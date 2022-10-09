Meet Monona Grove girls swimming's Morgan Heilman in this week's high school sports spotlight

Noah Malcook, a senior forward for the Oregon boys soccer team, discusses his path in the sport and how the Panthers are progressing this season on Sept. 27, 2022, in Oregon.
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Morgan Heilman of Monona Grove.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at
sports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected. Morgan Heilman, Sr., Monona Grove
By the numbers: A three-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier, Heilman has been a four-year standout for the Silver Eagles. She anchored Monona Grove’s seventh-place 200-yard freestyle relay at last year’s Division 1 championships, helping the Silver Eagles swim to a time of 1 minute, 37.08 seconds. She also anchored the 13th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:34.99) and qualified for the 2020 alternate state meet as a sophomore in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory is when I was swimming in the All-City summer meet, it was finals for the 100 backstroke. My grandparents came to watch and I was racing one of my close friends. We came in first and second and it was so exciting. Favorite class: Drawing and painting art class. Favorite place to compete on the road: The Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center. I have gotten many of my best times swimming here and I love how loud the pool gets when there is an exciting race. Quotable: “Morgan has been an outstanding member of the team for the last four years in and out of the water. She has been an important leader on a young and growing team that brings the best out of her teammates,” coach Chris Tatsuguchi said.
Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state swimming championships
Madison Memorial's Claudia Carson celebrates her third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly during the WIAA Division 1 girls state swimming and diving meet at Waukesha South High School on Saturday.
Middleton junior Sophie Benson competes in the 200 yard freestyle event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet on Nov. 13, 2021 at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha. Benson finished ninth in the event.
Madison Memorial senior Claudia Carson dives into the 100 yard butterfly event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Carson finished third in the event.
Middleton junior Natalie Charles competes in the 100 yard breastroke event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Charles finished 11th in the event.
Middleton sophomore Kaitlin Haag swims to a seventh place finish in the 500 yard freestyle event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Madison West junior Ellen Osthelder competes in the 100 butterfly event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet on Nov. 13, 2021 at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha.
Middleton junior Natalie Charles swims the butterfly leg of the 200 yard individual medley event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Charles finished 11th in the event.
Middleton's Molly Haag, foreground, and Amanda George, behind, compete in 500 yard freestyle event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Haag finished sixth, while George took eighth place.
Madison Memorial sophomore Clare McDermott shares a hug after competing in the 100 yard butterfly event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. McDermott finished 13th overall in the event.
Middleton sophomore Lily Mair swims to an eleventh place finish of the 100 yard backstroke event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Madison West senior Evy Laursen competes in the 200 yard individual medley event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Laursen finished 13th in the event.
Madison Memorial freshman Jillian Holler swims to a seventh place finish in the 100 yard freestyle event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet on Nov. 13, 2021 at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha.
Badger Co-op sophomore Sailor Whowell swims to a fifth place finish in the 100 yard backstroke event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Madison Memorial senior Claudia Carson celebrates her third place finish in the 100 yard butterfly event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Madison West senior Bella Granetzke swims to a sixth-place finish in the 200 yard freestyle event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Badger Co-op junior Callie Ceshker dives into the 50 yard freestyle event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ceshker finished 10th overall in the event. Ceshker finished 10th in the event.
Madison West sophomore Quinn Weygandt, left, and Middleton's Sophie Benson converse after competing in the 500 yard freestyle event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
