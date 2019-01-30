In a conference long ruled by titans, third-year Middleton swimming coach Danny Lynam and his Cardinals are making their mark.
Madison West and Madison Memorial are two of the premier boys swimming programs in the state — each holds 14 WIAA Division 1 championships. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are still chasing their first.
But coming off a surprise runner-up finish at the state meet last season, Lynam has his sights set on even more success this season.
“From Day One, I told the guys we are a state-focused team. That has always been our end goal,” Lynam said. “Everything we’ve done has led to that point.”
His big-finish focus has paid off. In 2016, when Lynam was an assistant, the Cardinals finished seventh at state. Now, with a loaded and long-developed senior core, Middleton is hot on the heels of defending champion West.
One of those seniors is Andrew Martin, a distance freestyle specialist swimming at a level that does not necessarily favor that discipline. Martin competes for the local powerhouse Badger Aquatic Club in the offseason, where he swims the 1,000-yard freestyle and the mile.
But the longest distance in WIAA swimming is 500 yards — a relative sprint for the distance-minded Martin.
According to Lynam, this does not affect his ability to lead whatsoever.
“Andrew is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen,” Lynam said of his captain. “He’s one of those guys who’s gotten where he is because of that hard work. He wasn’t necessarily the fastest guy his freshman year, but he had a lot of potential.”
“I feel like we have a lot of leaders on the team,” Martin said,”which is really nice because we’re all able to kind of help lead the team. It’s helpful to be able to step in that position.”
In a sport often dominated by prodigies, Martin keeps up through hard work and sticking to his strengths. In his conference, names like Madison West’s Wes Jekel, people who have dominated their peers since they could barely string a sentence together, dominate the conversation.
Martin and his Cardinals are determined to change the conversation through elbow grease and dedication to the team.
Martin is one of the crown jewels in a stacked senior class that has only been improving since Lynam took over as head coach for the 2016-2017 season. Between him and sprinters Archer Parkin and Blake Zillner, Middleton’s core in the various freestyle events is the envy of the state.
Outside of the six freestyle events, though, Middleton has been known to struggle to find depth.
Enter junior Nathan Kim, whom Lynam calls “a Swiss Army knife.” On a team that will come out strong in meets and fade after the freestyle events, Kim is a versatile anchor.
“We can put the kid in just about anything, and he will score really well at state,” Lynam said. “We’ve used him in the breaststroke before, he’s been (in) backstroke.”
When asked about how his team faces up against state top-ranked and defending state champion Madison West, Lynam is optimistic. He talks about how Middleton’s opening medley relay and first several events are strong, particularly Martin’s 200 and 500 freestyle events — areas in which the Regents have struggled this season.
But at the back half of meets, after the freestyle events, West ramps up while Middleton finds trouble. West seniors Wes Jekel and Henry Miller are the defending state champions in the backstroke and breaststroke, and Lynam’s team does not have that caliber of swimmer in those events. However, Lynam feels that Kim and senior breaststroker Jack Mondi can at least help the Cardinals keep pace, especially in the crucial double-points relays.
“If we can compete with West’s relays and maybe win one or two of those, that will keep us in it,” Lynam said.