Madison West's Bridget Sullivan, Natalie Schick make college decisions for women's swimming

Madison West’s Bridget Sullivan and Natalie Schick have made oral commitments for NCAA Division I swimming, Madison West girls swimming coach Amanda Ellmaker said.

Sullivan, a senior, plans to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, according to Ellmaker.

Sullivan said on collegeswimming.com: “I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who supported me throughout my years. Can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team!”

Schick, a senior, plans to continue her academic and athletic career at Rutgers University.

Schick said on collegeswimming.com: “I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Rutgers University! The strong academics combined with such an amazing team makes Rutgers the perfect fit for me. I can’t wait to be a scarlet knight!!”