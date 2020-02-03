Prep boys swimming: Middleton's Nathan Kim turns his versatility into an asset for his team

Kim said he uses that performance as motivation every day, whether with his club team or with his Middleton teammates.

Heading into Saturday's Big Eight Conference meet at Beloit Memorial, Kim ranks second in the state in the 200 IM (1:56.01). Also, his 200 medley relay team is ranked fourth and his 400 freestyle relay crew is ranked fifth.

It seems the motivation is working. Last weekend, the third-ranked Cardinals knocked off defending state champion Madison West and second-ranked Sun Prairie to win their own Middleton Public School Invitational.

Kim won the 200 IM and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay that closed the meet and guaranteed the team's victory.

Kim dedicates his improvement to focus and daily attention to detail.

“With swimming, there are so many things in the race that you can fine-tune,” Kim said. “I use each practice to focus on all my strokes and just fine-tune the small details, with my walls (turns) and with my underwater (techniques).”

Lynam echoed that focus as something he sees in Kim — not just in the pool, but in every aspect of life.