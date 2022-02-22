Madison Memorial seeks girls swimming coach

Stacey Johansson has stepped down as head coach for the Madison Memorial girls swimming and diving program, Spartans athletic director Jeremy Schlitz confirmed Monday.

Johansson resigned for family reasons. She informed the team of her decision Friday and let swim families know, writing: “I appreciate all the support I have gotten over the years and will look forward to cheering on this team from a different viewpoint in the seasons to come.”

The job will be posted this week or next, according to Schlitz.

Schlitz said he and Madison Memorial “are grateful for the passion Stacey has poured into the girls swim and dive program and am glad she will stay part of the Memorial community as a teacher and supporter.”

