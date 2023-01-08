Meet Madison West's Alex Shaw in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Alex Shaw of Madison West.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Alex Shaw, sr., Madison West

Sport: Boys swimming.

By the numbers: Shaw played a crucial role in the Regents' run to a third-place finish at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state championships. The sprinter qualified individually in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, producing a 17th-place finish in the latter with a time of 48.25 seconds. Along with his individual success, Shaw swam the second leg of the Regents’ runner-up 200 freestyle relay with a split of 0:21.37 en route to a time of 1:24.85. He also swam the second leg (0:47.39) of West’s 400 freestyle relay that placed sixth with a time of 3:08.93, helping the Regents score 182 points to narrowly fall to team champion Brookfield Central/East (208) and Arrowhead (188).

Favorite athletic memory: Being on a relay with some friends and breaking the Hill Farm Swim Club 200 freestyle relay record this past summer.

Favorite class: Emergency Medical Responder certification.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Waukesha South.

Quotable: “Alex is a great leader in and out of the pool. His motivation and drive are infectious, and are seen not just in his races, but outside the pool as well,” coach Jack Englehardt said. “He does a great job of balancing fun with hard work and keeping team morale high, but also knowing when to get people serious and fired up for a hard set in practice or an important race in a meet.”

Photos: Madison West hosts Middleton in rivalry boys swimming dual meet