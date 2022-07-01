Middleton's Jack Madoch verbally commits to Wisconsin swimming team

Middleton’s Jack Madoch has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin for swimming.

Madoch will be a senior in the 2022-23 school year.

Madoch was on two Middleton relays that finished first and had two runner-up individual finishes at the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming and diving state meet Feb. 19 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Madoch was second in the 50-yard freestyle in a personal-best time of 20.42 seconds and placed second in the 100 freestyle (45.48).

The team of Blaise Lin, Venden Berge, Madoch and Nick Chirafisi finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 23.93 seconds.

The team of Berge, Jack Madigan, Madoch and Chirafisi won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:04.62.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.