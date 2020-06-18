Prep boys swimming: Madison Edgewood names Michael Milinovich as head boys swimming coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael Milinovich is stepping into a pretty good situation for his first boys swimming head coaching job.

Madison Edgewood — the two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state team champion — announced Thursday that Milinovich has taken over as the Crusaders’ head coach, replacing Daniel Lindstrom.

The former University of Wisconsin standout individual medley, distance and butterfly specialist finished his career with the Badgers in 2019, earning three top-10 places in the Big Eight Conference meet.

Milinovich came to Wisconsin from Aurora (Ill.) West High School.

Edgewood suffered some serious graduation losses after winning the school’s third WIAA Division 2 title and second in a row last year, most notably Truman teDuits, Nate Frucht and Alex Moen. However, some championship performers return.

Senior-to-be Ben Stitgen is the defending diving champion. Junior-to-be Colin Senke and senior-to-be Chase Korb also are expected to return from the Division 2 state record-setting 200-yard medley relay team. Senke also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay crew.

