WAUKESHA — Records are made to be broken, or at least they appear to be.
Jack Madoch proved both to be true Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
The Middleton senior narrowly missed breaking the 100-yard freestyle record set by Nicolet’s Garrett Weber-Gale in 2003 after Madoch became the state record holder in the 50 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships.
Madoch became the first swimmer to break 44 seconds since Weber-Gale shattered Jay Mortenson’s previous state record time of :45.64 set in 1984. In the end though, Madoch came up a quarter-second short with his time of :43.74 scarcely behind the two-time Olympic medalist’s :43.49.
“It was 20 years ago and the times that high schoolers are going now are a lot different in some places, but it’s cool that 43.49 is still at the top of the books,” Weber-Gale said. “I’m excited people are striving to break that record.”
The 20-year-old record will have to wait another year, but Madoch didn’t come away empty in etching his name in the record books.
The University of Wisconsin commit began his day by setting a new state record time in the 50 freestyle. Madoch floored it off the turn, creating a half-body length lead en route to winning the event in 19.61 seconds, topping the mark of :19.81 set by Greenfield co-op’s Emilio Perez in 2021.
Photos: Action from Friday night's WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving championships
Baraboo's Logan Bradley takes a breath during his leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Julian Callender takes a stroke heading into the final turn of the 100-yard breaststroke during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Shawn Colebrooke takes a breath heading into the turn of his butterfly leg in the 200-yard medley relay during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mount Horeb's Alex Gundrum takes a breath during his heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo sophomore Siarhei Kandrykinski takes a breath during his heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' Austin Kaukl takes a stroke during his heat of the 100-yard backstroke during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights freshman Carston Lamont takes a breath in his heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
McFarland's Luke Morrison takes a breath during his leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
McFarland's Preston Nygaard surges forward during his breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Carter O'Leary takes a breath during his heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mount Horeb's Charles Olson takes a stroke during the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
McFarland's Shane TeBeest leaps off the blocks at the start of the 100-yard butterfly during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Rhett Parker takes a breath heading into the wall to finish the 200-yard medley relay during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Madison Edgewood's Jack Prahl takes a breath during the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights' Damian Henning tries to keep pace during his heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Gavin Reiser takes a breath during his heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
McFarland's Gavinn Vega takes a breath during his heat of the 500-yard freestyle during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights senior Sam King competes during his heat of the 100-yard breaststroke during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Ryan Reuter takes a stroke heading into the final turn of the 100-yard backstroke during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
McFarland senior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz competes during the final heat of the 100-yard freestyle during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo's Ryan Reuter takes a stroke during the 100-yard freestyle during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
McFarland junior Lyon Hall takes a stroke heading into the second turn of the 100-yard backstroke during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mount Horeb's Angus Best, center, celebrates with relay mates Charlies Olson, left, and Alex Gundrum after the group finished sixth in the 200-yard medley relay during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton sophomore Julian Callender competes during the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard individual medley. He won the 100 breaststroke.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
McFarland sophomore Shane TeBeest competes heading into the home stretch of the final heat of the 100-yard butterfly during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Baraboo senior Connor Kleist fires off the blocks during his heat of the 50-yard freestyle during the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships Friday night at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights freshman Carston Lamont celebrates after winning the first heat of the 100-yard butterfly Friday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
