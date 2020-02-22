Middleton boys win first state swimming championship without winning a race

A second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay never felt so good to Middleton coach Danny Lynam.
Middleton, leading by 12 points entering the final event at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, needed its third-seeded relay to keep in contact with the top-seeded Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial relay.
“We were trying to figure out what place we could get and still win,” Lynam said, laughing. “We were like, ‘We are not going to worry about it and just swim as fast as we can.’”
After freshmen Nick Chirafisi and Jack Madoch led off, Lynam lined up experience for the stretch run. Cardinals senior Nathan Kim made up ground on the third leg and pulled into second place — a leg that had Lynam pumping his fist — and senior Forrest Peterson maintained Middleton’s position behind Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial on his anchor leg.
That runner-up finish — Middleton’s top placing in the meet — gave the second-ranked Cardinals 228 points, six points better than top-ranked Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial. After second-place team finishes the past two years, Middleton had its first state championship in boys swimming and diving.
“It feels crazy,” said Kim, a University of Minnesota commit. “My last two years here we were second place. I really didn’t think that it could get much better than that. That feeling was amazing. But the fact that we are finally state champs is unreal to me. I am so proud of the team. It’s a great group of guys.”
The Big Eight Conference meet champion Cardinals did it without winning an event. Middleton’s other top finishes came from Kim in the 200 individual medley (third) and the 100 butterfly (fourth), its 200 freestyle relay (third) and 200 medley relay (fourth), Peterson in the 200 freestyle (fifth) and Chirafisi in the 500 freestyle (fifth).
“It is really a good feeling to know we won this with depth,” Lynam said. “It wasn’t any one or two guys who carried the team. Everyone scored, everyone swam up.”
Without qualifiers in the backstroke and breaststroke, the Cardinals realized they had to build an early lead, which they did.
“It’s surreal right now,” Lynam said. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. This is what we’ve been working for as coaches and swimmers for the past four years. … The guys were ready to swim fast and they went out there and did it, and we just tried to stay out of the way.”
Sun Prairie junior Ben Wiegand and Madison West seniors Isaac Casey-Hrenak and Charlie Feller were individual standouts.
Wiegand became Sun Prairie’s first individual state champion while setting a state record in winning the 50 freestyle in 20.16 seconds. The UW recruit broke the previous record of :20.44 (Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ Matt Friede in 2010). Casey-Hrenak, who was second (:20.43), also topped that previous standard.
“I’d say at midseason I realized there was a chance I could get the state record,” Wiegand said. “And, honestly, it didn’t really hit me until I was on the podium that I did it. It was a good feeling.”
Senior Cade Roggenbauer, junior J.P. Anhalt, sophomore Ethan Braatz and Wiegand formed the Cardinals’ victorious 200 freestyle relay (1 minute, 23.22 seconds).
“Words can’t really express how I feel,” Wiegand said. “I’m guess I’m feeling really proud because I didn’t get here alone. My teammates have pushed me. So, that helped me get here, too.”
Third-ranked Sun Prairie wound up third (197 points) — its best state finish.
“I’m just proud of how the team came together,” Sun Prairie coach Joel Coyne said. “To be third in the state, the best Sun Prairie finish ever, that means a lot to the program, to the guys, to the coaching staff and the city, in general. It’s pretty special. We got to make it to the top of the podium, which is also a Sun Prairie first. It’s fun to see the hard work pay off.”
Casey-Hrenak, a UW commit, was the 100 freestyle champion in :44.97.
“I have worked so hard over my whole life,” Casey-Hrenak said. “That last race I just wanted to let it all loose. I took it out well and I came back really fast. … It feels great to win.”
Feller finished first in the 100 breaststroke (:56.10) ahead of runner-up Wiegand (:56.79) as the fifth-ranked Regents took fourth place (180 points) after winning the past two state titles.
“I was really nervous going into it,” said Feller, an Iowa commit. “I had a lot of adrenaline in the first 50. I went out fast and, thankfully, I just held on. … It felt amazing (to win). Once I saw the ‘1’ (on the scoreboard), I just let loose.”
Other area second-place finishes included Madison Memorial sophomore Drew Bennett in diving and Madison West in the 200 freestyle relay.
Milwaukee Marquette senior Michael Konle was the diving champion with 538.90 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Bennett (524.65).
“I’m really happy with how I did,” Bennett said. “I still have two more years. This wasn’t a letdown, or anything. To get second my second year, I’m really happy with that.”
Other area third-place finishes included Verona/Mount Horeb sophomore Oscar Best in the 100 butterfly and Sun Prairie in the 200 medley relay.
Green Bay Southwest co-op senior Kaiser Neverman won two events — the 200 individual medley (1:47.79) and the 100 butterfly (:47.74).