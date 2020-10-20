 Skip to main content
Madison Memorial's Kiara Bissen commits to St. Thomas for women's swimming
Madison Memorial senior Kiara Bissen has committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and plans to compete in women’s swimming, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.

Bissen, a senior, is a three-year state qualifier and has earned academic all-state and academic All-American recognition for the Madison Memorial girls team, according to information Schlitz provided.

She was all-state in 2019 on the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay and All-American on the 400 freestyle relay, he said.

Bissen was part of the Spartans’ 200 freestyle relay that finished fifth, the 400 freestyle relay that placed seventh and the 200 medley relay that was eighth at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 girls swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

Bissen said on swimcloud.com: “I am VERY excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of St. Thomas!! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me and helped me become the person I am today! Go Tommies!!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

