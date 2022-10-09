Meet Monona Grove girls swimming's Morgan Heilman in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Morgan Heilman of Monona Grove.

Morgan Heilman, Sr., Monona Grove

Sport: Girls swimming

By the numbers: A three-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier, Heilman has been a four-year standout for the Silver Eagles. She anchored Monona Grove’s seventh-place 200-yard freestyle relay at last year’s Division 1 championships, helping the Silver Eagles swim to a time of 1 minute, 37.08 seconds. She also anchored the 13th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:34.99) and qualified for the 2020 alternate state meet as a sophomore in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory is when I was swimming in the All-City summer meet, it was finals for the 100 backstroke. My grandparents came to watch and I was racing one of my close friends. We came in first and second and it was so exciting.

Favorite class: Drawing and painting art class.

Favorite place to compete on the road: The Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center. I have gotten many of my best times swimming here and I love how loud the pool gets when there is an exciting race.

Quotable: “Morgan has been an outstanding member of the team for the last four years in and out of the water. She has been an important leader on a young and growing team that brings the best out of her teammates,” coach Chris Tatsuguchi said.