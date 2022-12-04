 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING | ALL-AREA

Meet the All-Area girls swimming team

  • 0
Edgewood's Izzy Enz1

Madison Edgewood senior Izzy Enz takes a breath during the second heat of the 200-yard freestyle at the WIAA Division 2 state championships Nov. 11 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

 SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN

The Madison area continued to be a hotbed for some of the top high school girls swimmers across the state this fall.

Madison Edgewood again ruled Division 2, winning an eighth consecutive WIAA state title, while Middleton and Verona finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in Division 1.

Baraboo finished closely behind the Crusaders in fourth place among Division 2 teams, while Madison West, Oregon, Monona Grove and Madison Memorial recorded top-15 team finishes in a deep Division 1 field.

Teams combined for 34 podium finishes, including seven titles.

Here is our area team of the year.

Swimmer of the Year

Izzy Enz, sr., Madison Edgewood — A four-year star for the Crusaders, Enz cemented herself as one of program's most decorated swimmers. For the third straight season, the senior distance swimmer came away with four gold medals at the WIAA Division 2 state meet in helping lead the Crusaders to an eighth straight team championship.

People are also reading…

The University of Wisconsin commit and two-time reigning area swimmer of the year swept the distance events for the third straight season, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 47.64 seconds, breaking her state record set last year. She later won the 500 with a time of 4:49.97 and was far from finished. Enz anchored Edgewood’s state record-setting 200 freestyle relay (1:34.05) and led off the first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:26.55).

With her four first-place finishes, Enz ends her career with 16 podium finishes, including 14 gold medals, one silver and one bronze, as well as being a member of four state championship teams.

Coach of the Year

Emily Schwabe, Madison Edgewood — Since taking over in 2013, Schwabe has elevated the Crusaders to new heights. She directed Edgewood to a state-record eighth consecutive Division 2 title as the Crusaders scored 350 points to dwarf runner-up Whitefish Bay (167) and third-place Ashwaubenon (166).

Edgewood won six of 12 events, including sweeping all three relays, and had three other top-three finishers. The Crusaders broke their 200 freestyle relay record from last season, while Enz re-broke her state record in the 200 freestyle by one-hundredth of a second.

Top swimmers by event

Diving — Avery Potrzebowski, so., Middleton; Annika Rufenacht, jr., Verona.

200-yard medley relay — Madison Edgewood (Izzy Bloom, so.; Katie McClure, so.; Sylvia Thompson, so.; Sophie Reed, sr.), Baraboo (Anna Balfanz, sr.; Kenzie Stute, jr.; Bailey Sersland, jr.; Isabella Stout, jr.)

200 freestyle — Izzy Enz, sr., Madison Edgewood; Brynn Stacey, sr., Madison Edgewood.

200 individual medley — Izzy Bloom, so., Madison Edgewood; Annika Curran, fr., Verona.

50 freestyle — Alyse Block, fr., Oregon; Jillian Holler, soph., Madison Memorial.

100 butterfly — Ellen Osthelder, sr., Madison West; Isabella Gnewuch, jr., Verona.

Photos: Action from the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving championships

+25 
+25 
McFarland's Sofia Alf
+25 
+25 
Edgewood's Izzy Bloom
+25 
+25 
Baraboo's Bella Brown
+25 
+25 
Stoughton's Cheyenne Burroughs
+25 
+25 
Sauk Prairie's Carly Coy

100 freestyle — Brynn Stacey, sr., Madison Edgewood; Alyse Block, fr., Oregon.

500 freestyle — Izzy Enz, sr., Madison Edgewood; Kaitlin Haag, jr., Middleton.

200 freestyle relay — Madison Edgewood (Brynn Stacey, sr.; Sophie Reed, sr.; Katie McClure, so.; Izzy Enz, sr.), Middleton (Sulia Miller, fr.; Abby Ensenberger, sr.; Kaitlin Haag, jr.; Piper Garcia-Hall, jr.)

100 backstroke — Anna Balfanz, sr., Baraboo; Savannah Acker, jr., Sauk Prairie.

100 breaststroke — Cheyenne Burroughs, fr., Stoughton; Kenzie Stute, jr., Baraboo.

400 freestyle relay — Madison Edgewood (Izzy Enz, sr.; Izzy Bloom, so.; Sylvia Thompson, so.; Brynn Stacey, sr.), Middleton (Lily Mair, jr.; Sophie Benson, sr.; Kaitlin Haag, jr.; Natalie Charles, sr.)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans toss Teddy bears after Wisconsin's first goal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics