Middleton's Maddy Lawn caps prep swimming career with three victories

MIDDLETON — Middleton senior Maddy Lawn hoped to make her final high school girls swimming meet one to remember.

“I was just going to try to leave everything in the pool and swim to my best ability,” Lawn said. “Just enjoy it and have fun.”

In the absence of a Big Eight Conference meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring, Middleton hosted a four-team invitational Saturday that Cardinals coach Lauren Cabalka said served as a culminating event for swimmers who aren’t competing at Tuesday’s sectionals.

“We wanted them to have a place in a fast pool with their fast suits on and in an invite-type of format, where they would be able to have that experience and be able to swim their fastest at the end of the season,” Cabalka said.

Lawn did that, turning in a personal-best time of 54.66 seconds in winning the 100-yard freestyle. She also anchored Middleton’s victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:41.16) and first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:45.58) and earned second behind teammate Ryanne Woodall in the 50 freestyle.

“(Saturday’s performance) is what I was hoping for,” Lawn said. “I’m really, really happy with how that turned out.