Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep swimming photo: Middleton Cardinal Invitational

Madison West's Charlie Feller swims the butterfly in the 200 yard medley relay during the 2018 Cardinal Relay Invite Swim Meet January 13, 2018 at the Middleton High School swimming pool in Middleton, WI. (Photo by Larry Iles/Creativefoto.net)

 Larry Iles/Creativefoto.net

The Madison West and Middleton boys swimming and diving teams had a tight duel at the Big Eight Conference meet Saturday at Beloit Memorial, with Madison West scoring a narrow victory over Middleton. 

Madison West and Middleton now are one-two in the state rankings, released by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.

Madison West remained top-ranked. Middleton climbed one spot to second.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood remained No. 1. Monona Grove was third. 

WISCA STATE RANKINGS

Teams

(Last week’s rank in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Madison West 498 points (1); 2, Middleton 385 (3); 3, Waukesha South co-op 384 (2); 4, Hudson 344 (7); 5, Hartland Arrowhead 294 (5); 6, Brookfield Central/East 279 (4); 7, Verona/Mount Horeb 264 (6); 8, Sun Prairie 258 (9); 9, Greenfield-Greendale-Pius XI 245 (16); 10, Franklin 244 (8).

DIVISION 2

1, Madison Edgewood 482 (1); 2, Rhinelander 379 (2); 3, Monona Grove 371 (3); 4, Elkhorn 355 (4); 5, Baraboo 281 (5); 6, Lakeland 279 (8); 7, DeForest 245 (7); 8, Ashwaubenon 234 (6); 9, McFarland 218 (10); 10, Cedarburg 213 (11).

Individuals

Note: No. 1 performer statewide and area top-five performers.

DIVISION 1

50-yard freestyle: 1, Emilio Perez, jr., Greenfield-Greendale-Pius XI, :20.81.

100 free: 1, Michael Linnihan, jr, Brookfield Central-Brookfield East, :45.80; 3, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :46.54; 5, Isaac Casey, jr., Madison West, :47.14.

200 free: 1, Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton, 1:42.73; 3, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, 1:42.87. 5, Constantin Bensch, sr., Madison West, 1:44.96.

500 free: 1, Caleb Blischke, Waukesha South co-op, 4:36.99; 3, Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton, 4:46.30.

100 backstroke: 1, Shane Blinkman, sr., Hudson, :49.75; 3, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :49.85; 5, Desmon Sachtjen, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op, :51.20.

100 breaststroke: 1, Ben Gabbey, sr., Muskego, :57.60; 4, Henry Miller, sr., Madison West, :58.87; 5, Charlie Feller, jr., Madison West, :59.45.

100 butterfly: 1, Kaiser Neverman, jr., Green Bay East-Preble-Southwest West, :48.96; 4, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :50.31.

200 individual medley: 1, Shane Blinkman, sr., Hudson, 1:49.71; 2, Nathan Kim, jr., Middleton, 1:54.63; 3, Desmon Sachtjen, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op, 1:54.98; 4, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, 1:55.51.

200 medley relay: 1, Madison West, 1:34.16; 5, Middleton, 1:37.74.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West, 1:25.66; 2, Sun Prairie, 1:26:00; 3, Middleton, 1:26.53.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West, 3:08.21; 3, Middleton, 3:11.93.

Diving: 1, Braden Rumpit, sr., Brookfield Central/East, 552.00 points; 4, Drew Bennett, fr., Madison Memorial, 472.05.

DIVISION 2

50 free: 1, Nolan Francis, jr., Rhinelander, :21.73; 2, Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson, :21.86.

100 free: 1, Nolan Francis, sr., Rhinelander, :47.85; 2, Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson, :48.15; 4, Alex Moen, jr., Madison Edgewood, :49.02.

200 free: 1, Nate Frucht, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:46.36.

500 free: 1, Evan Szablewski, sr., Shorewood, 4:46.12; 2, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 4:52.43; 4, Jacob Douberly, so., Monona Grove, 4:55.65; 5, Nate Frucht, jr., Madison Edgewood, 4:56.50.

100 backstroke: 1, Aidan Lohr, Baraboo, :52.50; 3, Alex Moen, jr., Madison Edgewood, :53.09; 4, Colin Senke, fr., Madison Edgewood, :55.03.

100 breaststroke: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :58.57; 4, Josh Douberly, sr., Monona Grove, 1:01.14; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 1:01.88.

100 butterfly: 1, Nolan Francis, sr., Rhinelander, :51.78; 2, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :53.00; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, :54.88.

200 individual medley: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:56.96; 2, Aidan Lohr, jr., Baraboo, 1:57.49; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 2:01.89.

200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:39.52; 2, Monona Grove, 1:41.28; 3, Baraboo, 1:41.94.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Rhinelander, 1:30.74; 4, Monona Grove, 1:32.27; 5, Madison Edgewood, 1:32.31.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 3:18.98; 4, Monona Grove, 3:22.47.

Diving: 1, Cale Theis, jr., Port Washington, 431.50 points; 2, Ben Stitgen, so., Madison Edgewood, 427.95.

0
0
0
0
0