BARAB00 — When Nate Frucht dropped the 50-yard freestyle and added the 200 free this season, the Madison Edgewood junior took on a different mental challenge in an event requiring sprint speed and middle-distance toughness.
“It’s a new challenge,” Frucht said. “I like it. I think it’s a different type of race. It’s trusting your body enough to sprint the whole race and get up and go. My coaches have done a great job preparing me to be able to put in that trust, knowing if I go hard, I will be able to keep going hard.”
Frucht won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 45.68 seconds, finishing just ahead of runner-up Jacob Douberly (1:45.75) of Monona Grove, at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo sectional boys swimming and diving meet Saturday at Jack Young Middle School. Frucht also was part of Edgewood’s victorious 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
“He had some really good swims — he swam a really tight race (in the 200 free),” Crusaders coach Dan Lindstrom said of Frucht.
Those performances helped the top-ranked Crusaders win the sectional with 375 points. Despite having top swimmer Truman teDuits hampered by illness, the Crusaders finished comfortably ahead of runner-up and third-ranked Monona Grove (276), winner of the past four Division 2 state titles. McFarland (253) was third in the 11-team meet.
Frucht and sophomore diver Ben Stitgen (the defending state champion who competed Friday) were individual event winners for the Crusaders, who also won the 200 medley relay to sweep the three relays. Event winners at sectionals automatically qualify for the Division 2 state meet Friday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
“I feel good; the team dynamic right now is helping me a lot,” Frucht said. “We are all really positive. We are setting our goals high and trying to reach it. I think in the relays my teammates pushed me a lot. … (Individual events) are nice, but when you can win with your teammates for your team, I think it makes it that much sweeter.”
The Crusaders’ team of juniors Alex Moen and teDuits, freshman Colin Senke and senior Tommy Beyer opened the meet winning the 200 medley relay (1:39.44). Beyer, senior Sean O’Connor, sophomore Chase Korb and Frucht won the 200 free relay in 1:30.33, and Frucht, Senke, Moen and teDuits closed the meet with a triumph in the 400 free relay (3:17.53).
TeDuits, who won the 100 free at the Division 2 state meet last year, finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke Saturday after being diagnosed with bronchitis earlier in the week, Lindstrom said.
“We had some really good performances by some freshmen (including Senke, Davis Petersen and Silas Leuthner),” Lindstrom said. “They stepped up when they needed to. The juniors, a solid class, were pretty good and you have to hand it to Truman, swimming with bronchitis right now and trying to muscle through what he can. Overall, really good swims across the board from freshmen to seniors.”
Baraboo junior Aidan Lohr (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke) and Fort Atkinson senior Jeremiah Mansavage (50 free and 100 free) each won two individual events. Lohr claimed the 200 individual medley in 1:55.87 and the 100 backstroke in 50.72 seconds, which were personal and school bests, Baraboo coach Chris Lemke said.
“He had an amazing day,” Lemke said. “He’s definitely ready to go for next week.”
Lohr topped runner-up teDuits (1:56.95) in the individual medley.
“Knowing we are in the fastest sectional, it’s really fun to see what the times will be,” Lohr said. “A lot of the guys who race here are the guys who will race at state. It’s tons of fun to race against Truman. … Truman is a really fast swimmer, very talented. I’m sure he’ll do his best to rest up this week and be prepared for state.”
Mansavage won the 50 free in :21.53 and the 100 free in :47.52. Stoughton junior Conner Clark claimed the 100 butterfly in :53:67, which Vikings coach Katie Talmadge said she believed made Clark the first Stoughton boys sectional winner in about 25 years.
DeForest junior Ben Ramminger won the 500 free (4:46.83) and Whitewater sophomore Young Liang was the 100 breaststroke winner in :58.69.