Meet Middleton's Sophie Benson in this week's high school sports spotlight

Sophie Benson, Sr., Middleton

Sport: Girls swimming

By the numbers: A four-year member of the Cardinals' program, Benson is a three-time state qualifier. She finished in the top 10 in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles last fall at the WIAA Division 1 state championships, placing ninth in both events. Her best state finish came as part of the Cardinals’ third-place 400 freestyle relay at the 2020 alternate fall state meet in which she finished eighth in the 500 in with a time of 5 minutes, 17.31 seconds.

Favorite athletic memory: At the 2020 spring high school state meet, I was on the 400-yard freestyle relay and we were in the final heat, and “Jump Around” started playing over the loudspeakers. Me and my other three teammates looked at each other and all just started jumping and dancing around as we walked behind the blocks. The other teams were all dancing and jumping, too, and it felt like a scene from a movie. It was so much fun.

Favorite class: Law and justice

Favorite place to compete on the road: I love the Waukesha South Natatorium. I’ve always swam there and I love how loud it gets when all the fans are cheering. I also love the pool at the University of Iowa, it’s a beautiful facility and is great for racing.

Quotable: “Sophie is an excellent swimmer who always comes to practice with a great attitude and is someone we can always count on in meets,” coach RJ Leiferman said. “She is also a fantastic leader, always supporting her teammates both in and out of the pool, and constantly focused on what she can do to help our team be better.”