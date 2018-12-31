BOYS SWIMMING
WISCONSIN INTERSCHOLASTIC SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
TEAMS
DIVISION 1
1, Madison West 566 points; 2, Middleton 475; 3, Verona/Mount Horeb 379; 4, Waukesha South co-op 369; 5, Madison Memorial 336; 6 Hartland Arrowhead 322; 7, Sun Prairie 296; 8, Hudson 290; 9, Brookfield Central/East 270; 10, Schofield D.C. Everest 251.
DIVISION 2
1, Madison Edgewood 481; 2, Monona Grove 445; 3, Elkhorn 419; 4, Rhinelander 418; 5, Baraboo 321; 6, Minocqua Lakeland 270; 7, Deforest 267; 8, McFarland 245; 9, Glendale Nicolet 208; 10, Plymouth 194.
INDIVIDUALS
(No. 1 performer statewide and area top-five performers)
DIVISION 1
50-yard freestyle: 1, Jacob Carlson, jr., Waukesha South co-op, :21.19; 5, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :21.51.
100 free: 1, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :47.12; 3, Shane Rozeboom, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, :47.49; 5, Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton, :48.13.
200 free: 1, Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton, 1:45.07; 3, Constantin Bensch, sr., Madison West, 1:45.53; 4, Isaac Casey, jr., Madison West, 1:45.79; 5, Josh Barth, sr., Madison Memorial, 1:47.24.
500 free: 1, Andrew Martin, sr., Middleton, 4:48.55; 3, Aidan Updegrove, sr., Verona/Mount Horeb, 4:58.56; 4, Constantin Bensch, sr., Madison West, 4:59.10.
100 backstroke: 1, Shane Blinkman, sr., Hudson, :50.61; 3, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, :50.91.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ben Gabbey, sr., Muskego, :59.26; 2, Henry Miller, sr., Madison West, :59.42; 4, Wes Jekel, sr., Madison West, 1:00.23.
100 butterfly: 1, Andrew Nixdorf, sr., Hartland Arrowhead, :50.05; 4, Nathan Kim, Middleton, :51.91.
200 individual medley: 1, Shane Blinkman, sr., Hudson, 1:51.33; 2, Nathan Kim, jr., Middleton, 1:56.94; 5, Henry Miller, sr., Madison West, 2:00.26.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison West, 1:35.41; 3, Middleton, 1:39.32; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:39.79.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West, 1:28.32; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:28.59; 3, Sun Prairie, 1:28.74; 4, Middleton, 1:28.88.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West, 3:14.17; 3, Middleton, 3:16.40; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb, 3:17.73.
Diving: 1, Braden Rumpit, sr., Brookfield Central/East, 536.35 points; 4, Drew Bennett, fr., Madison Memorial, 411.35.
DIVISION 2
50 free: 1, Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson, :21.95; 5, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :22.89.
100 free: 1, Jeremiah Mansavage, sr., Fort Atkinson, :48.15; 4, Josh Douberly, sr., Monona Grove, :49.94; 5, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :50.42.
200 free: 1, Nolan Francis, so., DeForest, 1:47.17; 2, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 1:48.73; 3, Jacob Douberly, so., Monona Grove, 1:49.18.
500 free: 1, Evan Szablewski, sr., Shorewood, 4:50.70; 3, Jacob Douberly, so., Monona Grove, 4:55.65; 4, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 4:56.64.
100 backstroke: 1, Aidan Lohr, Baraboo, :53.39; 3, Alex Moen, jr., Madison Edgewood, :54.72; 4, Colin Senke, fr., Madison Edgewood, :55.71.
100 breaststroke: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:00.56; 2, Josh Douberly, sr., Monona Grove, 1:01.50; 4, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 1:01.88.
100 butterfly: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, :53.00; 5, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, :54.97.
200 individual medley: 1, Truman teDuits, jr., Madison Edgewood, 1:59.84; 2, Aidan Lohr, so., Baraboo, 2:00.96; 4, Ben Ramminger, jr., DeForest, 2:01.89.
200 medley relay: 1, Madison Edgewood, 1:41.47; 2, Monona Grove, 1:41.86; 2, Baraboo, 1:44.13.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn, 1:33.05; 3, Monona Grove, 1:34.05; 4, Madison Edgewood, 1:34.05; 5, Baraboo, 1:36.14.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn, 3:23.98; 2, Monona Grove, 3:24.86; 3, Madison Edgewood, 3:27.60; 4, DeForest, 3:32.00.
Diving: 1, Cale Theis, jr., Port Washington, 431.50 points.