Madison Memorial student-athletes make college decisions for women's swimming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several senior student-athletes from the Madison Memorial girls swimming and diving team plan to continue their academic and athletic careers during college next school year.

Those making college decisions, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz:

Sammi Sheridan plans to attend Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.

Ella DeFever plans to attend Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Sophie Schmitz plans to attend Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

Carly McKeon plans to attend Saint Louis University in Missouri.

At last fall’s WIAA Division 1 girls swimming and diving state meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, DeFever finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (52.49 seconds) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 54.52 seconds).

McKeon was 17th in the 200 freestyle (1:56.53) and 20th in the 500 freestyle (5:13.73).

Schmitz was 16th in the 200 individual medley (2:09.77) and 18th in the 500 freestyle (5:11.21).

Junior Kiara Bissen, senior Stella Bloomer, McKeon and DeFever finished fifth as a team in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.52).

Bissen, junior Jackie House, McKeon and DeFever finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.71).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.