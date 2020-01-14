Nancy Harms announces retirement as coach of Sun Prairie's girls swimming and diving program

“When I started coaching in Sun Prairie, our high school team consisted of 13 swimmers on a bus every day to Waterloo or (Madison) La Follette. These athletes were committed to their team! They were `the little team that could.’ We have grown to an amazing team of 60 committed athletes with a beautiful swimming facility. Every year we have had swimmers represent at the WIAA State swim meet and have moved up the ranks to the top in the Big 8 Conference. Because of you, Sun Prairie Swim and Dive has become known as a classy team – one that has fun and works hard and always shows respect toward other teams. I am very proud of our accomplishments, as you all should be, and I hold you all near to my heart.