Earlier this week, Madison Edgewood senior Maeve O’Driscoll took stock in what swimming has meant to her.
“I never really loved it until I was part of Edgewood — to see what swimming can really be about for everyone,” O’Driscoll said. “It has made a huge impact on my life. I never really thought about that until now.”
The 17-year-old O’Driscoll is eager for her final WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet Friday at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
The University of Minnesota commit hopes to lead the top-ranked Crusaders to their fifth consecutive Division 2 state championship, which would tie Hartland Arrowhead for the all-division record for consecutive titles. Arrowhead won five straight Division 1 titles from 2002-06.
And she also will pursue event titles after she said illnesses and a shoulder injury hampered her confidence and state meet performance last year.
“This year, it all came together for me,” the 5-foot-11 O’Driscoll said. “I just got stronger over the last year.”
“For Maeve, it’s just been fun to watch her come back around from last year,” Crusaders sixth-year coach Emily Schwabe said. “I think she had a really tough year last year and some things wound up not going her way. So, to see her use that as motivation and to see her find her groove has been really rewarding for me and also for her, just to see her come as far as she has and be able to perform as she has this season.
“It will be fun to see what she accomplishes Friday. … I think she is ready to surprise people and she is ready to shock some people with what she can do this year.”
O’Driscoll finished sixth in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle and was part of the Crusaders’ victorious 200 freestyle relay and second-place 200 medley relay at last year’s Division 2 state meet.
She enters Friday’s state meet coming off victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and two relays at last Saturday’s sectional. Her time of 24.13 seconds in the 50 freestyle is second-fastest (behind Ashwaubenon freshman Bry Bellile, :23.55) and her personal-best clocking of :52.52 in the 100 freestyle is third-fastest (behind top-seeded Bellile, :51.;52, and second-seeded River Falls freshman Ellery Ottem, :51.59).
“This year, I am, obviously, hoping to win,” O’Driscoll said, adding: “I’ve been right there for the past three years. … Last year, I was upset with my state results because I thought I had worked really hard. I’m really excited to race and see what I can do.”
Her disappointment as a junior followed a sophomore season when she was second in the 50 freestyle, fifth in the 100 freestyle and part of two first-place relays at the 2017 state meet.
“Maeve has totally stepped up her training, and the way she has trained and the toughness she has brought to practice each day,” Schwabe said. “So, she’s been a lot more consistent every day, day in and day out, and has really pushed herself every single practice, no matter what we are doing, which is only going to help her when she goes into competition.”
O’Driscoll, who said she is a preferred walk-on for swimming at Minnesota, also competes in track and field. She finished third as a junior in the 800 meters and was part of Edgewood’s second-place 3,200 relay and fifth-place 1,600 relay at the 2019 Division 2 state meet.
O’Driscoll, one of five seniors on the swimming team, and Illinois State commit Diana “DeeDee” Walker are the two seniors competing at state.
Walker was ill at the sectional meet and was unable to qualify for state in her individual events. Walker, however, will be able to compete in up to three relays. That left Schwabe pondering her lineup and which swimmers, including O’Driscoll, would compete in the relays as the four-time defending champions likely face team title challenges from McFarland, Ashwaubenon and Greendale.
Other Crusaders complementing O’Driscoll and Walker at state include sophomores Anna teDuits, Abby Reid and Claire Sweeney and freshmen Izzy Enz, Sophie Reed and Sam Vega.
“(Another state title) is definitely something at the beginning of the season that we knew we wanted,” Schwabe said. “It was definitely something we knew was in our potential. It is a goal we re-set every year. It is not something that we feel we are just going to walk into. If we get our fifth, that will go into the record books.”
Schwabe said the team tries to maintain its same culture and values each year.
“I think our team is built on a lot of hard work,” said O’Driscoll, a team captain with senior Hope Haefer. “At all the practices, everyone works super hard and we all are super close. The combination of hard work, Schwabe’s coaching, everyone working together and working hard for your teammates is what puts it all together.”