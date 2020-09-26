Madison Memorial's Jackie House commits to Vermont for women's swimming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison Memorial senior Jackie House has orally committed to the University of Vermont and plans to compete in women’s swimming, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.

House is the Spartans’ girls swimming and diving team’s captain in 2020, was team MVP in 2019 and is the Memorial record holder in the 500-yard freestyle, according to information from Schlitz.

As a junior, House placed fourth in the 500 freestyle at the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming and diving meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

House was part of the Spartans’ team that finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay and eighth in the 200 medley relay at the state meet.

She has earned academic all-state and academic All-American status and was All-American on the 400 freestyle relay last year and all-state on the medley relay and 500, according to information from Schlitz.

