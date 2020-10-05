Madison West's Bridget Sullivan, Natalie Schick make college decisions for women's swimming

Madison West’s Bridget Sullivan and Natalie Schick have made oral commitments for NCAA Division I swimming, Madison West girls swimming coach Amanda Ellmaker said.
Sullivan, a senior, plans to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, according to Ellmaker.
Sullivan said on collegeswimming.com: “I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who supported me throughout my years. Can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team!”
Schick, a senior, plans to continue her academic and athletic career at Rutgers University.
Schick said on collegeswimming.com: “I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Rutgers University! The strong academics combined with such an amazing team makes Rutgers the perfect fit for me. I can’t wait to be a scarlet knight!!”
Sullivan tied for eighth in the 50-yard freestyle at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 girls swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. She was 14th in the 100 freestyle. She was part of Madison West’s seventh-place 200 freestyle relay and the Regents’ 10th-place 400 freestyle relay.
Schick finished ninth in the 100 butterfly and 11th in the 100 backstroke at the state meet last year. She was part of Madison West’s 200 medley relay that placed seventh.
Schick was the 100 backstroke winner at sectionals in 2019.
