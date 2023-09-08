There’s an abundance of outdoor pools in Madison, with 13 comprising the historic All-City Swim League.

They’ve come in handy early in the high school girls swimming season for Madison West and Madison East. The Regents and Purgolders have been displaced from their home pools since the beginning of the season on Aug. 8 due to ongoing construction at their respective schools.

It’s created a longer period for both teams to remain practicing outdoors and more mental hurdles to clear than usual.

“I think it’s been harder to stay positive but this year we've really worked on it, though,” West senior Natalie Austin said.

Said East senior Daisy Ellison-Berg: “Just trying to stay positive with the team, you keep telling yourself positive things, but it’s been hard.”

While waiting for their new 10-lane pool to finish construction, the Regents have used Shorewood Hills Community Pool as their temporary home. West coach Amanda Ellmaker is also the general manager of the facility so utilizing the space for the team was an easy choice.

That’s not to say things have been completely smooth.

While the space is plenty big for the team’s 36 members, Ellmaker had to adjust the Regents’ practice structure, keeping strictly dry land and strength training workouts in the morning, while practice in the pool was reserved for the afternoons.

The team also has to deal with traffic and parking issues, especially with school back in session.

“I think there's definitely positives and negatives that they can all be together and we have the space to do that,” Ellmaker said. “Then it's also more people in the pool, more people in the weight room and with a smaller ratio you get more coaching and more specific training.”

The Purgolders have faced similar struggles. While the team’s 18 swimmers have been able to use Maple Bluff Country Club with the East pool currently drained due to construction of new team locker rooms, the 1.7-mile commute isn’t simple.

“It's not a great distance but having to cross Packers and Sherman on bike, or walk from the Sherman bus stop to the pool is not easy, especially feeling rushed to make it to practice on time, having to change, et cetera,” East coach Jennifer Foster said.

Those issues have been compounded by the fact the team only has been able to use three of the pool’s eight lanes from only 4-5:30 p.m. It’s forced Foster, Ellison-Berg and fellow senior captain Maia Grant, two of whom are the only swimmers who drive on the team, to rely more on dry land workouts.

Familiarity not helping some swimmers

As much of a relief it’s been to have a pool, both the Regents and Purgolders said they can’t help but feel like visitors at both locations despite some team members being part of All-City Swim Clubs.

While glad to see West’s old cramped, six-lane pool be filled in, senior Meadow Feldkirchner said the space was still their own and “forced us to kind of be together a lot more than normal, and therefore have better friendships and better connections.”

“Having a new space had a challenge of, ‘How are we going to still have that same community impact, even though we’re going to have triple the amount of space?’ Then also being in a space that’s not ours to begin with,” Feldkirchner added.

It’s kept the Regents from decorating the temporary guard room “locker room” and continuing other team traditions. It hasn’t dampened, but rather heightened their spirits to make the best out of a tough situation.

“It's definitely a challenge and mentally it's a much bigger challenge, but I feel like it also brings us together because we're cheering each other on more and we're all going through the same thing," Austin said. "Having our team with us definitely helps with mental health."

That’s been a similar case for the Purgolders, who don’t feel quite at home at East for the time being. Ellison-Berg said the group has had trouble trying to utilize the limited locker room space on campus.

That carries over to Maple Bluff Country Club when the team must immediately leave after their practice is over.

“You're like, ‘OK, we got to go,’ so you can’t team build that way,” Ellison-Berg said.

The senior captains and Foster have tried to help keep the Purgolders' enthusiasm high. Grant said the group is continuing to hold team pasta dinners on nights before dual meets, while Ellison-Berg said the Purgolders are handing out “bubble awards” in the form of plush keychains to teammates for strong performances or “whoever had the most positive attitude.”

“We have so many new swimmers, too, we’re trying to make it as fun as possible for them because most people don’t know how to swim," Grant said.

When will teams return to their home pools?

Keeping things in perspective has been crucial to staying positive for both teams, too.

For the Regents, that’s been visualizing the “light at the end of the tunnel,” in the form of their new pool. Ellmaker said the team got to see the nearly finished project on Aug. 31 when they were the first to use the new Madison West weight room.

“It was really cool and even more bonding because we all got to see what will be in soon, and just enjoy it first,” senior Ava Pulvermacher said. “That doesn't usually happen. Usually we have the really bad facilities and now we get to use probably the best at West.”

The Purgolders have been looking forward to getting back into their existing pool. While East may be the city’s oldest public school, opened in 1922, and has similarly tight quarters, the team knows its home.

It’s why Sept. 18, the projected date East can get back into the pool, feels long overdue and why the two teams’ dual meet Friday being held at Shorewood Hills feels bitter sweet for the host Purgolders.

“While we are thankful for their willingness to allow us to host the meet at their pool, it's not home,” said Foster, who admitted the school's plan going forward is unknown should another delay happen.

“When school starts we want to be at East, it's our home pool and we are proud to be part of the East community. It's where we belong.”

