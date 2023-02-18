WAUKESHA — Records are made to be broken, or at least they appear to be.

Jack Madoch proved both to be true Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

The Middleton senior narrowly missed breaking the 100-yard freestyle record set by Nicolet’s Garrett Weber-Gale in 2003 after Madoch became the state record holder in the 50 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships.

Madoch became the first swimmer to break 44 seconds since Weber-Gale shattered Jay Mortenson’s previous state record time of :45.64 set in 1984. In the end though, Madoch came up a quarter-second short with his time of :43.74 scarcely behind the two-time Olympic medalist’s :43.49.

“It was 20 years ago and the times that high schoolers are going now are a lot different in some places, but it’s cool that 43.49 is still at the top of the books,” Weber-Gale said. “I’m excited people are striving to break that record.”

The 20-year-old record will have to wait another year, but Madoch didn’t come away empty in etching his name in the record books.

The University of Wisconsin commit began his day by setting a new state record time in the 50 freestyle. Madoch floored it off the turn, creating a half-body length lead en route to winning the event in 19.61 seconds, topping the mark of :19.81 set by Greenfield co-op’s Emilio Perez in 2021.

