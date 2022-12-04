Meet the All-Area girls swimming team

The Madison area continued to be a hotbed for some of the top high school girls swimmers across the state this fall.

Madison Edgewood again ruled Division 2, winning an eighth consecutive WIAA state title, while Middleton and Verona finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in Division 1.

Baraboo finished closely behind the Crusaders in fourth place among Division 2 teams, while Madison West, Oregon, Monona Grove and Madison Memorial recorded top-15 team finishes in a deep Division 1 field.

Teams combined for 34 podium finishes, including seven titles.

Here is our area team of the year.

Swimmer of the Year

Izzy Enz, sr., Madison Edgewood — A four-year star for the Crusaders, Enz cemented herself as one of program's most decorated swimmers. For the third straight season, the senior distance swimmer came away with four gold medals at the WIAA Division 2 state meet in helping lead the Crusaders to an eighth straight team championship.

The University of Wisconsin commit and two-time reigning area swimmer of the year swept the distance events for the third straight season, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 47.64 seconds, breaking her state record set last year. She later won the 500 with a time of 4:49.97 and was far from finished. Enz anchored Edgewood’s state record-setting 200 freestyle relay (1:34.05) and led off the first-place 400 freestyle relay (3:26.55).

With her four first-place finishes, Enz ends her career with 16 podium finishes, including 14 gold medals, one silver and one bronze, as well as being a member of four state championship teams.

Coach of the Year

Emily Schwabe, Madison Edgewood — Since taking over in 2013, Schwabe has elevated the Crusaders to new heights. She directed Edgewood to a state-record eighth consecutive Division 2 title as the Crusaders scored 350 points to dwarf runner-up Whitefish Bay (167) and third-place Ashwaubenon (166).

Edgewood won six of 12 events, including sweeping all three relays, and had three other top-three finishers. The Crusaders broke their 200 freestyle relay record from last season, while Enz re-broke her state record in the 200 freestyle by one-hundredth of a second.

Top swimmers by event

Diving — Avery Potrzebowski, so., Middleton; Annika Rufenacht, jr., Verona.

200-yard medley relay — Madison Edgewood (Izzy Bloom, so.; Katie McClure, so.; Sylvia Thompson, so.; Sophie Reed, sr.), Baraboo (Anna Balfanz, sr.; Kenzie Stute, jr.; Bailey Sersland, jr.; Isabella Stout, jr.)

200 freestyle — Izzy Enz, sr., Madison Edgewood; Brynn Stacey, sr., Madison Edgewood.

200 individual medley — Izzy Bloom, so., Madison Edgewood; Annika Curran, fr., Verona.

50 freestyle — Alyse Block, fr., Oregon; Jillian Holler, soph., Madison Memorial.

100 butterfly — Ellen Osthelder, sr., Madison West; Isabella Gnewuch, jr., Verona.

100 freestyle — Brynn Stacey, sr., Madison Edgewood; Alyse Block, fr., Oregon.

500 freestyle — Izzy Enz, sr., Madison Edgewood; Kaitlin Haag, jr., Middleton.

200 freestyle relay — Madison Edgewood (Brynn Stacey, sr.; Sophie Reed, sr.; Katie McClure, so.; Izzy Enz, sr.), Middleton (Sulia Miller, fr.; Abby Ensenberger, sr.; Kaitlin Haag, jr.; Piper Garcia-Hall, jr.)

100 backstroke — Anna Balfanz, sr., Baraboo; Savannah Acker, jr., Sauk Prairie.

100 breaststroke — Cheyenne Burroughs, fr., Stoughton; Kenzie Stute, jr., Baraboo.

400 freestyle relay — Madison Edgewood (Izzy Enz, sr.; Izzy Bloom, so.; Sylvia Thompson, so.; Brynn Stacey, sr.), Middleton (Lily Mair, jr.; Sophie Benson, sr.; Kaitlin Haag, jr.; Natalie Charles, sr.)