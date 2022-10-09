 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP SPORTS | SPOTLIGHT

Meet Monona Grove girls swimming's Morgan Heilman in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

Noah Malcook, a senior forward for the Oregon boys soccer team, discusses his path in the sport and how the Panthers are progressing this season on Sept. 27, 2022, in Oregon. 

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Morgan Heilman of Monona Grove.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Morgan Heilman, Sr., Monona Grove

Morgan Heilman mug

Heilman

Sport: Girls swimming

By the numbers: A three-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier, Heilman has been a four-year standout for the Silver Eagles. She anchored Monona Grove’s seventh-place 200-yard freestyle relay at last year’s Division 1 championships, helping the Silver Eagles swim to a time of 1 minute, 37.08 seconds. She also anchored the 13th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:34.99) and qualified for the 2020 alternate state meet as a sophomore in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

People are also reading…

Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory is when I was swimming in the All-City summer meet, it was finals for the 100 backstroke. My grandparents came to watch and I was racing one of my close friends. We came in first and second and it was so exciting.

Favorite class: Drawing and painting art class.

Favorite place to compete on the road: The Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center. I have gotten many of my best times swimming here and I love how loud the pool gets when there is an exciting race.

Quotable: “Morgan has been an outstanding member of the team for the last four years in and out of the water. She has been an important leader on a young and growing team that brings the best out of her teammates,” coach Chris Tatsuguchi said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Badgers, interim coach Jim Leonhard walk off Ryan Field with a big win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics