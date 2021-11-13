Madison Memorial senior Claudia Carson posts top Madison-area finish at WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving meet

WAUKESHA — Madison Memorial senior Claudia Carson surveyed the crowd from her perch on the awards stand Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
In front of her, she saw family, her teammates and the Spartans’ contingent of fans.
“It was so surreal,” Carson said. “It was so amazing.”
Carson had placed third in the 100-yard butterfly at the WIAA Division 1 girls swimming and diving meet, recording a personal-best time of 55.15 seconds, which she said was a team record.
The result and being at the state meet meant the world to her after the Madison public schools’ girls swimming and diving teams didn’t compete in 2020-21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She wasn’t happy about that decision, but said she understood it and wasn’t complaining because of how well she did this season.
“Because I didn’t have my junior year, I came into my senior year even more determined to get that time,” she said. “This was my last shot. I didn’t get last year.
“So I wanted to show that I have gotten so much better from my sophomore year. I really had to prove myself. I wanted to be able to leave my mark behind. I wanted to have that record on the wall or those best times.”
Madison West senior Bella Granetzke — who finished fourth in the 500 freestyle (in 5 minutes, 2.95 seconds), sixth in the 200 freestyle and was part of the Regents’ third-place 200 freestyle relay and fifth-place 400 freestyle relay — could relate.
“I just feel grateful for the opportunity, because just watching everyone last year wasn’t the greatest feeling to see everyone have that last state meet while I was sitting home watching,” she said. “So, I am very grateful to be here and have this experience and opportunity.”
Granetzke, the Big Eight Conference swimmer of the year, spent last year training on her own at the Lussier Family West YMCA and was glad to have the state experience this season.
“I woke up every day at 5 to wait in line (at the west-side YMCA) with two other friends,” she said. “We’d swim until they kicked us out and then we went to school.”
Carson and Granetzke led area swimmers at Saturday’s meet, won by top-ranked Brookfield East.
The Spartans totaled 304.50 points and earned the team title for the third consecutive year, winning nine of the 12 events (including sweeping the relays) and establishing five new state records. Second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead won the other three events and finished second (264).
Big Eight champion Middleton used its depth to place third (193).
The Cardinals’ team of senior Ella Needham, sophomore Lily Mair and seniors Molly Haag and Abby Utter placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay, which Brookfield East won in a Division 1-record time of 3 minutes. 19.32 seconds.
Middleton also earned a fifth-place in the 200 medley relay and Molly Haag, sophomore Kaitlin Haag and senior Amanda George finished sixth through eighth in the 500 freestyle won by Brookfield East junior Reese Tiltmann.
“It was great,” Middleton first-year coach R.J. Leiferman said. “I’m really happy with how they did. We are right around where we were seeded. A lot of the swimmers moved up and my divers did well. … Everyone did great last week (at sectionals) and we were hoping to keep right where we were last week or do a little better, and everyone did that.”
Madison West (139) was seventh and Madison Memorial, aided by freshman Jillian Holler’s sixth-place finish in the 50 freestyle, finished eighth with 116.50.
“That’s where we were seeded to place,” Madison West coach Amanda Ellmaker said. “I think our relays did awesome. Bella Granetzke did awesome.”
The Regents’ team of Granetzke, junior Zeynep Yapici, sophomore Hannah Mello and junior Ellen Osthelder was third in the 200 free relay (1:35.60).
Ellmaker said she believed the camaraderie developed this season aided in building close-knit relays.
“They all had to train on their own and figure out how they were going to do that all last year,” Ellmaker said. “They clearly missed their team and the high school experience, and I think that showed with our relays and how strong our relays were.”
Brookfield East senior Abby Wanezek won the 50 freestyle in record time (22.54 seconds) and claimed the 100 freestyle.
Brookfield East junior Lucy Thomas set a Division 1 record in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.00) and won the 200 freestyle, Spartans sophomore Maggie Wanezek set a record in the 100 backstroke (:51.59) and Brookfield East established record times in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Arrowhead junior Campbell Stoll won the 200 individual medley (1:58.19) and the 100 butterfly (:51.89), the event Carson earned third.
“I think it went really, really well,” said Carson, also ecstatic about her :23.95 leg in the 200 freestyle relay. “I took it out a lot faster than I did last weekend (in the butterfly). That’s what I was really focusing on. My technique felt so good. I’m really happy with how I did. … I was hoping to take my season out with a bang, and I think that’s what I’ve been doing at this meet.”
Arrowhead senior Sydney Nelson won the diving competition, which opened the meet. Nelson had 437.00 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Wylde Chupich (427.40), a sophomore from Lake Geneva Badger, and third-place finisher Kristina Wittmann (427.15), a Germantown junior.
Madison West senior Rian Wells (381.75) led area divers with an 11th-place finish. Middleton freshman Olivia Davis (381.55) was 12th and Annika Rufenacht (375.05), a sophomore representing Verona/Mount Horeb, was 15th.