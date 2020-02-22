You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Middleton boys win first state swimming championship without winning a race
0 comments
WIAA STATE BOYS SWIMMING | DIVISION 1

Middleton boys win first state swimming championship without winning a race

{{featured_button_text}}

A second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay never felt so good to Middleton coach Danny Lynam.

Middleton, leading by 12 points entering the final event at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, needed its third-seeded relay to keep in contact with the top-seeded Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial relay.

“We were trying to figure out what place we could get and still win,” Lynam said, laughing. “We were like, ‘We are not going to worry about it and just swim as fast as we can.’”

After freshmen Nick Chirafisi and Jack Madoch led off, Lynam lined up experience for the stretch run. Cardinals senior Nathan Kim made up ground on the third leg and pulled into second place — a leg that had Lynam pumping his fist — and senior Forrest Peterson maintained Middleton’s position behind Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial on his anchor leg.

That runner-up finish — Middleton’s top placing in the meet — gave the second-ranked Cardinals 228 points, six points better than top-ranked Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial. After second-place team finishes the past two years, Middleton had its first state championship in boys swimming and diving.

“It feels crazy,” said Kim, a University of Minnesota commit. “My last two years here we were second place. I really didn’t think that it could get much better than that. That feeling was amazing. But the fact that we are finally state champs is unreal to me. I am so proud of the team. It’s a great group of guys.”

The Big Eight Conference meet champion Cardinals did it without winning an event. Middleton’s other top finishes came from Kim in the 200 individual medley (third) and the 100 butterfly (fourth), its 200 freestyle relay (third) and 200 medley relay (fourth), Peterson in the 200 freestyle (fifth) and Chirafisi in the 500 freestyle (fifth).

“It is really a good feeling to know we won this with depth,” Lynam said. “It wasn’t any one or two guys who carried the team. Everyone scored, everyone swam up.”

Without qualifiers in the backstroke and breaststroke, the Cardinals realized they had to build an early lead, which they did.

“It’s surreal right now,” Lynam said. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. This is what we’ve been working for as coaches and swimmers for the past four years. … The guys were ready to swim fast and they went out there and did it, and we just tried to stay out of the way.”

Sun Prairie junior Ben Wiegand and Madison West seniors Isaac Casey-Hrenak and Charlie Feller were individual standouts.

Wiegand became Sun Prairie’s first individual state champion while setting a state record in winning the 50 freestyle in 20.16 seconds. The UW recruit broke the previous record of :20.44 (Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ Matt Friede in 2010). Casey-Hrenak, who was second (:20.43), also topped that previous standard.

“I’d say at midseason I realized there was a chance I could get the state record,” Wiegand said. “And, honestly, it didn’t really hit me until I was on the podium that I did it. It was a good feeling.”

Senior Cade Roggenbauer, junior J.P. Anhalt, sophomore Ethan Braatz and Wiegand formed the Cardinals’ victorious 200 freestyle relay (1 minute, 23.22 seconds).

“Words can’t really express how I feel,” Wiegand said. “I’m guess I’m feeling really proud because I didn’t get here alone. My teammates have pushed me. So, that helped me get here, too.”

Third-ranked Sun Prairie wound up third (197 points) — its best state finish.

“I’m just proud of how the team came together,” Sun Prairie coach Joel Coyne said. “To be third in the state, the best Sun Prairie finish ever, that means a lot to the program, to the guys, to the coaching staff and the city, in general. It’s pretty special. We got to make it to the top of the podium, which is also a Sun Prairie first. It’s fun to see the hard work pay off.”

Casey-Hrenak, a UW commit, was the 100 freestyle champion in :44.97.

“I have worked so hard over my whole life,” Casey-Hrenak said. “That last race I just wanted to let it all loose. I took it out well and I came back really fast. … It feels great to win.”

Feller finished first in the 100 breaststroke (:56.10) ahead of runner-up Wiegand (:56.79) as the fifth-ranked Regents took fourth place (180 points) after winning the past two state titles.

“I was really nervous going into it,” said Feller, an Iowa commit. “I had a lot of adrenaline in the first 50. I went out fast and, thankfully, I just held on. … It felt amazing (to win). Once I saw the ‘1’ (on the scoreboard), I just let loose.”

Other area second-place finishes included Madison Memorial sophomore Drew Bennett in diving and Madison West in the 200 freestyle relay.

Milwaukee Marquette senior Michael Konle was the diving champion with 538.90 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Bennett (524.65).

“I’m really happy with how I did,” Bennett said. “I still have two more years. This wasn’t a letdown, or anything. To get second my second year, I’m really happy with that.”

Other area third-place finishes included Verona/Mount Horeb sophomore Oscar Best in the 100 butterfly and Sun Prairie in the 200 medley relay.

Green Bay Southwest co-op senior Kaiser Neverman won two events — the 200 individual medley (1:47.79) and the 100 butterfly (:47.74).

PREP BOYS SWIMMING | 2020 WIAA DIVISION 1 STATE MEET

WIAA STATE MEET

University of Wisconsin Natatorium

DIVISION 1

Team scores: Middleton 228; Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 222; Sun Prairie 197; Madison West 180; Eau Claire Memorial/North 167; Greenfield co-op 151; Muskego 105; Verona/Mount Horeb 92; Brookfield Central/East 87; Franklin 79; Madison Memorial 67; Bay Port 66; Sheboygan North 64; Waukesha North co-op 64; Milwaukee Marquette 58; Green Bay Southwest co-op 58; Hartland Arrowhead 52; Stevens Point 47; Schofield D.C. Everest 39; West Bend East/West 38; Neenah 33; Menomonee Falls co-op 27; Milwaukee King co-op 27; Appleton North/East 27; Waukesha West/Mukwonago 25; Lake Geneva Badger co-op 18; Hartford/Slinger 15; Racine Case 15; Waunakee 14; Hudson 14; Beloit Memorial 14; Wauwatosa West/East 13; Chippewa Falls/McDonell 9; Madison East 8; Mequon Homestead 4; Kenosha Indian Trail 1.

One-meter diving — 1, Konle, Milw. Marquette, 538.90; 2, Bennett, Madison Memorial, 524.65 points; 3, Lanser, West Bend East/West, 470.05; 4, McCray, Racine Case, 466.45; 5, St. John, Franklin, 444.30; 6, King, Wauwagosa West/East, 439.45; 7, Roush, Middleton, 430.30; 8, Koller, Hartland Arrowhead, 427.95; 9, Helwig, Neenah, 426.20; 10, Crim, Hudson, 421.65; 11, Penney, Brookfield Central/East, 377.60; 12, Kotarski, Hartland Arrowhead, 374.90; 13, Krol, Mequon Homestead, 369.30; 14, Bell, Madison Memorial, 358.10; 15, Pfaff, Madison West, 352.30; 16, Westover, Muskego, 343.70.

200 medley relay — 1, Greenfield co-op (Perez, Patti, Lustig, Gandaria), 1 minute 33.53 seconds; 2, Eau Claire Memorial/North, 1:33.60; 3, Sun Prairie (Sullivan, Wiegand, Schluesche, Braatz), 1:33.86; 4, Middleton (Lamers, Kim, Peterson, Roberts), 1:33.96; 5, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 1:34.26; 6, Madison West (Casey-Hrenak, Nordmeyer, Bulat, Feller), 1:34.33; 7, Muskego, 1:34.93; 8, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:35.33; 9, Brookfield Central/East, 1:36.11; 10, Waukesha North co-op, 1:36.27; 11, Bay Port, 1:36.30; 12, Arrowhead, 1:36.60; 13, Green Bay Southwest co-op, 1:36.99; 14, Neenah, 1:37.56; 15, Milw. Marquette, 1:37.63; 16, Madison Memorial (Bell, Kaldor, Bennett, Ketarkus), 1:38.02.

200 freestyle — 1, Blischke, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 1:41.30; 2, Lustig, Greenfield co-op, 1:42.19; 3, Gandaria, Greenfield co-op, 1:42.82; 4, Long, Brookfield Central/East, 1:42.88; 5, Peterson, Middleton, 1:43.57; 6, Chirafisi, Middleton, 1:44.78; 7, Wellnitz, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:45.19; 8, Millette, Waukesha North co-op, 1:45.37; 9, Lanham, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 1:45.63; 10, Anhalt, Sun Prairie, 1:45.73; 11, Busse, Waukesha West/Mukwonago, 1:45.76; 12, McNerney, Middleton, 1:45.96; 13, Ridlehoover, Appleton North/East, 1:46.17; 14, Hellenbrand, Madison East, 1:46.20; 15, Asmus, Hudson, 1:46.65; 16, Weygandt, Madison West, 1:46.70.

200 individual medley — 1, Neverman, Green Bay Southwest co-op, 1:47.79; 2, Harris, Stevens Point, 1:51.26; 3, Kim, Middleton, 1:52.52; 4, Scanlan, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 1:52.65; 5, Feller, Madison West, 1:53.54; 6, Werwie, Sun Prairie, 1:55.70; 7, Hower, Eau Claire Memorial/North, 1:55.93; 8, Halambeck, D.C. Everest, 1:56.01; 9, Schuster, Muskego, 1:56.54; 10, Fitzgerald, West Bend East/West, 1:56.62; 11, Johnson, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 1:56.73; 12, Braunschweig, Hartland Arrowhead, 1:57.11; 13, Baertlein, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 1:57.30; 14, Balogh, Hartland Arrowhead, 1:57.75; 15, Kostov, Bay Port, 1:58.54; 16, Ong, Menomonee Falls co-op, 1:58.54.

50 freestyle — 1, Wiegand, Sun Prairie, :20.16 (state meet record); 2, Casey-Hrenak, Madison West, :20.43; 3, Hayon, Sheboygan North, :20.69; 4, Biwer, Eau Claire Memorial/North, :21.00; 5, Craig, Franklin, :21.15; 6, Hawley, Bay Port, :21.16; 7, Roggenbauer, Sun Prairie, :21.29; 8, Lamers, Middleton, :21.46; 9, Webb, Hartford/Slinger, :21.54; 10, Saleem, Milw. King co-op, :21.55; 11, Best, Verona/Mount Horeb, :21.60; 12, Spindler, Bay Port, :21.81; 13, Collier, Middleton, :21.84; 14, Ketarkus, Madison Memorial, :21.86; 15, Foti, Waukesha West/Mukwonago, :21.87; 16, Tucker-Jones, Madison Memorial, :21.92.

100 butterfly — 1, Neverman, Green Bay Southwest co-op, :47.74; 2, Perez, Greenfield co-op, :47.97; 3, Best, Verona/Mount Horeb, :50.25; 4, Kim, Middleton, :50.66; 5, Vieth, Eau Claire Memorial/North, :50.84; 6, Lamers, Middleton, :50.99; 7, Rudeen, D.C. Everest, :51.45; 8, Fisher, Muskego, :51.63; 9, Ong, Menomonee Falls co-op, :51.82; 10, Millette, Waukesha North, :51.90; 11, Vinson, Waunakee, :52.11; 12, Hellenbrand, Madison East, :52.14; 13, Hoppe, Verona/Mount Horeb, :52.59; 14, Bulat, Madison West, :52.62; 15, Secker, Eau Claire Memorial/North, :52.73; 16, Spindler, Bay Port, :52.90.

100 freestyle — 1, Casey-Hrenak, Madison West, :44.97; 2, Carlson, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, :45.45; 3, Hayon, Sheboygan North, :46.20; 4, Craig, Franklin, :46.37; 5, Frank, Milw. Marquette, :46.45; 6, Michalek, Waukesha North co-op, :46.79; 7, Roggenbauer, Sun Prairie, :46.89; 8, Peterson, Middleton, :46.92; 9, Biwer, Eau Claire Memorial/North, :47.06; 10, Saladar, Beloit Memorial, :47.14; 11, Gandaria, Greenfield co-op, :47.33; 12, Wu, Menomonee Falls co-op, :47.38; 13, Madoch, Middleton, :47.46; 14, Anhalt, Sun Prairie, :47.69; 15, Korabelnikov, Brookfield Central/East, :48.28; 16, Weygandt, Madison West, :48.31.

500 freestyle — 1, Harris, Stevens Point, 4:31.85; 2, Blischke, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 4:34.86; 3, Lustig, Greenfield, 4:34.53; 4, Fitzgerald, West Bend East/West, 4:41.72; 5, Chirafisi, Middleton, 4:42.03; 6, Foti, Waukesha West/Mukwonago, 4:42.80; 7, Werwie, Sun Prairie, 4:47.64; 8, Lanham, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, 4:45.74; 9, Ridlehoover, Appleton North/East, 4:46.82; 10, Gupton, Muskego, 4:47.28; 11, Wellnitz, Verona/Mount Horeb, 4:47.35; 12, McKinnon, Madison Memorial, 4:48.10; 13, Busse, Waukesha West/Mukwonago, 4:49.06; 14, Kobza, Waunakee, 4:50.02; 15, Balogh, Hartland Arrowhead, 4:52.01; 16, Wirch, Kenosha Indian Trail, 4:52.02.

200 freestyle relay — 1, Sun Prairie (Roggenbauer, Anhalt, Braatz, Wiegand), 1:23.22; 2, Madison West (Feller, Fernandez, Dong, Casey-Hrenak), 1:24.91; 3, Middleton (Lamers, Collier, Madoch, Roberts), 1:25.59; 4, Bay Port, 1:25.73; 5, Eau Claire Memorial/North, 1:26.98; 6, Verona/Mount Horeb (Hoppe, Best, Piscitelli, McCar5tney), 1:27.51; 7, Madison Memorial (Plautz, Ketarkus, Drake, Tucker-Jones), 1:27.72; 8, Franklin, 1:28.10; 9, Lake Geneva Badger, 1:28.28; 10, Milw. Marquette, 1:28.41; 11, Waukesha North/Catholic Memorial, 1:28.43; 12, Sheboygan North, 1:28.46; 13, Stevens Point, 1:29.69; 14, Appleton North/East, 1:29.91; 15, Neenah, 1:29.95; 16, D.C. Everest, 1:30.21.

100 backstroke — 1, Saleem, Milw. King co-op, :49.30; 2, Carlson, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, :49.48; 3, Braunschweig, Hartland Arrowhead, :50.85; 4, Fisher, Muskego, :50.92; 5, Conn, Neenah, :51.04; 6, Michalek, Waukesha North co-op, :51.45; 7, Hower, Eau Claire Memorial/North, :51.48; 8, Scanlan, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, :51.53; 9, Perez, Greenfield co-op, :51.86; 10, Long, Brookfield Central/East, :51.97; 11, Herman, Waukesha North co-op, :52.10; 12, Vinson, Waunakee, :53.04; 13, Anderosn, Muskego, :53.20; 14, Saladar, Beloit Memorial, :53.29; 15, Barna, Eau Claire Memorial/North, :53.50; 16, Sullivan, Sun Prairie, :53.57.

100 breaststroke — 1, Feller, Madison West, :56.10; 2, Wiegand, Sun Prairie, :56.79; 3, Schuster, Muskego, :57.00; 4, Miller, Brookfield Central/East, :57.38; 5, Nordmeyer, Madison West, :58.54; 6, Rudeen, D.C. Everest, :58.71; 7, Wu, Menomonee Falls co-op, :58.89; 8, Johnson, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, :58.93; 9, Olson, Chippewa Falls/McDonell, :58.95; 10, Vieth, Eau Claire Memorial/North, :59.09; 11, Webb, Hartford/Slinger, :59.11; 12, Hanson, Hudson, :59.48; 13, Baertlein, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial, :59.49; 14, Hawley, Bay Port, :59.68; 15, Dong, Madison West, :59.78; 16, Halambeck, D.C. Everest, :59.84.

400 freestyle relay — 1, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial (Carlson, Scanlan, Esterle, Blischke), 3:05.14; 2, Middleton (Chirafisi, Madoch, Kim, Peterson), 3:06.11; 3, Eau Claire Memorial/North (Hower, Secker, Barna, Biwer), 3:06.93; 4, Greenfield co-op (Perez, Gandaria, Lustig, Turner), 3:08.60; 5, Sun Prairie (Schluesche, Anhalt, Werwie, Roggenbauer), 3:11.10; 6, Madison West (Bulat, Weygandt, Fernandez, Barber), 3:12.39; 7, Brookfield Central/East, 3:12.81; 8, Sheboygan North, 3:13.31; 9, Muskego, 3:13.92; 10, Franklin, 3:13.98; 11, Madison Memorial (McKinnon, Ketarkus, Drake, Tucker-Jones), 3:14.00; 12, Green Bay Southwest co-op, 3:14.76; 13, Appleton North/East, 3:16.83; 14, Milwaukee Marquette, 3:17.00; 15, Beloit Memorial (Saladar, Light, Miller, Jacobson), 3:17.22; 16, Stevens Point, 3:17.32.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics