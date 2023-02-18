WAUKESHA — Records are made to be broken, or at least they appear to be.

Jack Madoch proved both to be true Saturday.

The Middleton senior narrowly missed breaking the 100-yard freestyle record set by Glendale Nicolet’s Garrett Weber-Gale in 2003 after becoming the state record-holder in the 50 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“I was hoping to bring it home, but then again, I’m also a state champion in the 100 free and it’s really hard to be too disappointed in that,” Madoch said.

Madoch became the first swimmer to break 44 seconds since Weber-Gale shattered Jay Mortenson’s previous state record time of :45.64 dating back to 1984. He came up a quarter-second short with his time of :43.74 scarcely above the two-time Olympic medalist’s :43.49.

“It was 20 years ago and the times that high schoolers are going now are a lot different in some places, but it’s cool that :43.49 is still at the top of the books,” Weber-Gale said. “I’m excited people are striving to break that record.”

That’s long been the case for Madoch, who has spent his entire career swimming at the Bob Joers Aquatic Center his entire youth and high school career.

He remembers constantly seeing Weber-Gale’s record plastered on the facility’s large record board. The University of Wisconsin commit also fondly remembers seeing Weber-Gale alongside Michael Phelps, Cullen Jones and Jason Lezak narrowly edge out the French to set a world record in the 400-meter freestyle relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“I’ve always kind of been looking toward that record,” Madoch said.

While his record still stands, Weber-Gale is happy the next generation is shooting to erase the longest-standing record in Division 1.

“That’s what it’s about; have records you can strive for and have people you can look up to and learn from,” he said. “If this record provides some sort of inspiration for him, it’s awesome to have that reality.

Similar to Madoch, Weber-Gale said he also aspired to be like a former American Olympian growing up. The former University of Texas swimmer and American 50-meter freestyle record holder said he looked to a fellow former Longhorn and Wisconsinite, Neil Walker.

“I strove to be like him and hopefully that record and some of the things I did in Wisconsin can be a symbol of what’s possible,” Weber-Gale said of the Verona native and two-time Olympic gold medalist who won back-to-back WIAA Division 2 100 backstroke titles in 1993 and 1994, and the 200 individual medley title in 1994.

“For kids growing up in Wisconsin what they can do, how fast they can go and whatever they dream of they can go and make happen.”

While Madoch ultimately came short in tracking down Weber-Gale’s record, which long held the pool record at the former UW Natatorium, he hopes his second-fastest time in history can provide the same inspiration for the next generation of great Wisconsin swimmers.

“Now other kids can look up at that record and it’s something I pushed for, and I know of a lot of other kids who are pushing for that record. Wisconsin is getting really fast in swimming, and I think it’s going to get even faster,” he said.

Madoch showed it’s in good hands now by starting his day off by etching his name in the state record book. Before the two-decade old record escaped his grasp, Madoch began his day by setting a state record time in the 50 freestyle.

Madoch floored it off the turn, creating a half-body length lead en route to winning the event in :19.61, topping the mark of :19.81 set by Greenfield co-op’s Emilio Perez in 2021.

Like the 100 free, Madoch said he “was definitely hoping to get it,’ given his seed time was just .05 seconds off Perez’s mark from two years prior.

“I kind of know coming in I had a pretty good shot at getting it,” he said. “To be able to bring that home is amazing.”

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving championships (copy)