Try 1 month for 99¢
2018-Wisconsin-D1-state-swimming-championship-08-G6E0534-02172018190055
Buy Now

Madison West's Wes Jekel (left) wins the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 49.11 seconds during the Wisconsin Division 1 state championship swimming and diving meet at the UW Natatorium on Saturday, 2/17/18 in Madison. Photo by Greg Dixon for the State Journal

 Greg Dixon Photo

Amanda Ellmaker has been named boys swimming coach at Madison West, Regents athletic director Devon Peterson said Wednesday.

Ellmaker replaces Bill Weaver, who stepped down after guiding the Regents to the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championship last winter. Weaver switched jobs and had a family move to Ohio.

Ellmaker is the Madison West girls swimming coach.

West also added Jack Englehardt as a boys swimming assistant. Alyssa Cynkar was named a girls gymnastics assistant.

In the spring, Michael Huie was named West’s baseball coach, Peterson said.

Ben Greiber stepped down as baseball coach after last season.

West has openings for a boys track and field head coach, girls track and field head coach and softball coach, Peterson said in an email.

Longtime Regents boys track and field coach Tom Kaufman had earlier announced he was stepping down.

Nikole Pucci stepped down as softball coach after last season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

View comments