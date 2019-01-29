The Madison West boys swimming team remained top-ranked in Division 1 and Madison Edgewood stayed No. 1 in Division 2 in the weekly state rankings by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
BOYS SWIMMING
WISCONSIN INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
TEAMS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Madison West 505 points (1); 2, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 410 (3); 3, Middleton 393 (2); 4, Brookfield Central/East 326 (9); 5, Hartland Arrowhead 308 (7); 6, Verona/Mount Horeb 294 (5); 7, Hudson 286 (4); 8, Franklin 271 (6); 9, Sun Prairie 258 (8); 10, Muskego 244 (HM).
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 497 (1); 2, Rhinelander 397 (2); 3, Monona Grove 393 (3); 4, Elkhorn 368 (4); 5, Baraboo 304 (5); 6, Ashwaubenon 272 (6); 7, DeForest 259 (7); 8, Minocqua Lakeland 252 (8); 9, Whitefish Bay 239 (10); 10, McFarland 238 (11).
INDIVIDUALS
(No. 1 performer statewide and area top-five or leading performers)
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: 1, Jacob Carlson, jr., Waukesha South co-op, :20.89; 7, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :21.51.
100 free: 1, Michael Linnihan, jr., Brookfield Central/East, :45.80; 3, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :46.54; 4, Isaac Casey, jr., Madison West, :47.14.
200 free: 1, Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton, 1:42.73; 4, Constantin Bensch, sr., Madison West, 1:44.97; 5, Isaac Casey, jr., Madison West, 1:45.11.
500 free: 1, Caleb Blischke, Waukesha South co-op, 4:36.99; 3, Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton, 4:46.55.
100 backstroke: 1, Shane Blinkman, sr., Hudson, :49.75; 2, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :49.85; 5, Desmon Sachtjen, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op, :51.20.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ben Gabbey, sr., Muskego, :57.60; 4, Henry Miller, sr., Madison West, :58.87.
100 butterfly: 1, Andrew Nixdorf, sr., Hartland Arrowhead, :50.05; 2, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :50.31; 5, Nathan Kim, jr., Middleton, :51.42.
200 individual medley: 1, Shane Blinkman, sr., Hudson, 1:49.71; 2, Nathan Kim, jr., Middleton, 1:54.63; 3, Desmon Sachtjen, sr., Sauk Prairie co-op, 1:54.98; 4, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, 1:55.51.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison West, 1:34.16; 5, Middleton, 1:37.74.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West, 1:26.61; 3, Middleton, 1:27.73; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:28.11.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West, 3:08.21; 3, Middleton, 3:13.69.
Diving: 1, Braden Rumpit, sr., Brookfield Central/East, 536.35 points; 5, Drew Bennett, fr., Madison Memorial, 451.75.
DIVISION 2
50 free: 1, Nolan Francis, jr., Rhinelander, :21.73; 2, Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson, :21.86.
100 free: 1, Nolan Francis, sr., Rhinelander, :47.85; 2, Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson, :48.15; 4, Alex Moen, jr., Madison Edgewood, :49.02; 5, Josh Douberly, sr., Monona Grove, :49.94.
200 free: 1, Nate Frucht, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:46.36; 4, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 1:48.52.
500 free: 1, Evan Szablewski, sr., Shorewood, 4:46.78; 2, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 4:52.43; 4, Jacob Douberly, so., Monona Grove, 4:55.65.
100 backstroke: 1, Aidan Lohr, jr., Baraboo, :52.50; 3, Alex Moen, jr., Madison Edgewood, :53.17; 4, Colin Senke, fr., Madison Edgewood, :55.64.
100 breaststroke: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :58.57; 3, Josh Douberly, sr., Monona Grove, 1:01.14; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 1:01.88.
100 butterfly: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :53.00; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, :54.97.
200 individual medley: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:56.96; 2, Aidan Lohr, jr., Baraboo, 1:57.49; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 2:01.89.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:40.46; 2, Monona Grove, 1:41.28; 3, Baraboo, 1:41.94.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rhinelander, 1:30.74; 3, Madison Edgewood, 1:32.27; 4, Monona Grove, 1:32.31.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 3:18.98; 3, Monona Grove, 3:22.75.
Diving: 1, Cale Theis, jr., Port Washington, 431.50 points; 2, Ben Stitgen, so., Madison Edgewood, 427.95.