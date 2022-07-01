 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middleton's Jack Madoch verbally commits to Wisconsin swimming team

WIAA_D1_Swim_01-02192022185338

Middleton 400-yard freestyle relay team members Venden Berge, Jack Madigan, center, and Jack Madoch, right, react as teammate Nick Chirafisi, not pictured, swims the anchor leg to the team’s first place finish in the event at the WIAA Division 1 state championship Feb. 19, 2022, at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Middleton’s Jack Madoch has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin for swimming.

Madoch will be a senior in the 2022-23 school year.

Madoch was on two Middleton relays that finished first and had two runner-up individual finishes at the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming and diving state meet Feb. 19 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Madoch was second in the 50-yard freestyle in a personal-best time of 20.42 seconds and placed second in the 100 freestyle (45.48).

The team of Blaise Lin, Venden Berge, Madoch and Nick Chirafisi finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 23.93 seconds.

The team of Berge, Jack Madigan, Madoch and Chirafisi won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:04.62.

Madoch’s announcement was reported by swimswam.com and swimcloud.com and by the Middleton-Cross Plains School District Thursday on Twitter.

0 Comments

