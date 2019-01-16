Middleton girls swimming coach Lauren Cabalka recently was selected to receive the 2017-18 Central (region) coach of the year award for girls swimming and diving, according to a letter from the National Federation of State High Schools Associations to Middleton athletic director Bob Joers.
Cabalka was nominated by the WIAA as the most deserving recipient for this honor among coaches from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan, according to the NFHS.
In September it was announced that Cabalka was selected as the 2017-18 NFHS girls swimming coach of the year for Wisconsin, according to a release from Middleton.
Cabalka was selected by the Wisconsin Swimming and Diving Coaches Association for that award.
When that award was announced, Cabalka, a Middleton graduate in her 11th season as coach in the fall of 2018, had led Middleton to WIAA Division 1 state championships the past two seasons. Middleton won a third consecutive title in November.
Each year, NFHS recognizes a coach from each state for achievement in his or her sport.
State level recipients are considered for NFHS sectional recognition. National coaches of the year then are chosen from the sectional winners.
Award recipients in the various sports are selected based on criteria including their record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations. Each year, about 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 receive sectional level recognition and 21 are honored at the national level.
Cabalka also received the Division 1 girls coach of the year award by the Wisconsin InterScholastic Swim Coaches Association (WISCA) in 2016 and 2017.