Madison Memorial senior Claudia Carson posts top Madison-area finish at WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving meet

WAUKESHA — Madison Memorial senior Claudia Carson surveyed the crowd from her perch on the awards stand Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

In front of her, she saw family, her teammates and the Spartans’ contingent of fans.

“It was so surreal,” Carson said. “It was so amazing.”

Carson had placed third in the 100-yard butterfly at the WIAA Division 1 girls swimming and diving meet, recording a personal-best time of 55.15 seconds, which she said was a team record.

The result and being at the state meet meant the world to her after the Madison public schools’ girls swimming and diving teams didn’t compete in 2020-21 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She wasn’t happy about that decision, but said she understood it and wasn’t complaining because of how well she did this season.

“Because I didn’t have my junior year, I came into my senior year even more determined to get that time,” she said. “This was my last shot. I didn’t get last year.

“So I wanted to show that I have gotten so much better from my sophomore year. I really had to prove myself. I wanted to be able to leave my mark behind. I wanted to have that record on the wall or those best times.”