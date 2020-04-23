You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison Memorial student-athletes make college decisions for women's swimming
0 comments

Madison Memorial student-athletes make college decisions for women's swimming

{{featured_button_text}}
WIAA Division 1 girls state swimming and diving meet

Madison Memorial's Ella DeFever battles to an 11th-place finish in the 200 free. She also finished sixth in the 100 free, fifth in the 200 free relay and seventh in the 400 free relay.

Several senior student-athletes from the Madison Memorial girls swimming and diving team plan to continue their academic and athletic careers during college next school year.

Those making college decisions, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz:

Sammi Sheridan plans to attend Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.

Ella DeFever plans to attend Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Sophie Schmitz plans to attend Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

Carly McKeon plans to attend Saint Louis University in Missouri.

At last fall’s WIAA Division 1 girls swimming and diving state meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, DeFever finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (52.49 seconds) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 54.52 seconds).

McKeon was 17th in the 200 freestyle (1:56.53) and 20th in the 500 freestyle (5:13.73).

Schmitz was 16th in the 200 individual medley (2:09.77) and 18th in the 500 freestyle (5:11.21).

Junior Kiara Bissen, senior Stella Bloomer, McKeon and DeFever finished fifth as a team in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.52).

Bissen, junior Jackie House, McKeon and DeFever finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.71).

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics