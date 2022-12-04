Meet the All-Area girls swimming team

The Madison area continued to be a hotbed for some of the top high school girls swimmers across the state this fall.
Madison Edgewood again ruled Division 2, winning an eighth consecutive WIAA state title, while Middleton and Verona finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in Division 1.
Baraboo finished closely behind the Crusaders in fourth place among Division 2 teams, while Madison West, Oregon, Monona Grove and Madison Memorial recorded top-15 team finishes in a deep Division 1 field.
Teams combined for 34 podium finishes, including seven titles.
Here is our area team of the year.
Swimmer of the Year
Izzy Enz, sr., Madison Edgewood — A four-year star for the Crusaders, Enz cemented herself as one of program's most decorated swimmers. For the third straight season, the senior distance swimmer came away with four gold medals at the WIAA Division 2 state meet in helping lead the Crusaders to an eighth straight team championship.
The University of Wisconsin commit and two-time reigning area swimmer of the year swept the distance events for the third straight season, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 47.64 seconds, breaking her state record set last year. She later won the 500 with a time of 4:49.97 and was far from finished. Enz anchored Edgewood’s state record-setting 200 freestyle relay (1:34.05) and led off the first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:26.55).
With her four first-place finishes, Enz ends her career with 16 podium finishes, including 14 gold medals, one silver and one bronze, as well as being a member of four state championship teams.
Coach of the Year Emily Schwabe, Madison Edgewood — Since taking over in 2013, Schwabe has elevated the Crusaders to new heights. She directed Edgewood to a state-record eighth consecutive Division 2 title as the Crusaders scored 350 points to dwarf runner-up Whitefish Bay (167) and third-place Ashwaubenon (166).
Edgewood won six of 12 events, including sweeping all three relays, and had three other top-three finishers. The Crusaders broke their 200 freestyle relay record from last season, while Enz re-broke her state record in the 200 freestyle by one-hundredth of a second.
Top swimmers by event Diving — Avery Potrzebowski, so., Middleton; Annika Rufenacht, jr., Verona. 200-yard medley relay — Madison Edgewood (Izzy Bloom, so.; Katie McClure, so.; Sylvia Thompson, so.; Sophie Reed, sr.), Baraboo (Anna Balfanz, sr.; Kenzie Stute, jr.; Bailey Sersland, jr.; Isabella Stout, jr.) 200 freestyle — Izzy Enz, sr., Madison Edgewood; Brynn Stacey, sr., Madison Edgewood. 200 individual medley — Izzy Bloom, so., Madison Edgewood; Annika Curran, fr., Verona. 50 freestyle — Alyse Block, fr., Oregon; Jillian Holler, soph., Madison Memorial. 100 butterfly — Ellen Osthelder, sr., Madison West; Isabella Gnewuch, jr., Verona.
Close
McFarland's Sofia Alf
McFarland's Sofia Alf takes a breath during her leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Edgewood's Izzy Bloom
Madison Edgewood's Izzy Bloom takes a breath during the butterfly leg of the 200-yard individual medley at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Baraboo's Bella Brown
Baraboo's Bella Brown takes a breath during her leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Stoughton's Cheyenne Burroughs
Stoughton's Cheyenne Burroughs takes a breath during the 100-yard breaststroke at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Sauk Prairie's Carly Coy
Sauk Prairie's Carly Coy takes a breath during her leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
McFarland's Caroline Green
McFarland's Caroline Green takes a stroke during the 100-yard backstroke at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Stoughton's Ainsley Gerard
Stoughton's Ainsley Gerard takes a breath during the butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
McFarland's Ellie Kunze
McFarland's Ellie Kunze takes a breath during the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Mt. Horeb's Siobhan Mertz
Mt. Horeb's Siobhan Mertz takes a breath during her leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Edgewood's Sam Vega
Madison Edgewood senior Sam Vega takes a breath during the first heat of the 100-yard butterfly at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships on Friday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Baraboo's Rachel Laux
Baraboo's Rachel Laux takes a breath during the 100-yard butterfly at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Madison Edgewood's Katie McClure
Madison Edgewood's Katie McClure takes a breath during the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Mt. Horeb's Ava Newman
Mt. Horeb's Ava Newman takes a breath during the 200-yard freestyle at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Edgewood's Sylvia Thompson
Edgewood's Sylvia Thompson takes a breath during the anchor leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Baraboo's Bailey Sersland
Edgewood's Brynn Stacey
Madison Edgewood senior Brynn Stacey takes a breath during the second heat of the 100-yard freestyle at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Sauk Prairie's Savannah Acker
Sauk Prairie junior Savannah Acker takes a breath during her leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay Friday at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Baraboo's Isabella Stout
Baraboo's Isabella Stout takes a breath during the 100-yard breaststroke at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Edgewood's Izzy Enz
Madison Edgewood senior Izzy Enz takes a breath during the second heat of the 200-yard freestyle.
Sauk Prairie's Savannah Acker
Sauk Prairie junior Savannah Acker hugs Baraboo senior Anna Balfanz after finishing first and second in the 100-yard backstroke at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Baraboo's Kenzie Stute
Baraboo junior Kenzie Stute takes a breath during the 100-yard breaststroke at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Stoughton's Lillian Talbert
Stoughton's Lillian Talbert takes a stroke during the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Sauk Prairie's Riley Talmage
Sauk Prairie's Riley Talmage takes a breath during the 100-yard breaststroke at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Edgewood celebration
Members of the Madison Edgewood girls swimming and diving team celebrate the state title.
Baraboo's Anna Balfanz, Sauk Prairie's Savannah Acker
Baraboo senior Anna Balfanz, left, and Sauk Prairie junior Savannah Acker laugh together after finishing first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke Friday at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Baraboo's Anna Balfanz
Baraboo senior Anna Balfanz surges into the wall to win the 100-yard breaststroke at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
100 freestyle — Brynn Stacey, sr., Madison Edgewood; Alyse Block, fr., Oregon. 500 freestyle — Izzy Enz, sr., Madison Edgewood; Kaitlin Haag, jr., Middleton. 200 freestyle relay — Madison Edgewood (Brynn Stacey, sr.; Sophie Reed, sr.; Katie McClure, so.; Izzy Enz, sr.), Middleton (Sulia Miller, fr.; Abby Ensenberger, sr.; Kaitlin Haag, jr.; Piper Garcia-Hall, jr.) 100 backstroke — Anna Balfanz, sr., Baraboo; Savannah Acker, jr., Sauk Prairie. 100 breaststroke — Cheyenne Burroughs, fr., Stoughton; Kenzie Stute, jr., Baraboo. 400 freestyle relay — Madison Edgewood (Izzy Enz, sr.; Izzy Bloom, so.; Sylvia Thompson, so.; Brynn Stacey, sr.), Middleton (Lily Mair, jr.; Sophie Benson, sr.; Kaitlin Haag, jr.; Natalie Charles, sr.)
Photos: Action from the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving championships
Middleton's Sophie Benson competes during the 200-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Grace Blitz takes a breath during the butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Oregon's Izzy Block competes during the 200-yard freestyle relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Middleton's Nattlie Charles takes a stroke during the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison Memorial's Olivia Christianson takes a breath during the leadoff leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Oregon's Kennedy Faris takes a breath during the 100-yard butterfly in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
DeForest's Payton Flowers takes a breath during the 100-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Middleton's Piper Garcia-Hall takes a breath during the 100-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Morgan Heilman takes a stroke during the 100-yard backstroke in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison Memorial's Jillian Holler dives off the blocks for her heat of the 100-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Verona's Lauren Konarske takes a breath during the 100-yard breaststroke in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Ellie Lake competes during the 400-yard freestyle relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sun Prairie West's Brielle Laube competes during the 100-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Middleton's Hannah Machleidt takes a breath during the 500-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison Memorial's Clare McDermott takes a breath during the 100-yard butterfly in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Monona Grove's Kelley Ryan takes a stroke during the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Waunakee's Alaina Sautebin takes a stroke during the 100-yard backstroke in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Oregon freshman Alyse Block takes a breath during the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona freshman Annika Curran takes a breath during her 100-yard breaststroke heat Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch takes a breath during her heat in the 100-yard butterfly at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Madison West's Amalia Shields takes a breath during her heat of the 200-yard freestyle in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Verona's Emily Spielman takes a breath during the 100-yard butterfly in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison West's Zeynep Yapici takes a breath during the anchor leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Madison West senior Ellen Osthelder takes a breath during her 100-yard butterfly heat in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon freshman Alyse Block takes a breath during her final leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton junior Kaitlin Haag takes a breath during the final heat of the 500-yard freestyle Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton junior Lily Mair takes a breath during her heat of the 100-yard butterfly in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Madison West sophomore Violet McCullough smiles as she talkes with coach Amanda Ellmaker following her 100-yard backstroke heat in the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
