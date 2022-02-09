Mount Horeb names Bree Parent new girls swimming coach

Mount Horeb girls swimming will have a new coach in the fall when it begins competition.

Athletic director Kolleen Nesheim hired Bree Parent to take over the Vikings next season, their first as an independent swimming program after their co-op with Verona ends this season.

"I love the community of Mount Horeb, and I'm very excited to bring new swimming opportunities to Mount Horeb through the Mount Horeb Viking High School Swim Team," Parent said in a statement.

According to Parent, she is a Mount Horeb native who swam for and coached the MoHo Gators Tri-County Swim Team for 16 years, and she swam with Verona Aquatic Club. She was a four-year swimmer with Verona/Mount Horeb's team before competing in college at UW-Stevens Point. She coached club teams in Madison after graduating college in 2017.

She's currently a kindergarten teacher in Mount Horeb School District.

Nesheim said the Big Eight Conference denied a co-op request for next season. The request was also denied for boys swimming, and Nesheim said the district will begin looking for a boys swimming coach after the current season ends.

The Vikings, who will have to rent pools nearby in order to practice and compete, will swim as an independent team in the Badger Conference. Their conference schedule is set, and they're looking for more non-conference meets.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.