the team,” Middleton coach Danny Lynam said. “We can put him anywhere and know that he can score some points for us.
"We’ve used him in everything (except) the long-distance (500-yard) freestyle, since we’re so strong in that area.”
Kim, who committed last spring to swim for the University of Minnesota, doesn’t see shifting events as a burden. He sees it as a chance to support his team.
“I know it’s what my team needs. And that’s my first priority, personally, to just help my team and contribute as much as I can,” Kim said. “I am really grateful that I have the opportunity to have leeway in what events I do.”
The Cardinals have finished as state runner-up each of the past two years, with plenty of help from Kim. He finished second last year in the 200 IM (1 minute, 50.98 seconds). He also swam last year on the runner-up 400 freestyle relay crew and on the third-place 200 medley relay team.
Kim said he uses that performance as motivation every day, whether with his club team or with his Middleton teammates.
You have free articles remaining.
Heading into Saturday's Big Eight Conference meet at Beloit Memorial, Kim ranks second in the state in the 200 IM (1:56.01). Also, his 200 medley relay team is ranked fourth and his 400 freestyle relay crew is ranked fifth.
It seems the motivation is working. Last weekend, the third-ranked Cardinals knocked off defending state champion Madison West and second-ranked Sun Prairie to win their own Middleton Public School Invitational.
Kim won the 200 IM and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay that closed the meet and guaranteed the team's victory.
Kim dedicates his improvement to focus and daily attention to detail.
“With swimming, there are so many things in the race that you can fine-tune,” Kim said. “I use each practice to focus on all my strokes and just fine-tune the small details, with my walls (turns) and with my underwater (techniques).”
Lynam echoed that focus as something he sees in Kim — not just in the pool, but in every aspect of life.
With last year’s 200 IM state champion graduated, Kim has an open lane to snatch that title. His best time ranks a quarter of a second behind the leader, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial's Nolan Scanlan (1:55.76). But his focus remains on the team, which is the very thing that increased his passion for swimming.
“Since high school started, ever since my freshman year, it just kind of opened up my eyes to a whole other level of swimming where it was more about the team aspect,” Kim said.
“Working for my team and working to improve my team has really just pushed me even more these last four years.”
In the conference meet, the Cardinals will challenge Sun Prairie, fourth-ranked West (the defending champion) and 10th-ranked Madison Memorial among the rest of the Big Eight field.