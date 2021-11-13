McFarland swimmer Mara Freeman relishes state experience

WAUKESHA – After missing last season’s spring meet due to illness, McFarland senior Mara Freeman was grateful for the opportunity to wrap up her high school career at Friday night’s WIAA Division 2 girls swimming and diving meet.
Freeman finished second in 55.79 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke behind Rhinelander senior Malia Francis, who established a new Division 2 state record of :54.39 in the event at the Waukesha South Natatorium. Francis broke the 2016 Division 2 mark of :54.65 (Grafton's Autumn Haebig).
“It was a really great time (though not a personal best),” Freeman said. “I haven’t gone that time since sophomore year. I was glad to go down to 55 again. It was so exciting. I was grateful I went that time and swam so fast.”
Freeman, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commit, won the backstroke title in 2018 and was second in 2019. But she wasn’t able to compete at the state meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring at Waukesha South.
She said she became ill last spring, prior to the meet. She was tested for COVID-19 but the test came back negative for COVID. The test results were returned an hour after the meet had started, she said.
“I was pretty sick, so they wouldn’t let me swim,” she said. “It was probably the best decision I could have made.”
Freeman also placed fifth in the 100 freestyle Friday, an event which was won by Madison Edgewood senior Abby Reid.
Freeman was part of McFarland’s fourth-place team in the 200 medley relay. Edgewood won that event and Baraboo was third.
And she was part of McFarland’s fifth-place 400 freestyle relay. Edgewood was victorious in that event.
“They went really well,” Freeman said of her events. “My team just brought the energy today and we were all so supportive of each other. That really helped build me up and get me ready for those races.”
Madison Edgewood was the team winner with a Division 2-record 394 points. Rhinelander had 188 and Baraboo, led by senior Ella Lohr, was third with 156. McFarland placed seventh with 118.
“I was so grateful I was able to swim in this meet,” Freeman said. “It was an honor to swim here.”
DeForest’s eighth-place finish (115) included a third-place from senior Jenna Willis in the 100 breaststroke. Sauk Prairie was ninth with 114.
The girls event this weekend and the WIAA state Division 1 and 2 boys swimming and diving meets Feb 18-19 are at Waukesha South, which can seat 1,500, because the new University of Wisconsin swimming facility wasn’t available for either event, WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said.