Middleton boys win first state swimming championship without winning a race

A second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay never felt so good to Middleton coach Danny Lynam.

Middleton, leading by 12 points entering the final event at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, needed its third-seeded relay to keep in contact with the top-seeded Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial relay.

“We were trying to figure out what place we could get and still win,” Lynam said, laughing. “We were like, ‘We are not going to worry about it and just swim as fast as we can.’”

After freshmen Nick Chirafisi and Jack Madoch led off, Lynam lined up experience for the stretch run. Cardinals senior Nathan Kim made up ground on the third leg and pulled into second place — a leg that had Lynam pumping his fist — and senior Forrest Peterson maintained Middleton’s position behind Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial on his anchor leg.

That runner-up finish — Middleton’s top placing in the meet — gave the second-ranked Cardinals 228 points, six points better than top-ranked Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial. After second-place team finishes the past two years, Middleton had its first state championship in boys swimming and diving.