Prep boys swimming and diving: Area teams face unique, abbreviated season

Madison Edgewood – Michael Milinovich, a former UW swimming standout, takes over as coach for Lindstrom, who stepped down after last season. “This is my first season as a coach so I am looking to pick up where Dan left off and continue the success of the program,” Milinovich said. “The goal this year is to place as high as possible at state, whatever that will look like.” Senior Ben Stitgen will seek a fourth state title in diving. Edgewood, which won the past two Division 2 state titles, started the season with seven swimmers, including juniors Colin Senke and Davis Peterson. The Crusaders added senior Jake Jensen, a transfer from Madison Memorial, Milinovich said. “We have a small but mighty team this year,” Milinovich said. “We lost a lot of seniors and a couple families moved out of the Madison area.” Milinovich anticipated freshman Jaxon VandenBrook making an immediate impact. The Crusaders currently were ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisca.net state poll.