Middleton's Danny Lynam earns state boys swimming coach of the year honors

Middleton boys swimming coach Danny Lynam was selected by the Wisconsin Swimming/Diving Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2019-20 National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association boys swimming coach of the year award for Wisconsin.

A release from the organization about the announcement was distributed by Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims on Wednesday.

Middleton won its first WIAA Division 1 boys swimming and diving championship last February at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

Each year, the NFHS recognizes a coach from each state for significant achievement in their respective sport.

State-level recipients are considered for NFHS sectional recognition. National coaches of the year then are chosen from the sectional winners.

Award recipients are selected based upon a variety of criteria including their coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations, according to the release.

Each year, about 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 coaches are recognized at the sectional level and 21 coaches are recognized at the national level.

Wisconsin coaches are members of Section 4, representing Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.