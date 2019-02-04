The Madison West and Middleton boys swimming and diving teams had a tight duel at the Big Eight Conference meet Saturday at Beloit Memorial, with Madison West scoring a narrow victory over Middleton.
Madison West and Middleton now are one-two in the state rankings, released by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.
Madison West remained top-ranked. Middleton climbed one spot to second.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained No. 1. Monona Grove was third.
WISCA STATE RANKINGS
Teams
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Madison West 498 points (1); 2, Middleton 385 (3); 3, Waukesha South co-op 384 (2); 4, Hudson 344 (7); 5, Hartland Arrowhead 294 (5); 6, Brookfield Central/East 279 (4); 7, Verona/Mount Horeb 264 (6); 8, Sun Prairie 258 (9); 9, Greenfield-Greendale-Pius XI 245 (16); 10, Franklin 244 (8).
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 482 (1); 2, Rhinelander 379 (2); 3, Monona Grove 371 (3); 4, Elkhorn 355 (4); 5, Baraboo 281 (5); 6, Lakeland 279 (8); 7, DeForest 245 (7); 8, Ashwaubenon 234 (6); 9, McFarland 218 (10); 10, Cedarburg 213 (11).
Individuals
Note: No. 1 performer statewide and area top-five performers.
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: 1, Emilio Perez, jr., Greenfield-Greendale-Pius XI, :20.81.
100 free: 1, Michael Linnihan, jr, Brookfield Central-Brookfield East, :45.80; 3, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :46.54; 5, Isaac Casey, jr., Madison West, :47.14.
200 free: 1, Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton, 1:42.73; 3, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, 1:42.87. 5, Constantin Bensch, sr., Madison West, 1:44.96.
500 free: 1, Caleb Blischke, Waukesha South co-op, 4:36.99; 3, Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton, 4:46.30.
100 backstroke: 1, Shane Blinkman, sr., Hudson, :49.75; 3, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :49.85; 5, Desmon Sachtjen, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op, :51.20.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ben Gabbey, sr., Muskego, :57.60; 4, Henry Miller, sr., Madison West, :58.87; 5, Charlie Feller, jr., Madison West, :59.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Kaiser Neverman, jr., Green Bay East-Preble-Southwest West, :48.96; 4, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :50.31.
200 individual medley: 1, Shane Blinkman, sr., Hudson, 1:49.71; 2, Nathan Kim, jr., Middleton, 1:54.63; 3, Desmon Sachtjen, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op, 1:54.98; 4, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, 1:55.51.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison West, 1:34.16; 5, Middleton, 1:37.74.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West, 1:25.66; 2, Sun Prairie, 1:26:00; 3, Middleton, 1:26.53.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West, 3:08.21; 3, Middleton, 3:11.93.
Diving: 1, Braden Rumpit, sr., Brookfield Central/East, 552.00 points; 4, Drew Bennett, fr., Madison Memorial, 472.05.
DIVISION 2
50 free: 1, Nolan Francis, jr., Rhinelander, :21.73; 2, Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson, :21.86.
100 free: 1, Nolan Francis, sr., Rhinelander, :47.85; 2, Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson, :48.15; 4, Alex Moen, jr., Madison Edgewood, :49.02.
200 free: 1, Nate Frucht, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:46.36.
500 free: 1, Evan Szablewski, sr., Shorewood, 4:46.12; 2, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 4:52.43; 4, Jacob Douberly, so., Monona Grove, 4:55.65; 5, Nate Frucht, jr., Madison Edgewood, 4:56.50.
100 backstroke: 1, Aidan Lohr, Baraboo, :52.50; 3, Alex Moen, jr., Madison Edgewood, :53.09; 4, Colin Senke, fr., Madison Edgewood, :55.03.
100 breaststroke: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :58.57; 4, Josh Douberly, sr., Monona Grove, 1:01.14; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 1:01.88.
100 butterfly: 1, Nolan Francis, sr., Rhinelander, :51.78; 2, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :53.00; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, :54.88.
200 individual medley: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:56.96; 2, Aidan Lohr, jr., Baraboo, 1:57.49; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 2:01.89.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:39.52; 2, Monona Grove, 1:41.28; 3, Baraboo, 1:41.94.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rhinelander, 1:30.74; 4, Monona Grove, 1:32.27; 5, Madison Edgewood, 1:32.31.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 3:18.98; 4, Monona Grove, 3:22.47.
Diving: 1, Cale Theis, jr., Port Washington, 431.50 points; 2, Ben Stitgen, so., Madison Edgewood, 427.95.