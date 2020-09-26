 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Memorial's Jackie House commits to Vermont for women's swimming
0 comments

Madison Memorial's Jackie House commits to Vermont for women's swimming

{{featured_button_text}}
WIAA Division 1 girls state swimming and diving meet

Madison Memorial's Jackie House competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the WIAA Division 1 girls state swimming and diving meet at the UW Natatorium in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Madison Memorial senior Jackie House has orally committed to the University of Vermont and plans to compete in women’s swimming, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.

House is the Spartans’ girls swimming and diving team’s captain in 2020, was team MVP in 2019 and is the Memorial record holder in the 500-yard freestyle, according to information from Schlitz.

As a junior, House placed fourth in the 500 freestyle at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

House was part of the Spartans’ team that finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay and eighth in the 200 medley relay at the state meet.

She has earned academic all-state and academic All-American status and was All-American on the 400 freestyle relay last year and all-state on the medley relay and 500, according to information from Schlitz.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics