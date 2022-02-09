Mount Horeb names Bree Parent new girls swimming coach

Mount Horeb girls swimming will have a new coach in the fall when it begins competition.
Athletic director Kolleen Nesheim hired Bree Parent to take over the Vikings next season, their first as an independent swimming program after their co-op with Verona ends this season.
"I love the community of Mount Horeb, and I'm very excited to bring new swimming opportunities to Mount Horeb through the Mount Horeb Viking High School Swim Team," Parent said in a statement.
According to Parent, she is a Mount Horeb native who swam for and coached the MoHo Gators Tri-County Swim Team for 16 years, and she swam with Verona Aquatic Club. She was a four-year swimmer with Verona/Mount Horeb's team before competing in college at UW-Stevens Point. She coached club teams in Madison after graduating college in 2017.
She's currently a kindergarten teacher in Mount Horeb School District.
Nesheim said the Big Eight Conference denied a co-op request for next season. The request was also denied for boys swimming, and Nesheim said the district will begin looking for a boys swimming coach after the current season ends.
The Vikings, who will have to rent pools nearby in order to practice and compete, will swim as an independent team in the Badger Conference. Their conference schedule is set, and they're looking for more non-conference meets.
Boys swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you don't want to miss this season
Colin Senke, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin commit won the 100-yard butterfly (:50.19) and the 100 backstroke (:49.28) at last season’s WIAA Division 2 State Championship meet. He is the seventh-ranked swimmer in the state and 627th nationally for the class of 2022. Davis Petersen (freestyle) and Silas Leuthner (breaststroke) are other key seniors to watch for Edgewood. Both placed top 10 at state in their respective events to help the team finish third out of 28 schools.
Finnley Conklin, fr., Madison Edgewood
A native of Oregon, Wisconsin, Conklin arrives at the high school level with personal bests of :21.93 in the 50 freestyle and :57.34 in the 100 breaststroke. If he had been old enough to compete in high school at state last season, that freestyle time would have placed him fifth overall, while his breaststroke time would have been 0.04 seconds shy of gold. It points to Conklin being one of the notable freshman swimmers in Wisconsin.
Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial
Prior to losing his junior season to COVID-19 restrictions along with other competitors at Madison schools, Bennett placed second (524.65) behind since-graduated Milwaukee Marquette's Michael Konle in diving at the Division 1 state meet in 2020. Bennet finished fourth in 2019.
Abram Mueller, so., Madison West
With Madison public schools not participating last season due to COVID-19, Mueller enters his first high school season ranked second in the state and 73rd nationally for the class of 2024. He specializes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, and placed top five in both events at the 2021 Wisconsin 13 & Over Long Course State Championships at Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aquatic Center. He swam a 1:07.55 in the breast and 2:12.28 in the IM that day.
Atticus Nordmeyer, jr., Madison West
Also a specialist in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Nordmeyer was swimming times faster than school records during practice sessions, according to coach Jack Englehardt. He finished fifth at the Division 1 state meet’s 100 breaststroke as a freshman in February 2020 (:58.54), and returns to high school competition ranked fifth in the state and 170th nationally for the class of 2023.
Ansel Kreft, sr., McFarland
Kreft placed sixth at Division 2 state in the 100 butterfly (:52.25) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (:55.64) to help McFarland finish 10th out of 28 teams. He begins the season ranked 71st amongst state swimmers in the senior class.
Nick Chirafisi, jr., Middleton
As a sophomore, Chirafisi won the 200 freestyle (1:39.83) and placed fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:41.17) to help Middleton finish 10th at the Division 1 state meet. He is ranked as the fourth-best class of 2023 swimmer in Wisconsin and 157th nationally. Fellow junior Jack Madoch (eighth in state, 282nd nationally) is Middleton’s other key freestyle specialist. He placed eighth in the 100 freestyle (:46.96) at states.
Spencer Stluka, so., Oregon
Stluka set the school record in the 50 freestyle as a freshman, and he qualified for state in that event plus the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay. He is ranked eighth in the state and 442nd nationally for the class of 2024. Senior David Stevenson (15th at state in 100 breaststroke) and junior Josh Weber, both also members of that state qualifying relay team, are also important pieces back for the Panthers.
Ethan Braatz, sr., Sun Prairie
Braatz will be the top returning swimmer for the defending Division 1 state champions Cardinals. He finished seventh in both the 50 freestyle (:21.10) and the 100 freestyle (:46.85), plus swam for Sun Prairie's winning 200 freestyle relay team, and the second-place 400 freestyle relay team. He is ranked 10th in the state and 881st nationally in his class. Senior teammate Jonathan Schluesche, ranked 22nd in the state amongst seniors, is another other key returnee for the Cardinals.
Oscar Best, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb
The senior finished third in the 100 butterfly (:49.89) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (:21.26) at last season’s Division 1 state meet, helping Verona/Mount Horeb place seventh out of 34 schools. Best is the eighth-ranked swimmer for his class in Wisconsin and 759th nationally. Fellow senior Nate Rozeboom, a UW-Milwaukee commit, is another top returning swimmer. He placed fourth at states in the 100 breaststroke (:58.13).
Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520