Amanda Ellmaker has been named boys swimming coach at Madison West, Regents athletic director Devon Peterson said Wednesday.
Ellmaker replaces Bill Weaver, who stepped down after guiding the Regents to the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championship last winter. Weaver switched jobs and had a family move to Ohio.
Ellmaker is the Madison West girls swimming coach.
West also added Jack Englehardt as a boys swimming assistant. Alyssa Cynkar was named a girls gymnastics assistant.
In the spring, Michael Huie was named West’s baseball coach, Peterson said.
Ben Greiber stepped down as baseball coach after last season.
West has openings for a boys track and field head coach, girls track and field head coach and softball coach, Peterson said in an email.
Longtime Regents boys track and field coach Tom Kaufman had earlier announced he was stepping down.
Nikole Pucci stepped down as softball coach after last season.