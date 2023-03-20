Madison-area boys swimmers made quite the splash as some of the top competitors across the state this winter.

Middleton captured its second WIAA Division 1 state team championship in four seasons while Madison Memorial and Madison West placed third and fifth, respectively.

McFarland finished as runner-up in a difficult Division 2 field, while Oregon and Madison East/La Follette also finished in the top 10 in Division 1. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, Stoughton, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West also finished in the top 16 across both divisions.

Area competitors combined for 47 podium finishes, including 11 titles.

Here is our area team of the year.

Swimmer of the Year

Jack Madoch, sr., Middleton — The University of Wisconsin commit was instrumental in leading the Cardinals to their second WIAA Division 1 state title in four years. Madoch, a member of Middleton’s 2020 state championship team, accounted for four event wins in this year’s season finale at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Madoch was part of the Cardinals' championship 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays and added wins in the 50 and 100 freestyles. He accounted for two of the five state records broken this year, the first coming when he swam a state record time of 19.61 seconds in the 50 free. Madoch later teamed with Theo Wolf, Nick Chirafisi and Sam Wolf to set a state record in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:01.71.

Madoch nearly added a third record in the 100 freestyle, but his quest to break Garrett Weber-Gale’s :43.49 set back in 2003 came up a quarter-second short. His time of :43.79 still made him the second person in state history to break 44 seconds. Madoch’s four gold medals helped cap a perfect postseason for Middleton, which also won the Big Eight Conference meet and Division 1 Verona sectional.

Coach of the Year

Paul Eckerle, Madison Memorial — Eckerle helped facilitate a surge from the Spartans back near the top of the team leaderboard at the WIAA Division 1 state championships this winter. After finishing 11th last season with 100 points, Memorial scored 180 to leap all the way into third place, just 31 points off runner-up Hartland Arrowhead. It's the best team finish for the Spartans since they finished runner-up to Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial in 2017.

Under Eckerle, the Spartans recorded seven top-six finishes, including a pair of third-place relays. The quartet of Gabe Pitzen, Etienne Dolezal, Matthew Golden and Charlie House won bronze in the 200 freestyle relay (1:24.54), while Pitzen, Dolezal and House teamed with Alex Heinrich to take third in the 400 free relay (3:06.55).

Pitzen finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Heinrich placed fifth in the 500 free, and House and Krishna Lakkaraju took sixth in the 200 free and diving, respectively. Along with their third-place team finish at state, the Spartans took second at the Verona sectional and were third at the Big Eight Conference meet.

Top swimmers per event

Diving — Krishna Lakkaraju, sr., Madison Memorial; Bobby Arneson, sr., Madison Edgewood.

200-yard medley relay — Middleton (Theo Wolf, sr.; Sam Wolf, fr.; Caden Van Buren, fr.; Max Carter, fr.), Madison West (Ben Runzheimer, sr.; Ben Collins, sr.; Abram Mueller, jr.; Alex Shaw, sr.).

200 freestyle — Nick Chirafisi, sr., Middleton; Charlie House, sr., Madison Memorial.

200 individual medley — Sam Wolf, fr., Middleton; Gabe Pitzen, sr., Madison Memorial.

50 freestyle — Jack Madoch, sr., Middleton; Spencer Stluka, jr., Oregon.

100 butterfly — Abram Mueller, jr., Madison West; Shane TeBeest, soph., McFarland.

100 freestyle — Jack Madoch, sr., Middleton; AJ Terry, sr., Madison East/La Follette.

500 freestyle — Nick Chirafisi, sr., Middleton; Alex Heinrich, soph., Madison Memorial.

200 freestyle relay — Middleton (Jack Madoch, sr.; Caden Van Burnen, fr.; Max Carter, fr.; Nick Chirafisi, sr.), Madison Memorial (Gabe Pitzen, sr.; Etienne Dolezal, jr.; Matthew Golden, jr.; Charlie House, sr.).

100 backstroke — Smith Connor, sr., Madison East/La Follette; Lyon Hall, jr., McFarland.

100 breaststroke — Abram Mueller, jr., Madison West; Julian Callender, soph., Stoughton.

400 freestyle relay — Middleton (Theo Wolf, sr.; Nick Chirafisi, sr.; Sam Wolf, fr.; Jack Madoch, sr.), McFarland (Shane TeBeest, soph.; Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz, sr.; Luke Morrison, jr.; Lyon Hall, jr.).

