Middleton's Maddy Lawn caps prep swimming career with 3 victories

MIDDLETON — Middleton senior Maddy Lawn hoped to make her final high school girls swimming meet one to remember.
“I was just going to try to leave everything in the pool and swim to my best ability,” Lawn said. “Just enjoy it and have fun.”
In the absence of a Big Eight Conference meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring, Middleton hosted a four-team invitational Saturday that Cardinals coach Lauren Cabalka said served as a culminating event for swimmers who aren’t competing at Tuesday’s sectionals.
“We wanted them to have a place in a fast pool with their fast suits on and in an invite-type of format, where they would be able to have that experience and be able to swim their fastest at the end of the season,” Cabalka said.
Lawn did that, turning in a personal-best time of 54.66 seconds in winning the 100-yard freestyle. She also anchored Middleton’s victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:41.16) and first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:45.58) and earned second behind teammate Ryanne Woodall in the 50 freestyle.
“(Saturday’s performance) is what I was hoping for,” Lawn said. “I’m really, really happy with how that turned out.
“It is my last high school meet ever. It’s really weird. I’ve been swimming since I was like 5. High school has been a big part of my swim career. So, it is very bittersweet that it is coming to an end, but I am excited for college (at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota). But this team will always be a part of who I am.”
Cabalka said Lawn swam well during the shortened season that was created due to the COVID-19 pandemic and began in February. It was even more abbreviated for Lawn because she ski races in winter, Cabalka said.
“This overlaps with (skiing),” said Cabalka, whose team included 70 girls and is set to send 10 swimmers and two divers to sectionals. “We knew we’d have girls who would have conflicts with (swimming) being in the spring. She swam for about three weeks and she swam pretty darn close to her best times.
“She’s been such a great leader all four years. She’s had such a positive attitude. To see her enjoying herself, having fun, leading the team ... that’s what you want to give your seniors.”
Lawn said she’s enjoyed the season, but added, “It’s definitely been weird.” The numbers at practices changed depending on county health orders and there generally were small and quiet crowds when spectators were permitted at meets.
Lawn said: “The girls have made it a good, memorable season. Even with it being shorter, it’s been awesome.”
Woodall, a Middleton junior who clocked :24.90 in winning the 50 freestyle, was part of two winning relays and placed second in the 100 freestyle.
Cabalka was pleased to see how Woodall’s training and results came together during the season.
“She was more consistent, definitely stronger and she had more confidence, too,” Cabalka said. “And that can make all the difference in a race.”
Senior Lauryn Abozeid, junior Serena Haack, sophomore Eva Anagnostopoulos and Woodall combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:51.69), while Woodall, Anagnostopoulos, senior Andi Young and Lawn were on the 200 freestyle relay.
Young, freshman Lily Mair, freshman Piper Garcia Hall and Lawn teamed to claim the 400 freestyle relay victory.
Middleton was the meet winner with 752 points, followed by Verona/Mount Horeb (395.5), Janesville Parker/Evansville (303.5) and Sun Prairie (299).
Middleton won 11 of the 12 events, including senior Dana Huggett (diving), freshman Ellie Eisele (200 freestyle), senior Brianna Acker (100 butterfly), junior Molly Keebler (500 freestyle), Mair (100 backstroke) and Haack (100 breaststroke).
Sophomore Mandy Beggs, from Verona/Mount Horeb, was the 200 individual medley winner (2:28.99). Verona/Mount Horeb, which has 12 girls entered in the sectional meet, had 16 other swimmers available Saturday, according to coach Bill Wuerger.
Middleton and Verona/Mount Horeb will compete at Tuesday night’s sectional at Verona, Sun Prairie will be at the Stoughton sectional and Janesville Parker/Evansville at the Beloit Memorial sectional. Diving sectionals are Monday and Tuesday.
The WIAA state meet for the alternate season will be April 6 at Waukesha South.
Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial opted out of Saturday’s invitational due to spring break, according to Cabalka. The four Madison public schools aren’t participating in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring.
“I’m just lucky we could have it,” said Lawn, who is considering walking on for swimming at college. “It’s hard to find ways to do that with a pandemic going on. We are really fortunate to put something like this on.”