New season, same old result as Madison Edgewood wins girls swimming sectional

Reid and Enz finished with four victories apiece. Reid won the 500-yard freestyle in 23.79 seconds and the 100 freestyle in :52.12 and was part of the Crusaders’ victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

“It’s definitely been different with the shorter season,” Reid said. “It’s like a change of pace that we aren’t really used to. It’s definitely a different practice schedule and different safety precautions we have to focus on. But, overall, it’s been a really positive, good experience, and I’m just happy we were able to make it happen.”

Enz finished first in the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 50.74 seconds and the 500 freestyle (4:57.55). She also was in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.61) with Enz and sophomores Sophie Reed and Brynn Stacey and the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:30.61) with teDuits, sophomore Peyton Drexler and Stacey.

“I think it was really exciting,” Enz said. “We came in with a lot of energy. I thought the whole team did a really good job carrying it on the entire meet. I think we did a really good job of setting ourselves up to do well at state.”

University of Wisconsin recruit teDuits was the 100 backstroke winner (:55.96) and also was part of the winning 200 medley relay (1:46.70) with Reid, Drexler and Reed.