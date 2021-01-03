Prep boys swimming and diving: Area teams face unique, abbreviated season

BOYS SWIMMING 2020-21
HISTORY LESSON
LAST SEASON
DIVISION 2
The Madison Edgewood boys swimming and diving team won its second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championship at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
Senior Truman teDuits led the Crusaders, defending his state title in the 200-yard individual medley and matching the state-record time in winning the 100 butterfly. He also was part of the Crusaders’ victorious, record-setting 200 medley relay and their first-place 400 freestyle relay.
Junior Ben Stitgen won the diving title for the third consecutive year and senior Nate Frucht defended his championship in the 200 freestyle for Edgewood, coached by Dan Lindstrom.
Baraboo senior Aidan Lohr won the 100 freestyle and claimed the 100 backstroke in record time. DeForest senior Ben Ramminger was the 100 breaststroke champion.
Colin Senke of Edgewood was second in the 100 backstroke.
Baraboo finished fifth, McFarland sixth and Monona Grove seventh at state.
DIVISION 1
In Division 1, Middleton won its first state title last season.
The Cardinals, coached by Danny Lynam, secured the championship with a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the meet’s last event. Freshmen Nick Chirafisi and Jack Madoch led off, followed by seniors Nathan Kim and Forrest Peterson.
Middleton finished with 228 points and top-ranked Waukesha South/Waukesha Catholic Memorial had 222 for second. Middleton had placed second the previous two years.
Kim was third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 butterfly. Middleton’s 200 freestyle relay was third and 200 medley relay was fourth.
Sun Prairie junior Ben Wiegand became the Cardinals’ first individual state champion while setting a state record in winning the 50 freestyle.
Madison West senior Isaac Casey-Hrenak won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 50 freestyle.
Madison West senior Charlie Feller finished first in the 100 breaststroke, with Wiegand second.
Madison West was fourth as a team after winning the past two state titles. The Regents were second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Sun Prairie senior Cade Roggenbauer, junior J.P. Anhalt, sophomore Ethan Braatz and Wiegand won the 200 freestyle relay. Sun Prairie, coached by Joel Coyne, finished third, its best state finish. The Cardinals were third in the 200 medley relay.
Madison Memorial sophomore Drew Bennett was second in diving.
Verona/Mount Horeb sophomore Oscar Best finished third in the 100 butterfly, leading his team to an eighth-place state finish.
THINGS TO WATCH
THIS SEASON
The COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines in counties, notably in Dane County by Public Health Madison & Dane County, have altered the boys swimming and diving season for many schools.
Some teams are competing, some are practicing in small groups, some are planning virtual meets, some are just starting competitions in January and some likely won’t swim this winter season.
It makes for much uncertainty as to which individuals and teams will be competing or are at their best when postseason arrives.
The Big Eight and Badger conferences aren’t holding conference competitions or crowning conference champions during the winter sports season.
Madison Edgewood was swimming outside Dane County. McFarland and Monona Grove recently received approval to begin winter sports practices (small groups in Dane County).
In the Big Eight, Janesville Craig, led by senior Kadin Wojcik and sophomore Ben Witt, and Janesville Parker were conference schools able to get started in competitions relatively on time. They are schools in Rock County.
The Verona swimmers on the Verona/Mount Horeb team recently received approval to compete outside Dane County, but Mount Horeb swimmers awaited a Mount Horeb school board meeting Jan. 4.
Sun Prairie and Middleton were taking part in small-group practices. Sun Prairie can’t take part in competitions until at least Jan. 22. The Madison Metropolitan School District offered virtual opportunities but remained in a no in-person competition stance, as did Beloit Memorial.
The Division 1 and 2 state meets won’t be on the University of Wisconsin campus. The Division 2 meet will be Feb. 5 and the Division 1 meet Feb. 6 at Waukesha South. Diving and swimming sectionals are Jan. 29-30 in the shortened season.
TEAMS TO WATCH
Madison Edgewood – Michael Milinovich, a former UW swimming standout, takes over as coach for Lindstrom, who stepped down after last season. “This is my first season as a coach so I am looking to pick up where Dan left off and continue the success of the program,” Milinovich said. “The goal this year is to place as high as possible at state, whatever that will look like.” Senior Ben Stitgen will seek a fourth state title in diving. Edgewood, which won the past two Division 2 state titles, started the season with seven swimmers, including juniors Colin Senke and Davis Peterson. The Crusaders added senior Jake Jensen, a transfer from Madison Memorial, Milinovich said. “We have a small but mighty team this year,” Milinovich said. “We lost a lot of seniors and a couple families moved out of the Madison area.” Milinovich anticipated freshman Jaxon VandenBrook making an immediate impact. The Crusaders currently were ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisca.net state poll.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights – The team, led by junior Matthew Loy and coached by Todd Wuerger, was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the current WISCA.net poll. The Eagles had a strong team last year that won the Badger North title for the fourth consecutive season. The Eagles finished ninth at last year’s Division 2 state meet, led by then-sophomore Loy, then-freshman Sam King and then-juniors Zach Guentherman and Jordan Chao.
Sun Prairie – Sun Prairie should have a strong lineup, if the Cardinals get the chance to compete. UW commit Wiegand leads a talented squad for Coyne. It also features seniors J.P. Anhalt, James Werwie and Campbell Sullivan, juniors Ethan Braatz and Jonathan Schluesche and sophomore Jonah Gunnink. Anhalt, Braatz and Wiegand were three members of the state title winning 200 freestyle relay. Sullivan, Wiegand, Schluesche and Braatz were on the team’s third-place 200 medley relay at state. If Sun Prairie’s competition remains suspended until Jan. 22, the Cardinals won’t have much time prior to postseason, which is the next week. They will have to rely on the small-group practices and hope the Sun Prairie school district then permits swimmers to compete outside the county.
Middleton – Middleton lost many key competitors from last year’s Division 1 state champion. But the Cardinals, coached by Lynam, won the title due to its depth and depth again could pay off this season if Middleton is able to compete. Middleton is in a similar situation to Sun Prairie as far as whether it will compete. Middleton has a virtual meet scheduled against Verona starting Jan. 8. Middleton sophomores Nick Chirafisi and Jack Madoch, who were on the 400 freestyle relay that wrapped up the title, should be important individuals on the team. Chirafisi was fifth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle at state. Joe McNerney, as a junior last season, was 12th in that 200 freestyle race at state.
Verona/Mount Horeb – Verona/Mount Horeb was eighth at last year’s Division 1 state meet. The team, coached by Bill Wuerger, has been doing small-group practices. Verona swimmers have been cleared for swimming outside of the county. Wuerger, in his 21st season as coach, said he was “optimistic this would have been one of our stronger teams in recent program history.” Junior Oscar Best and seniors Ben Wellnitz and Conner Arneson are expected to lead the team. Other seniors on the roster include Christopher Lofts, Jackson Puent and Ethan Risley. Other juniors include Luke Bennin, Avery Blas, Erick Covarrubias, Brendan Kile, Max McCartney and Nathan Rozeboom.
Waunakee – Waunakee just began competition and had a strong showing at a Baraboo triangular, led by seniors Luke Kobza, Paul Busse and Zach Vinson and sophomore Nolan Wallace, who were key contributors last season.