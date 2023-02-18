WAUKESHA — Madison West junior Abram Mueller had the sense something special was about to happen seconds after diving into the water.

Mueller knew the 100-yard breaststroke at the WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium figured to be a fast race.

But he didn’t know just how fast.

The event’s final heat featured defending Division 1 champion and top-seeded Lance Johnson, a Hartland Arrowhead senior; second-seeded Finnley Conklin, an Oregon sophomore who won the Division 2 state title in the breaststroke while swimming for Madison Edgewood; and the third-seeded Mueller.

Mueller shattered the Division 1 breaststroke state record, finishing first in a personal-best 53.20 seconds. That eclipsed the previous Division 1 mark of :54:08, set by Eau Claire Memorial/North’s Paul DeLakis in 2017.

Johnson was second in :54.31 and Conklin placed third in :54.38. Middleton freshman Sam Wolf finished fourth (:55.55) and Madison West senior Ben Collins was sixth (:57.59).

“I’m still in shock,” the 17-year-old Mueller said. “I didn’t think that was going to happen. I knew I could go a lot faster than last week (:55.97 at sectionals, second behind Conklin). I had no idea it would be that fast. It was crazy.

“As soon as I hit the water, I knew it was going to be something special. I knew it was going to be something different. I still can’t believe it.”

Regents coach Jack Englehardt expected big things from Mueller, but added: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think he’d swim :53.20. He’s got some magic, man. I’ve been coaching him for 10 years. He does stuff like that.”

Mueller said his previous best was the :55.01 he swam in finishing second behind Johnson at last year’s Division 1 state meet.

“It’s my first time under 55 and under 54,” Mueller said. “It’s super exciting.”

Earlier in the meet, Mueller finished second in the 100 butterfly. Stuart Seymour, a senior from Brookfield Central/East, was first in :47.62. Mueller was the runner-up in :48.71. Madison Memorial senior Gabe Pitzen was fourth (:50.20).

The Regents’ 200 medley relay team of senior Ben Runzheimer, Collins, Mueller and senior Alex Shaw placed second in the event, behind winner Middleton. Mueller also was part of Madison West’s sixth-place 200 free relay.

“I feel like I swam really well throughout the whole day,” Mueller said. “My fly was good, my relays were good. The breaststroke was my priority coming in. I’m just happy with how I did.”

Conklin also said he swam a personal best in the breaststroke. He finished seventh in the 100 freestyle and was part of Oregon’s seventh-place 200 medley relay and seventh-place 200 freestyle relay.

“I felt I did pretty good,” Conklin said. “Obviously, I’m a little tired going back-to-back.”

Oregon coach Justin Sawran said Conklin and Johnson both wanted to break the record.

“I know both Lance and Finnley were a little disappointed, but the fact that Abram smashed it by that much, it’s a lighter blow,” Sawran said. “When I watched Abram in the fly, I said, `He’s on fire today.’ He looked good.”

The overall breaststroke record is the Division 2 time of :51.62 by Max McHugh of the Sturgeon Bay co-op in 2018 — a mark the WIAA also listed as a national record.

